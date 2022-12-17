New Petition Pressures US House Members Not to Seat GOP Insurrectionists in 2023

A pair of progressive advocacy groups launched a petition on Friday to pressure the U.S. House of Representatives not to seat returning members who supported the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.\r\n\r\nThe petition, led by Free Speech for People and MoveOn, takes aim at three Republican members of Congress in particular, citing the section of the 14th Amendment that bars from federal office anyone who has taken an oath to support the Constitution then \u0022engaged in insurrection or rebellion.\u0022\r\n\r\nReps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) \u0022are ineligible to hold future public office,\u0022 the petition argues, \u0022having voiced support for and helped facilitate the deadly insurrection on our nation\u0026#039;s Capitol on January 6th, 2021.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe petition, which nearly 67,000 people have signed as of Saturday morning, continues:\r\n\r\n\r\nPublicly available evidence establishes that Rep. Paul Gosar helped facilitate the insurrection, before, during, and after January 6, 2021. Not only was he among a handful of Congress members who expressed vocal support for the insurrection as it was happening , but, according to news reports, Gosar went so far as to offer organizers of the pre-attack demonstration a \u0022blanket pardon\u0022 in connection with unrelated criminal investigations, encouraging what would no doubt be an illegal act of violence.\r\n\r\nIn the weeks leading up to January 6, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly stated that violence might be necessary to keep Trump in power, exhorted her followers not to allow Congress to transfer power peacefully, and, the night before the attack, called the date \u0022our 1776 moment\u0022 (a codeword used by violent extremists to refer to an attack on government buildings). Greene has since attempted to defend the violence on January 6 as justified by the Declaration of Independence, calling convicted participants in the insurrection \u0022political prisoners of war.\u0022 In December 2022, she bragged that \u0022if\u0022 she had organized the attack, \u0022we would have won. Not to mention, it would\u0026#039;ve been armed.\u0022\r\n\r\nRep. Lauren Boebert echoed Greene\u0026#039;s coded sentiments during the insurrection, tweeting, \u0022Today is 1776.\u0022 She was billed as a speaker for the pre-attack Capitol protest, though she did not speak. Three days prior to the insurrection, Boebert released an ad featuring herself walking through federal buildings while brandishing a firearm, pledging to carry a handgun in the Capitol despite D.C. laws banning open carry. In addition, two January 6th organizers told Rolling Stone of \u0022dozens\u0022 of planning meetings with Boebert and several other Congress members in the days leading up to the insurrection.\r\n\r\n\r\nFree Speech for People and MoveOn note that a member-elect of the House—soon to be controlled by Republicans who supported former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s efforts to overturn the 2020 election—\u0022may challenge, under House procedures authorized by the Constitution, the qualifications of another member-elect\u0022 when the new Congress convenes next month.\r\n\r\n\u0022We must urge them to do so,\u0022 the groups said.\r\n\r\nThe petition came a day after more than 40 House Democrats introduced legislation aiming to bar Trump from ever holding office again, also pointing the 14th Amendment\u0026#039;s insurrection clause.\r\n\r\n\u0022Donald Trump very clearly engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 with the intention of overturning the lawful and fair results of the 2020 election,\u0022 said Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), the lead sponsor of the new bill. \u0022You don\u0026#039;t get to lead a government you tried to destroy.\u0022\r\n\r\nWatchdog groups have also launched or pledged to launch legal efforts to bar Trump and other Republican insurrectionists from office, campaigns that have thus far fallen short in court. Earlier this year, a Georgia judge allowed Greene to remain on the 2022 midterm ballot after a group of voters represented by Free Speech for People sued to have her removed.\r\n\r\nGreene was among the Republican lawmakers who asked Trump for a pardon over their roles in the January 6 attack, according to the House panel investigating the insurrection.