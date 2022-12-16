'An Attack on Free Expression': Musk Under Fire for Suspending Journalists From Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, suspended a number of journalists from the social media platform on Thursday in what the ACLU condemned as \u0022an attack on free expression\u0022 that should be reversed.\r\n\r\nMusk justified his decision by claiming those suspended—including Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Micah Lee of The Intercept, Ryan Mac of The New York Times, and Matt Binder of Mashable—shared real-time details about his location, an accusation stemming from the journalists\u0026#039; reporting on a Twitter account that tracked the movements of the billionaire\u0026#039;s private jet.\r\n\r\nThat account and the person behind it, a college student, have been suspended and Musk says he intends to take legal action, even though the flight information was based on publicly available data.\r\n\r\n\u0022Criticizing me all day long is totally fine,\u0022 Musk tweeted late Thursday, \u0022but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not.\u0022\r\n\r\nFollowing the suspensions of journalists, which were carried out without notice or immediate explanation, the Post reported that \u0022none of the tweets from suspended reporters\u0022 that it reviewed \u0022revealed the location of Musk or his family.\u0022\r\n\r\nMusk later insisted that even so much as sharing a link to the flight-tracking account in the course of reporting amounts to a violation of Twitter\u0026#039;s newly amended policy against sharing a person\u0026#039;s \u0022live location information.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Musk faced backlash from press freedom and civil liberties groups over the decision, he posted a poll on Twitter asking users when he should unsuspend the journalists\u0026#039; accounts. When a plurality of respondents said the accounts should be restored \u0022now,\u0022 Musk tweeted: \u0022Sorry, too many options. Will redo poll.\u0022\r\n\r\nJameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, told NPR that \u0022Musk suspending journalists\u0026#039; accounts is petty and vindictive and absolutely disgraceful—and especially so because Musk has styled himself, however absurdly, as a champion of free speech.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Committee to Protect Journalists, a watchdog group that defends press freedom worldwide, said in a statement that it is \u0022concerned about news reports that journalists who have covered recent developments involving Twitter and its owner, Elon Musk, have had their accounts on the platform suspended.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If confirmed as retaliation for their work, this would be a serious violation of journalists\u0026#039; right to report the news without fear of reprisal,\u0022 the group added.\r\n\r\nMusk\u0026#039;s move also drew attention and criticism from lawmakers.\r\n\r\nRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who has faced death threats and other forms of harassment, tweeted that she understands \u0022feeling unsafe, but descending into abuse of power [and] erratically banning journalists only increases the intensity around you.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022You\u0026#039;re a public figure. An extremely controversial and powerful one,\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez wrote. \u0022Take a beat and lay off the proto-fascism. Maybe try putting down your phone.\u0022\r\n\r\nEdward Snowden, who exposed mass surveillance by the powerful U.S. National Security Agency and is now living in Russia under threat of imprisonment in his home country, weighed in on the suspensions Friday morning, writing that he is \u0022significantly more sympathetic to Elon Musk\u0026#039;s concern about crazy people showing up at the door than the average person because, well, look at my life, but c\u0026#039;mon, man.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022You\u0026#039;re a public figure in a position of power in a world where even normal people are constantly tracked,\u0022 Snowden added.