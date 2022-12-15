THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Reps. Nydia Velazquez and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.) (L) speaks as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) listens during a news conference to introduce the Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021 at Rayburn House Office Building on March 18, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

'A Watershed Moment': House Approves Statehood Vote for Puerto Ricans

"For the first time in our nation's history, the U.S. recognized its role as a colonizing force," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Julia Conley

Reps. Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, two of the four current Puerto Rican members of the U.S. House, were among those who celebrated the passage of the Puerto Rico Status Act on Thursday as lawmakers made history by approving a binding process for a referendum in the territory regarding potential statehood.

The proposal passed with a vote of 233-191, with 16 Republicans joining the Democratic Party in supporting it.

"We did it!" tweeted Velázquez (D-N.Y.).

The bill was finalized just hours before the vote, with lawmakers coming to a compromise between three different proposals favored by Puerto Rico's three political parties.

"The Puerto Rican Independence Party favors separating from the United States; the New Progressive Party favors statehood, and the Popular Democratic Party favors remaining a U.S. commonwealth," reported The New York Times. "Jenniffer González-Colón, the resident commissioner of Puerto Rico and its lone representative in Congress, backed a compromise measure among competing plans."

After the bill passes, Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said that "for the first time in our nation's history, the U.S. recognized its role as a colonizing force."

In 2021, Ocasio-Cortez and Velázquez introduced the Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act, which called for the creation of a status convention for residents to propose to Congress the status they want for the territory.

The White House supports the Puerto Rico Status Act, but with the majority of Republican lawmakers opposed, it is not expected to pass in the U.S. Senate.

Ocasio-Cortez told the Times that the bill's passage represents "a way point and a steppingstone for the future of our island."

"The gains that are made here are a watershed moment," she said.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Covid tests

Warning of Winter Surge, White House Revives Free At-Home Covid Test Program

"This is not one disease in isolation," said the president's Covid-19 response coordinator. "We are very aware that this increase that we're seeing in Covid is in that context of one of the worst flu seasons in a decade and RSV that was quite bad."

Jessica Corbett ·

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends the annual Columbus Day parade in Manhattan on October 11, 2022.

Giuliani One Step Closer to Being Disbarred in DC for Trying to Overturn Trump Loss

"The only sanction that's appropriate" for trying to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters "is disbarment," said the lawyer who argued the case for Giuliani's punishment.

Kenny Stancil ·

Jana Zakarneh

UN Experts Decry Record Year of Israeli Violence in Occupied West Bank

"Israel's deplorable record in the occupied West Bank will likely deteriorate further in 2023," the special rapporteurs warned.

Brett Wilkins ·

Reps. Nydia Velazquez and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

'A Watershed Moment': House Approves Statehood Vote for Puerto Ricans

"For the first time in our nation's history, the U.S. recognized its role as a colonizing force," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Julia Conley ·

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra (L) and Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan (R) listen as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in Washington, D.C. on October 26, 2022.

Coalition Urges FTC to Ban Employer Non-Compete Clauses, Which 'Keep Workers Stuck'

"Instead of retaining workers through coercive non-compete clauses, employers should maintain a loyal workforce by offering good wages, regular raises and promotions, and fair treatment."

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.