'A Watershed Moment': House Approves Statehood Vote for Puerto Ricans

Reps. Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, two of the four current Puerto Rican members of the U.S. House, were among those who celebrated the passage of the Puerto Rico Status Act on Thursday as lawmakers made history by approving a binding process for a referendum in the territory regarding potential statehood.\r\n\r\nThe proposal passed with a vote of 233-191, with 16 Republicans joining the Democratic Party in supporting it.\r\n\r\n\u0022We did it!\u0022 tweeted Velázquez (D-N.Y.).\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe bill was finalized just hours before the vote, with lawmakers coming to a compromise between three different proposals favored by Puerto Rico\u0026#039;s three political parties.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Puerto Rican Independence Party favors separating from the United States; the New Progressive Party favors statehood, and the Popular Democratic Party favors remaining a U.S. commonwealth,\u0022 reported The New York Times. \u0022Jenniffer González-Colón, the resident commissioner of Puerto Rico and its lone representative in Congress, backed a compromise measure among competing plans.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter the bill passes, Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said that \u0022for the first time in our nation\u0026#039;s history, the U.S. recognized its role as a colonizing force.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn 2021, Ocasio-Cortez and Velázquez introduced the Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act, which called for the creation of a status convention for residents to propose to Congress the status they want for the territory.\r\n\r\nThe White House supports the Puerto Rico Status Act, but with the majority of Republican lawmakers opposed, it is not expected to pass in the U.S. Senate.\r\n\r\nOcasio-Cortez told the Times that the bill\u0026#039;s passage represents \u0022a way point and a steppingstone for the future of our island.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The gains that are made here are a watershed moment,\u0022 she said.