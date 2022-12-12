'Tragedy Unfolding' as Cleanup of Largest-Ever Keystone Pipeline Oil Spill Continues

Cleanup and assessment efforts continued Monday after a Canadian fossil fuel company\u0026#039;s pipeline spilled nearly an Olympic-sized swimming pool\u0026#039;s worth of crude tar sands oil into a northern Kansas creek that feeds a watershed providing drinking water for hundreds of thousands of people.\r\n\r\n\u0022The only safe way to transport tar sands oil is not to do it at all.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn what\u0026#039;s being called the largest U.S. onshore crude oil leak in nearly a decade and the largest by far in the accident-prone Keystone Pipeline system\u0026#039;s history, approximately 14,000 barrels, or 600,000 gallons, of crude tar sands oil spewed from the Keystone 1 pipeline onto surrounding land and into Mill Creek just north of Washington, Kansas at around 8:00 pm on Wednesday.\r\n\r\nMill Creek flows into the Little Blue River, which in turn drains into the Big Blue River, which then runs into the Tuttle Creek Reservoir before draining into the Kansas River.\r\n\r\nAerial footage published by Nebraska Public Media over the weekend showed the extent of the damage:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Over 61,000 square miles of watershed in Kansas, southern Nebraska, and eastern Colorado drain to the Kansas River, the drinking water source for over 800,000 Kansans and a vital natural resource,\u0022 the local environmental group Friends of the Kaw said in a statement Friday.\r\n\r\n\u0022This area includes the creek, rivers, and reservoir potentially impacted by this Keystone pipeline spill. While Washington County is seemingly far away from the Kansas River, disasters like this one illustrate how connected the people and places in our watershed truly are,\u0022 the group added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCalgary, Alberta-based TC Energy said Sunday that the company has \u0022contained\u0022 the spill and \u0022continues to progress in our response\u0022 to the accident. The firm also said it is working with federal, state, and tribal agencies in response to the spill.\r\n\r\n\u0022We appreciate the patience and collaboration of the surrounding community and partner agencies for their support in responding to this incident,\u0022 the company added. \u0022We recognize this is concerning to the community and commit that we will continue our response until we have fully remediated the site.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile part of the same system, the Keystone 1 pipeline—which carries an estimated 720,000 barrels of Canadian tar sands oil per day—is a separate conduit from the proposed Keystone XL extension that was defeated by Indigenous, green, and progressive activism and rejected by the Obama and Biden administrations.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Keystone system carries tar sands oil—what the National Congress of American Indians calls \u0022the world\u0026#039;s dirtiest and most environmentally destructive form of oil\u0022—from Alberta, Canada to refineries in Illinois and the Texas Gulf Coast. The pipelines are staunchly opposed by Indigenous and environmental activists, many of whom have been arrested and some of whom have been criminally charged.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nKeystone XL opponents warned of the danger of leaks prior to and during its construction, which was halted last year. According to the anti-pipeline group Bold Nebraska, there have been 22 Keystone spills since 2010.\r\n\r\n\u0022As we wait to hear how much tar sands and toxic chemicals like benzene have polluted our water from TC Energy\u0026#039;s Keystone 1 pipeline, it is critical to note our state and counties need better laws on the books for pipelines,\u0022 Bold Nebraska founder Jane Kleeb said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Thankfully, landowners and tribal nations came together to stop the larger Keystone XL pipeline from cutting through sensitive areas of the Ogallala Aquifer and the Niobrara River,\u0022 Kleeb added. \u0022Now is the time to get stronger laws on the books to protect our state\u0026#039;s assets—the land, the water, and the people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFriends of the Kaw implored, \u0022For the sake of the people and wildlife in Washington County and those living downstream who could be impacted, we urge TC Energy to clean up the entire spill and to take action on any later impacts that may occur as a result of their actions.\u0022