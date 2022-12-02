Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) walks through the U.S. Capitol on November 30, 2022.

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) walks through the U.S. Capitol on November 30, 2022. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

With GOP House Control Looming, Pascrell Calls for Swift Release of Trump Tax Records

"Donald Trump tried to hide his tax returns from our oversight but after 1,329 days we have finally obtained the documents," said the New Jersey Democrat. "We should review and release them."

Kenny Stancil

It took U.S. House lawmakers more than three-and-a-half years to get their hands on former President Donald Trump's federal tax returns, but with Republicans assuming control of the chamber next month, Democrats are quickly running out of time to examine and publish the highly sought-after records.

"There is no one in this country... that is above the law."

That's the stark warning issued Thursday by Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), who told Punchbowl News: "There's a time factor here. We got [until] January 3. And that doesn't count up to too much time to me."

Pascrell's comments came after he and other Democratic members of the House Ways and Means Committee, which obtained six years of Trump's tax returns on Wednesday following a prolonged legal battle in which the ex-president fought against sharing the financial documents that all of his predecessors since the 1970s had willingly disclosed, met in Chair Richard Neal's (D-Mass.) office.

As Punchbowl News reported Friday, "Neal is facing pressure from Ways and Means Democrats to move quickly to analyze Trump's returns—and possibly release them to the public—before Republicans take over and make the whole question moot."

"But Neal is providing little detail about how he plans to spend the next 32 days," the outlet noted. "In fact, the Massachusetts Democrat wouldn't even acknowledge gaining access to six years of Trump's tax returns, citing privacy laws. His nonanswer comes despite the Treasury Department saying this week it had turned over the information to the panel after the Supreme Court declined to intervene in the long-running battle with Trump."

On more than one occasion, Trump—who officially launched his 2024 campaign last month—argued in court that if Democrats were to obtain his tax records, they would immediately leak them to hurt him politically. Neal's awareness of this claim was evident as he answered reporters' questions on Thursday.

"It's very sensitive information," said Neal. "We intend to deal with it professionally the way that we have."

In contrast to the committee chair's hesitant approach, multiple Democrats on the panel, including Pascrell and Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas), have made clear their desire to make Trump's tax returns publicly available.

Speaking with MSNBC on Thursday, Pascrell said, "I want them all released."

"These records are so important. The delay has been as long as the Civil War," Pascrell continued. "This is unprecedented in every way. This isn't about one man. This is not about just one part of the law. This is whether we affirm that there is no one in this country—be it the president, a congressman, or whomever—that is above the law. And we intend to follow through on this."

Democrats will be racing against the clock, however.

According to Punchbowl News:

The only real information Neal divulged was that he has appointed an undisclosed number of staff to serve as "agents"—experts who can officially review Trump's tax documents.

Democrats on the panel didn't get much more info from Neal in their closed-door meeting either, according to several members we checked with after. The discussion was tense at times, with members "extremely frustrated" about the lack of transparency regarding next steps with so little time left, one Democrat told us. Led by some of their senior colleagues on the panel, Neal was grilled about his intentions and offered little on his plans.

Doggett, for his part, predicted that "before January 3, we will get some opportunity to determine—probably in executive session—whether what [the agents] found justifies our taking some further action, which could include, but does not necessarily include, releasing those to the public."

"Personally, my opinion is that it'd be very difficult for even the most skilled agent to review these documents thoroughly," he added. "I believe that reviewing them thoroughly may well indicate the need to look at some of the documents we don't even yet have."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Salmon fishers in Bristol Bay

EPA Urged to 'Finish the Job' After Latest Move to Protect Bristol Bay From Pebble Mine

"Local residents, scientists, and the broader public all agree that this is quite simply a bad place for a mine, and it is past time for the EPA to take Pebble off the table permanently," said one activist in Alaska.

Jessica Corbett ·

Raul Grijalva

'Zero Tolerance for Corruption': Grijalva, Porter Demand Answers on Alleged Trump Pardon Bribery Scheme

The Democrats believe a real estate developer donated to a Trump-aligned super PAC in exchange for the pardons of two other men.

Julia Conley ·

B-21 Raider

Millions of Americans Lack Adequate Health Coverage, But the Pentagon Has a New Nuclear Bomber to Flaunt

"This ominous death machine, with its price tag of $750 million a pop, brings huge profits to Northrop Grumman but takes our society one more step down the road of spiritual death," peace activist Medea Benjamin said of the new B-21 Raider.

Brett Wilkins ·

Biden and top advisers

Betrayal of Railway Workers Ignites Working-Class Fury Toward Biden and Democrats

"Politicians are happy to voice platitudes and heap praise upon us for our heroism throughout the pandemic," said one rail leader. "Yet when the steel hits the rail, they back the powerful and wealthy Class 1 rail carriers every time."

Jessica Corbett ·

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) walks through the U.S. Capitol on November 30, 2022.

With GOP House Control Looming, Pascrell Calls for Swift Release of Trump Tax Records

"Donald Trump tried to hide his tax returns from our oversight but after 1,329 days we have finally obtained the documents," said the New Jersey Democrat. "We should review and release them."

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.