Biden Urged to Sign Executive Order Guaranteeing Rail Workers Paid Sick Leave

As the U.S. Senate on Thursday passed legislation brokered by President Joe Biden denying freight rail employees any compensated sick leave, labor advocates implored the president—who called himself the \u0022most pro-labor\u0022 president ever—to sign an executive order guaranteeing at least seven days of paid days off for illness to railroad and other workers.\r\n\r\nThe upper chamber voted 52-43 Thursday—eight votes short of the 60 needed for passage—for a House-approved proposal by Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) to give rail workers seven paid sick days as part of a tentative contract being forced upon rail workers by Congress and the Biden administration under the terms of the Railway Labor Act of 1926 in order to avoid a crippling strike.\r\n\r\nThe senators voted 80-15 in favor of a Biden-brokered tentative agreement without a single sick day that forces rail workers to remain on the job or be fired.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBiden said in a statement following the votes that he would sign the bill \u0022as soon as it comes to my desk.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I know that many in Congress shared my reluctance to override the union ratification procedures,\u0022 he said. \u0022But in this case, the consequences of a shutdown were just too great for working families all across the country. And, the agreement will raise workers\u0026#039; wages by 24%, increase health care benefits, and preserve two-person crews.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAnticipating Thursday\u0026#039;s defeat, The Intercept\u0026#039;s Ryan Grim wrote ahead of the votes that an unnamed \u0022railway union source said that the next phase of the fight would be a demand that Biden include rail workers in a coming executive order that would mandate 56 hours of paid sick leave for federal contractors.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The bipartisan support in the House and Senate for the sick days, even though it fell short of 60, could boost the argument for including such workers in the order,\u0022 Grim added.\r\n\r\nSome observers pointed to then-President Barack Obama\u0026#039;s 2015 executive order mandating at least seven paid sick days for employees of federal contractors—but with an exclusion clause for rail workers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProgressive activist Jacqueline Anne Thompson urged Biden on Twitter to \u0022sign an executive order guaranteeing seven days paid sick leave for ALL employees nationwide for any company with 50 employees or more.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnother Twitter user quipped: \u0022If you want to take an 11-dimensional chess view, getting Congress to pin the contract to a 24% raise and an average $16k bonus before Biden takes the paddle to the railroads via executive order would be a pretty sweet move indeed.\u0022