Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra holds a mask up during a Senate hearing on September 30, 2021. (Photo: Greg Nash/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Austin AFL-CIO Council Becomes Latest to Urge Biden to End Medicare Privatization Scheme

The labor council's newly passed resolution warns that the scheme "allows doctors and their offices to convert a patients' traditional Medicare choice into ACO-REACH coverage without first informing their patients."

Jake Johnson

The labor council of the Austin, Texas AFL-CIO has passed a resolution urging the Biden administration to terminate a Medicare privatization scheme that is quietly moving ahead despite vocal opposition from doctors, seniors, and progressive lawmakers.

The pilot program, which inserts private middlemen between patients and healthcare providers, was unveiled with little notice during the final months of the Trump administration despite internal concerns about its legality. The experiment has since been largely upheld by the Biden administration, which announced mostly cosmetic changes earlier this year, winning applause from industry groups that lobbied against complete elimination of the program.

"Immediately stop and dismantle the ACO-REACH program, and instead, immediately protect and preserve traditional Medicare.

Now known as ACO REACH, the pilot involves shifting traditional Medicare recipients onto privately run insurance plans without their knowledge or consent in the name of cutting costs and improving quality.

The resolution unanimously adopted by the Austin AFL-CIO Labor Council last week raises alarm over that aspect of the pilot, noting that "ACO-REACH allows doctors and their offices to convert a patients' traditional Medicare choice into ACO-REACH coverage without first informing their patients about the change nor getting their patients' written permission."

"Doctors and their offices will have a financial incentive to convert to ACO-REACH coverage as they will also be allowed to keep up to 40% of their revenue that they don't spend on healthcare services as overhead, resulting in a 'windfall profit' versus traditional Medicare programs that are only allowed to keep the balance of 2% of their revenue after paying for overhead," the resolution continues.

Under the ACO REACH model, which critics warn could fully supplant traditional Medicare if it is allowed to continue, private entities that are accepted as participants are paid by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and allowed to pocket a significant chunk of what they don't spend on healthcare. The newest version of the pilot, which was announced without congressional approval or oversight, is set to formally begin in January and will run at least through 2026.

The CMS Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), which is overseeing ACO REACH, is currently headed by Elizabeth Fowler, the former vice president of public policy and external affairs at WellPoint, Inc.—a health insurance firm that later became Anthem.

The Austin AFL-CIO Labor Council resolution implores the Biden administration to "immediately stop and dismantle the ACO-REACH program, and instead, immediately protect and preserve traditional Medicare plus adding coverage for hearing, vision, and dental care."

Related Content

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a hearing

Warren Warns 'Corporate Vultures' Are Circling Medicare on Biden's Watch

Jake Johnson

The labor council's resolution marks just the latest expression of outrage over the Biden administration's decision to build on a privatization ploy constructed by the Trump administration, which was replete with industry allies hostile to Medicare and other popular government programs.

In August, the AFL-CIO's Alameda, California labor council passed a resolution noting that it is "within the power of the Biden administration to end [ACO REACH] with the stroke of a pen"—and urging it to use that power. Similar resolutions have been approved in recent months by the Arizona Medical Association, the Seattle City Council, and the Texas State Democratic Executive Committee.

On top of opposition from hundreds of local and national advocacy organizations, lawmakers at the national level—including prominent progressives such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)—have raised concerns over the pilot, which could allow the private insurance giants that have profited hugely from Medicare Advantage to further entrench themselves in the Medicare program.

"We must immediately end Medicare privatization programs like ACO REACH," Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, tweeted in April. "There's no excuse for allowing the same Medicare Advantage organizations to now administer 'care' for traditional Medicare beneficiaries."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Joe Biden

225 Groups Urge Biden to Extend Student Loan Payment Pause During Court Fights

"We cannot allow these blatantly political lawsuits to throw millions of borrowers into financial catastrophe," argues a letter that also calls for ongoing legal action to ensure the relief plan can take effect.

Jessica Corbett ·

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks at a press conference

'I Will Not Stop Fighting': Omar Hits Back at McCarthy Over Committee Seat Threat

"McCarthy's effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred—including threatening to strip me from my committee—does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with."

Jake Johnson ·

Rail workers walk the tracks at Union Station

Major Strike Looms as Largest Rail Union in US Rejects White House-Brokered Contract

"It's about attendance policies, sick time, fatigue, and the lack of family time," said one union official. "A lot of these things that cannot be seen but are felt by our membership. It's destroying their livelihoods."

Jake Johnson ·

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate

Austin AFL-CIO Council Becomes Latest to Urge Biden to End Medicare Privatization Scheme

The labor council's newly passed resolution warns that the scheme "allows doctors and their offices to convert a patients' traditional Medicare choice into ACO-REACH coverage without first informing their patients."

Jake Johnson ·

Nuclear Plant

UN Demands Demilitarized Zone After Latest Zaporizhzhia Shelling

The head of the IAEA warned the forces responsible for the strikes at the largest nuclear plant in Europe are "playing with fire."

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Citing Orwell, Judge Blocks 'Positively Dystopian' Censorship Law Backed by DeSantis
  2. Calls for Ethics Probe Follow Bombshell Report of Right-Wing Attempts to Influence Supreme Court
  3. Twitter Verges on Collapse as Workers Quit in Revolt Against 'Notorious Union-Buster' Elon Musk
  4. Fresh Call to Impeach Clarence Thomas After Latest Ruling on Jan. 6 Insurrection
  5. A Note of Apology to This Nation's Younger Generations: We Failed You
  6. New Memo Details Legal Case to Indict Trump Over Mar-a-Lago Documents
  7. House Democrat Leads Charge to Bar Trump From Office, Citing 14th Amendment
  8. Thank Court-Backed Gerrymandering for GOP House Takeover
  9. 'How Democracy Gets Corroded': Right-Wing Group Gets Two Dark Money Donations of $425 Million
  10. Our Only Hope is to Defeat the Right-Wing Effort to Destroy Public Institutions
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.