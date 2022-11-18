Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Tim Kaine

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) speaks during a Senate Budget Committee hearing on May 5, 2022. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

'Egregious': Kaine Slams Biden Move to Shield Saudi Prince for Khashoggi Murder

"I am deeply disappointed in the State Department's decision to intervene in a federal lawsuit filed by the friends and family of Virginia resident and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi against Saudi defendants responsible for his gruesome execution."

Jessica Corbett

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine on Friday sharply criticized President Joe Biden's administration for claiming in a federal court filing that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "enjoys head-of-state immunity" in a civil case brought by the fiancée of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Virginia Democrat is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, chairs its subcommittee on human rights, and has been outspoken about the 2018 killing of Khashoggi, who lived in his state but disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

"I am deeply disappointed in the State Department's decision to intervene in a federal lawsuit filed by the friends and family of Virginia resident and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi against Saudi defendants responsible for his gruesome execution," Kaine said. "President Biden has been very clear about this horrific crime. He declared in 2019: 'It was flat-out murder… We should treat it that way and there should be consequences.'"

Related Content

U.S. President Joe Biden fist-bumps Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

'Morally Deplorable': Biden Admin Recommends Immunity for MBS in Khashoggi Case

Jake Johnson

Using the Saudi prime minister's nickname, the senator highlighted that "despite the U.S. intelligence community concluding that MBS approved the execution of Khashoggi, the Biden administration has imposed no direct consequences on the crown prince."

According to Kaine:

As disappointing as it is that the U.S. has been unwilling to hold MBS to account for the assassination of a U.S.-resident journalist, last night's announcement by the State Department is even more egregious. The case is a civil suit filed by the friends and family of Khashoggi in the hopes of acquiring even a modicum of justice from the Saudi defendants. The U.S. is not a party to the case. The Saudi defendants have full opportunity to defend their own actions in the federal proceedings.

The court offered the administration the option to express an opinion on the question of whether sovereign immunity doctrines protect MBS from the suit. The administration had no duty to take a proactive position and could have simply refrained from doing so. Instead, it has chosen to take the side of the party that our own intelligence agencies have concluded is responsible for the murder, and is standing against family members seeking recompense for this gross injustice.

"Why has the administration changed its view from the strong moral stance taken by the president in 2019?" Kaine asked. "Is the administration casting aside its confidence in its own intelligence community's judgment?"

"If the friends and family of Khashoggi are denied a path to accountability in the American court system, where in the world can they go?" he continued. "How can the U.S. look at any dictator in the world who is oppressing journalists and urge good behavior when we refuse to impose accountability for a shocking murder of an American-based journalist and even take affirmative steps to block efforts by the victim's friends and families to seek justice?"

Kaine was far from alone in expressing outrage over the State Department's decision. Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi's fiancée, and human rights advocates around the world also condemned it.

Karen Attiah, who recruited the late journalist as a columnist for the Post, tweeted that "the Biden administration has failed all of us who fought for justice for Jamal Khashoggi. To shield the Crown Prince MBS from lawsuits is a disgusting betrayal."

"If you have enough money and power and are U.S. 'ally' you can get away with basically anything," she added. "And they release this news on a Thursday night before a major holiday weekend... as Twitter goes under. Cowards."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Tim Kaine

'Egregious': Kaine Slams Biden Move to Shield Saudi Prince for Khashoggi Murder

"I am deeply disappointed in the State Department's decision to intervene in a federal lawsuit filed by the friends and family of Virginia resident and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi against Saudi defendants responsible for his gruesome execution."

Jessica Corbett ·

Trump

Trump Claims He Is 'Not Going to Partake' in Special Counsel Probes

"Thing is, with prosecutors you don't have to 'partake,'" noted Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. "They and the agents and the grand jurors go about their business without you having to 'partake' at all."

Jessica Corbett ·

lower drug prices

Patients Push Biden HHS to Act as Pharma Firm Charges $190K for Lifesaving Prostate Cancer Drug

"HHS can clearly insist on limiting the U.S. price of Xtandi to the median price for other large high-income countries," said advocates, "particularly since the drug has already generated more than $10 billion in sales from Medicare alone based upon these unconscionable pricing disparities."

Brett Wilkins ·

A nurse cares for a young patient with RSV

Children's Hospitals Call on Biden to Declare Emergency Amid 'Alarming Surge' of RSV

Seventeen states are reporting that more than 80% of their pediatric hospital beds are full, while seven states are near capacity.

Julia Conley ·

Ticketmaster's website is shown on a computer screen on November 18, 2022 in Miami.

'Break Up Ticketmaster' Coalition Applauds DOJ Probe of Online Ticketing Giant

"This is a day of optimism and hope for over 40,000 people who have called on the DOJ to break up Live Nation-Ticketmaster, a corporation that has bent and broken the industry to its will since its entities merged in 2010."

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Trump Accused of 'Brazen' Campaign Finance Violation a Day Before Expected 2024 Launch
  2. Citing Orwell, Judge Blocks 'Positively Dystopian' Censorship Law Backed by DeSantis
  3. Fresh Call to Impeach Clarence Thomas After Latest Ruling on Jan. 6 Insurrection
  4. A Note of Apology to This Nation's Younger Generations: We Failed You
  5. New Memo Details Legal Case to Indict Trump Over Mar-a-Lago Documents
  6. House Democrat Leads Charge to Bar Trump From Office, Citing 14th Amendment
  7. Twitter Verges on Collapse as Workers Quit in Revolt Against 'Notorious Union-Buster' Elon Musk
  8. 'How Democracy Gets Corroded': Right-Wing Group Gets Two Dark Money Donations of $425 Million
  9. Reed/Inhofe Amendment Would Open Floodgates for War Profiteers
  10. 12 Senate Dems Join GOP in Voting to End Covid National Emergency Declaration
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.