Senate Report, Hearing Confirm 'Systematic Medical Abuse' of Migrant Women in ICE Detention

After 18 months of bipartisan investigation, the United States Senate on Tuesday published a report and held a hearing on the medical abuse of women jailed in Georgia by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has been accused of covering up the widespread mistreatment by deporting survivors and witnesses.\r\n\r\n\u0022Irwin is the worst place I have ever been in my life.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe report, which pertains specifically to ICE\u0026#039;s Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Ocilla, Georgia, was written by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs\u0026#039; Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which is chaired by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.).\r\n\r\nThe subcommittee investigated numerous allegations of medical abuse at the private prison—which is owned by LaSalle Southeast LLC—including alleged \u0022high rates\u0022 of forced hysterectomies performed by Dr. Mahendra Amin, excessive and unnecessary gynecological procedures, medical neglect, and other mistreatment. LaSalle—which claims to be \u0022run with family values\u0022—has come under fire for proven and alleged negligent homicide, beatings, sexual assault, discrimination, and other crimes and mistreatment by staff at several of its prisons.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile the Senate panel found no evidence of mass forced sterilizations—the two hysterectomies performed by Amin between 2017 and 2019 were deemed medically necessary—it did corroborate many other claims of detainee abuse.\r\n\r\nAmong the report\u0026#039;s key findings:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tFemale detainees appear to have been subjected to excessive, invasive, and often unnecessary gynecological procedures;\r\n\tThere appears to have been repeated failures to secure informed consent for off-site medical procedures performed on ICDC detainees;\r\n\tMedical care provided to detainees at ICDC was known by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to be deficient, but neither ICE nor LaSalle took effective corrective action; and\r\n\tICE did not conduct thorough oversight of off-site medical providers and procedures.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is one of the most outrageous things this subcommittee has investigated over the past two years,\u0022 Ossoff said during the hearing. \u0022This is an extraordinarily disturbing finding, and in my view represents a catastrophic failure by the federal government to respect basic human rights.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKarina Cisneros Preciado, a 23-year-old mother of two who was brought to the United States when she was eight years old and was arrested after reporting her domestic abuser, testified during the hearing that Amin attempted to force her to undergo ovarian surgery to which she did not consent and gave her a birth control injection without telling her what it was or asking permission.\r\n\r\n\u0022I had no control over my body,\u0022 she said. \u0022Before this experience, I had suffered sexual assault before, as a child. So... the experience with Dr. Amin made me feel the same thing I felt, it made me feel like I had no control over my body, no say, no vote.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Irwin is the worst place I have ever been in my life,\u0022 Cisneros said. \u0022I went from being Karina, a mother, to just being 72176. They didn\u0026#039;t care about what we felt, they didn\u0026#039;t care about our names, they didn\u0026#039;t care about none of that.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCisneros said she was held at ICDC for nearly seven months, and when she was finally reunited with her daughter—an infant at the time of her arrest—the child was \u0022already walking\u0022 and \u0022didn\u0026#039;t know who I was.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn related news, Common Dreams reported Tuesday that The Intercept obtained and published video footage of a hunger-striking asylum-seeker detained by ICE being force-fed—a possible violation of international law—in 2019.