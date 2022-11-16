Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) speaks at a news conference ahead of the vote on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 outside the U.S. Capitol on August 12, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As GOP Claims House Majority, Jayapal Warns of 'Republicans in Ruin'

Predicting GOP infighting, she said that "what we might get is a really sharp contrast: Republicans trying to strip Social Security and Medicare" and Democrats serving as the last line of defense.

Jessica Corbett

As major election watchers on Wednesday officially announced that Republicans had secured a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives by winning at least 218 seats, top Democrats—whose party maintains control of the White House and Senate—tried to send a message of hope.

Appearing on MSNBC Wednesday night, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) highlighted progressive candidates who won and the state-level ballot measures that passed, including initiatives legalizing marijuana, protecting abortion rights, expanding Medicaid, and raising the minimum wage.

"I think the lesson for us here is we might have to be an opposition party in the House, with Republican leadership... but we also have to be a proposition party," said Jayapal, chair of Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC). "We have to show people what we stand for—give people hope that if we get into office, we will do what we did again in this last term."

"The line of defense is gonna be in the Senate and the White House," Jayapal explained. "What we might get in the House—I hate this—but what we might get is a really sharp contrast: Republicans trying to strip Social Security and Medicare" while Democrats attempt to protect key rights and recent progress.

During the campaign season for this past cycle, Republican candidates made clear they wanted to try to use the fight over raising the debt ceiling to force spending cuts, specifically targeting Social Security and Medicare. Along with passing appropriation legislation during the lame-duck session, the CPC leader stressed that "we also do need to make sure to take some tools that they're gonna use to hold us hostage off the table—so that's the debt ceiling."

However, as Common Dreams reported earlier Wednesday, the White House and congressional leadership aren't pushing for a Democrats-only budget reconciliation package to lift the debt limit before the end of the year, fearing they don't have the votes. Instead, they're hoping for a bipartisan deal, though there are no signs from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) or House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that they'll get one.

Related Content

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer

'A Massive Mistake': Alarm as Dems Cast Doubt on Lame-Duck Debt Ceiling Deal

Jessica Corbett

McCarthy on Tuesday won the nomination for House speaker, defeating Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) of the Freedom Caucus 188-31.

The New York Times noted that his "nomination was only the opening act in what was shaping up to be a long and painful path to the speakership, and it exposed bitter divisions within the party, with the hard-right faction of Mr. McCarthy's conference—many of whom have sought for years to weaken him—newly emboldened after a disappointing showing for the party in the midterm elections, and eager to squeeze him for concessions."

Jayapal on Wednesday cast doubt on McCarthy's leadership, especially compared with that of outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

"They do not have an accomplished speaker the way that we've had Speaker Pelosi," she said of the GOP. "They have Kevin McCarthy, who is not gonna be able to bring that caucus—in my view—together. They're gonna fight with each other."

According to Jayapal, "It is going to be—instead of Dems in disarray, which always used to be a problem; we were described that way—this is Republicans in ruin."

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, congratulated McCarthy on the GOP winning the lower chamber and said that he is "ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families."

"In this election, voters spoke clearly about their concerns: the need to lower costs, protect the right to choose, and preserve our democracy," Biden continued. "As I said last week, the future is too promising to be trapped in political warfare."

"The American people want us to get things done for them," he added. "They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on making their lives better. And I will work with anyone—Republican or Democrat—willing to work with me to deliver results for them."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal on Capitol Hill.

As GOP Claims House Majority, Jayapal Warns of 'Republicans in Ruin'

Predicting GOP infighting, she said that "what we might get is a really sharp contrast: Republicans trying to strip Social Security and Medicare" and Democrats serving as the last line of defense.

Jessica Corbett ·

Karen Bass

'The Left Beat the Money' as Karen Bass Defeats Billionaire to Become LA Mayor

Bass, a six-term Democratic U.S. congresswoman, won despite being outspent 11-to-1 by real estate tycoon and erstwhile Republican Rick Caruso.

Brett Wilkins ·

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer

'A Massive Mistake': Alarm as Dems Cast Doubt on Lame-Duck Debt Ceiling Deal

"Biden and Senate Democrats have decided to leave the economic equivalent of a nuclear arsenal on their front porch for Republicans to take and use as they see fit."

Jessica Corbett ·

marriage_equality)

'We're Going to Get This Done': US Senate Takes Crucial Step Toward Codifying Same-Sex Marriage

"The right to marry the person you love shouldn't be up for debate," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Jenna McGuire ·

Orangutan

Preserve and Restore Nature to Prevent Future Pandemics: Studies

"Right now, the world is focused on how we can stop the next pandemic," said one scientist. "Unfortunately, preserving or restoring nature is rarely part of the discussion."

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.