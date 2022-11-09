Anger as Biden EPA Backs 'Dangerous and Unnecessary' Oil Export Project on Texas Coast

Environmental and climate campaigners on Wednesday expressed outrage after the Biden administration backed the approval of a massive new fossil fuel project on the Texas coast that one opponent calls \u0022dangerous and unnecessary.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022Y\u0026#039;all have a terrible spill record. You choose to run these pipes right up our ass. We are against this project.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommended that the Maritime Administration approve the Sea Port Oil Terminal (SPOT), a crude oil infrastructure project proposed by Enterprise Products Operating LLC, SPOT Terminal Services LLC, and Enbridge Inc.\r\n\r\nAs currently planned, SPOT would consist of several pipelines—the longest of them 50 miles long—storage tanks, and a deepwater oil export platform 30 miles off the coast of Brazoria County.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a signal President [Joe] Biden is moving us in the wrong direction on addressing environmental injustice and the climate crisis,\u0022 Kelsey Crane, senior policy advocate at the green group Earthworks, said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022You cannot address current and historic environmental injustice if you are advancing new fossil fuel projects that will continue to harm the communities who are forced to live alongside this pollution and have been suffering and dying under industry exploitation,\u0022 Crane added.\r\n\r\nEarthworks said SPOT would emit 300 million tons of greenhouse gases annually, \u0022further harming the health of predominantly low-income communities and communities of color.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe group added that the project would \u0022increase air pollutants that form ozone and smog in communities that have failed to meet EPA air quality standards for more than a decade and [are] home to some of the highest cancer clusters in the nation.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe advocacy group Food \u0026amp; Water Watch calls SPOT \u0022dangerous and unnecessary,\u0022 arguing that \u0022we can\u0026#039;t sacrifice the health of Texas\u0026#039; Gulf Coast environment and communities for a massive crude oil export terminal that will further fuel the climate crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to U.S. Coast Guard and Maritime Administration, the pipelines will pass through the Brazos River, 149 wetlands, and the town of Surfside Beach. EPA recommended approval for SPOT\u0026#039;s license despite acknowledging that \u0022more emphasis is needed to ensure that environmental justice and climate change considerations are included in the project for the protection of overburdened communities.\u0022\r\n\r\nResidents of communities that would be affected by SPOT have pushed back against the project. In March 2021, the Surfside Beach Village Council voted unanimously to oppose the proposal as planned, and protests have been held against the proposal.\r\n\r\nAt an August virtual public hearing on the proposed project, Surfside Beach resident Donna Robinson asked, \u0022What kind of plan is set in place for fishing and tourism losses in case it spills oil?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Y\u0026#039;all have a terrible spill record,\u0022 she added. \u0022You choose to run these pipes right up our ass. We are against this project.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNoting during the same hearing that there are more than 50 public water wells within a kilometer of the proposed pipeline route, Healthy Gulf staff scientist Naomi Yoder said that the U.S. Maritime Administration \u0022has received 14,000 comments against this project\u0022 and that \u0022an oil spill is just a matter of time\u0022 because \u0022Enterprise has a horrible track record of spills.\u0022\r\n\r\nMelanie Oldham, Freeport resident and founder of Citizens for Clean Air and Water in Brazoria, said that \u0022in one breath the EPA says they approve of the project, and in the next breath they talk about the need to take a closer look at environmental justice communities, which is Brazoria County.\u0022\r\n\r\nOldham added that \u0022the only way to ensure environmental justice and protection of these communities that have been overburdened by industry is to deny the license for SPOT and all new fossil fuel projects.\u0022