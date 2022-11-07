Migrant Defenders Demand Italy Allow All Asylum-Seekers Off Rescue Ships

Human rights defenders on Monday urged authorities in Italy to allow all asylum-seeking migrants aboard several rescue ships in and near southern Italian ports to immediately disembark, while a German charity said it would sue Italy\u0026#039;s new far-right government for refusing to designate a safe port for humanitarian vessels.\r\n\r\n\u0022Italian authorities must urgently allow all people on ship to disembark as soon as possible.\u0022\r\n\r\nItalian authorities on Monday ordered the German-flagged rescue ship Humanity 1 to leave the Sicilian port of Catania with 35 migrants still on board. On Sunday, immigration officials allowed 144 other rescued migrants to disembark after health authorities conducted a brief screening to select individuals deemed \u0022vulnerable.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Agence France-Presse, three people aboard the Norwegian-flagged Geo Barents, another rescue ship docked at Catania with 250 people on board, jumped into the sea in desperation Monday as other asylum-seekers chanted \u0022help us!\u0022\r\n\r\nHumanity 1 captain Joachim Ebeling is defying orders to leave Catania, telling reporters on Monday that \u0022I\u0026#039;m not going anywhere with these people on board.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe captain of the Geo Barents—which disembarked about 500 migrants, most of them women and children—is also refusing the order to leave. Meanwhile, two other rescue ships, the Ocean Viking and the Rise Above, are still at sea off Sicily, carrying around 300 migrants in total.\r\n\r\nEuropean Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said Monday that European Union member states have a \u0022legal and moral duty\u0022 to save migrant lives, regardless of why they are at sea.\r\n\r\nJulia Hall, Amnesty International\u0026#039;s deputy director for Europe, said in a statement that \u0022Italian authorities must urgently allow all people on ship to disembark as soon as possible.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The law of the sea is clear; a rescue ends when all those rescued are disembarked in a place of safety,\u0022 she added. \u0022There is no room for creative interpretations of the law when people are suffering and traumatized after risking their lives at sea.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Geneva-based international medical charity Doctors Without Borders said Monday that \u0022the partial and selective disembarkation... is heinous and can\u0026#039;t be considered lawful according to maritime conventions.\u0022\r\n\r\nBerlin-based search-and-rescue group SOS Humanity told reporters it will file a lawsuit in Rome appealing the decree refusing safe harbor to rescue vessels.\r\n\r\nRiccardo Campochiaro, an Italian attorney for SOS Humanity, told Agence France-Presse that \u0022it is our government\u0026#039;s obligation to provide a safe harbor... But there is a new strategy that has been put forward, the selection of people who have the right to disembark.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If a port is secure, then it\u0026#039;s secure for everybody,\u0022 he stressed.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHowever, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose neo-fascist Brothers of Italy party has led the country for just two weeks, campaigned on an anti-immigrant platform, and within 48 hours of entering office, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi issued a directive prohibiting Humanity 1 and Ocean Viking from entering Italian ports.\r\n\r\n\u0022By forcing 35 people to remain on board the Humanity 1, Italy is not only violating its international obligations to disembark and protect them under both human rights and maritime law but also creating a risky situation which endangers the rescued people and the crew of Humanity 1,\u0022 said Hall.\r\n\r\nThe \u0022hundreds of people on board other nongovernmental organization rescue ships should also immediately be assigned a place of safety where they can disembark and receive assistance,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\nAboubakar Soumahoro, an Italian-Ivorian member of the lower chamber of Italy\u0026#039;s parliament, traveled to Sicily to see first-hand the plight faced by the migrants, and to condemn what he called the new government\u0026#039;s \u0022inhumane\u0022 anti-immigrant policies.\r\n\r\n\u0022Free all the people, free them,\u0022 the Green lawmaker said, noting that the migrants have endured \u0022trauma... [and] everything that we can define as prolonged suffering, a hell.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMany migrants escaping war, violence, the climate emergency, and economic privation make arduous and frequently deadly journeys across northern Africa before setting out to sea in often dangerously overcrowded or unstable vessels in a bid to reach Europe.\r\n\r\nThe Italian Interior Ministry says more than 88,000 migrants—most of them from Egypt and Tunisia—have arrived in Italy by sea so far this year, compared with 55,000 arrivals over the same period in 2021.\r\n\r\nAccording to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, last year 3,231 migrants were recorded as dead or missing at sea in the Mediterranean and northwestern Africa, an increase from 1,881 in 2020 and 1,510 in 2019.\r\n\r\n\u0022Even greater numbers may have died or gone missing along land routes through the Sahara Desert and remote border areas,\u0022 the agency added.\r\n\r\nThe Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and other organizations have documented \u0022widespread and systematic\u0022 abuses, including torture, sexual violence, forced disappearance, extortion, and other human rights crimes perpetrated by authorities in Libya, who are ostensibly offering migrants voluntary \u0022assisted returns\u0022 to their countries of origin.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is disgraceful that the Italian government continues to assist Libyan authorities in violating their people\u0026#039;s human rights,\u0022 said Hall. \u0022It adds insult to injury that the Italian government also refuses disembarkation to those who managed to leave that country.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast year, the United Nations Human Rights Committee found that Italy failed to respond in time to a distress call from a sinking vessel carrying more than 400 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea in 2013. Over 200 men, women, and children drowned as a result.\r\n\r\nIn June 2019, Carola Rackete, a German activist and captain of Sea-Watch 3, a rescue ship carrying 53 exhausted migrants, was arrested after attempting to dock at Lampedusa. Matteo Salvini, the far-right anti-immigrant interior minister at the time—he\u0026#039;s now deputy prime minister—accused Rackete of committing an \u0022act of war\u0022 against Italy.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHowever, Italian Judge Alessandra Vella ruled that Rackete was \u0022doing her duty saving human lives\u0022 and ordered her freed.