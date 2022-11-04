Chinese, German Leaders Condemn 'Irresponsible and Dangerous' Russian Nuclear Threats

Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s previous threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine as \u0022irresponsible and dangerous,\u0022 while calling on the international community to work together to prevent nuclear war.\r\n\r\nChinese and international media report Xi said during an official state visit by Scholz to Beijing that both leaders \u0022jointly oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.\u0022\r\n\r\nXi also asked Germany and all of Europe to \u0022play an important part in calling for peace and facilitating negotiations\u0022 to end the 254-day Russian invasion of Ukraine.\r\n\r\nNotably, the Chinese leader—who recently secured a third term in power and who once called Putin his \u0022best friend\u0022—did not say Russia should withdraw from Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nScholz, meanwhile, said Russia risks \u0022crossing a line\u0022 if it uses nuclear weapons—something Putin recently said he has ruled out after warning for months that his country reserved the right to wage nuclear war if its \u0022territorial integrity\u0022 is threatened.\r\n\r\nDisarmament campaigners welcomed the leaders\u0026#039; remarks. Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, noted in a statement that \u0022by calling on all countries to oppose the use of and threats to use nuclear weapons, President Xi is endorsing key parts of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons,\u0022 a pact ratified by scores of nations—but none of the world\u0026#039;s nine nuclear powers, including China.\r\n\r\nYu Jie, a senior China research fellow at Chatham House in London, told the Financial Times that Xi\u0026#039;s declaration was unsurprising.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is in line with China\u0026#039;s long-term nuclear and disarmament policies,\u0022 she explained. \u0022If there is one thing to make Xi change his stance on Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine, it would be the looming potential of deploying nuclear weapons from Moscow.\u0022