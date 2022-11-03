Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Bezos tax billboard

A mobile billboard calling for higher taxes on the ultra-wealthy depicts an image of billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, near the U.S. Capitol on May 17, 2021. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This Graph Shows Where Surging Corporate Profits Increasingly Go: Tax Havens

"In order to deliver poverty reduction and to decrease global inequalities, illicit financial flows such as profit-shifting must decline," said one economist.

Julia Conley

A first-of-its-kind analysis released Thursday shows how the amount of corporate profits being diverted to tax havens has skyrocketed in recent years with nearly $1 trillion in global profits being stored in places where corporate giants don't have to pay taxes.

The United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER) studied corporate profits and profit-shifting between 1975 and 2019, finding that the diversion of massive profits is a "relatively new phenomenon."

In the 1970s, about 2% of profits made by corporations were shifted to tax havens such as Bahamas, Anguilla, and Panama. By 2019, the amount had grown to 40%, with the use of corporate tax havens rising sharply in the past decade.

"Profit-shifting has increased relentlessly," tweeted Ludvig Wier, a co-author of the study and the head of secretariat at the Danish Ministry of Finance.

The shift of profits to corporate tax havens has contributed to the loss of 10% of corporate tax revenues, estimated the authors, including Wier and French economist Gabriel Zucman.

"Of course, if there had been no profit-shifting, then countries may have chosen other policy paths, e.g. some might have been less likely to cut their corporate tax rate and engage in the 'race to the bottom,'" the study reads. "It illustrates, however, that the revenue losses caused by profit-shifting are a quantitatively important aspect of the decline in effective corporate income tax rates globally since the 1970s."

The researchers based the study on their analysis of which countries have lost the most in corporate tax revenue annually. Sixteen percent of tax revenue is lost to tax havens in the U.S. each year, according to that analysis, while 32% is lost in the U.K., 22% in France, and 29% in Germany.

"U.S. multinationals shift comparatively more profits (about 60% of their foreign profits) than multinationals from other countries (40% for the world on average)," wrote the authors. "The shareholders of U.S. multinationals thus appear to be the main winners from global profit-shifting."

The authors noted that the significant shifting of corporate profits to tax havens came after "major policy initiatives from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)" and the 2017 tax reform package pushed through the U.S. Congress by the Republican Party, which included measures to ostensibly reduce corporate tax-dodging.

"The finding suggests that there remains a dire need for additional policy initiatives to significantly reduce global profit-shifting—such as implementing the global minimum corporate tax that more than 130 countries signed onto in 2021, but now remains in limbo as it is being blocked in the E.U. and the U.S.," said Wier.

The global corporate minimum tax would ensure all companies worldwide pay a minimum tax of 15% and would require higher taxes of large companies in countries where they have customers.

"The United Nations sustainable development goals clearly state that in order to deliver poverty reduction and to decrease global inequalities, illicit financial flows such as profit-shifting must decline," Wier said.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
CodePink Cuba

US, Israel Only 'No' Votes as UN Members Condemn Cuba Embargo for 30th Straight Year

"Today's U.N. vote clearly shows that the global community is calling on the U.S. to lift its brutal embargo on Cuba," CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin asserted.

Brett Wilkins ·

Oxitec genetically engineered mosquitoes

'Too Many Unknown Factors': California Lawmakers Object to Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes

"People have not consented to being part of this open-air biopesticide experiment," said one advocate.

Julia Conley ·

Former U.S President Donald Trump arrives at a rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas.

Watchdog Group Vows 14th Amendment Challenge If Trump Runs in 2024

"If you seek elected or appointed office despite being constitutionally disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for engaging in insurrection," states a letter to the former president, "we and others loyal to the Constitution will defend it."

Kenny Stancil ·

Bezos tax billboard

This Graph Shows Where Surging Corporate Profits Increasingly Go: Tax Havens

"In order to deliver poverty reduction and to decrease global inequalities, illicit financial flows such as profit-shifting must decline," said one economist.

Julia Conley ·

Peter Thiel

'Drowning Our Democracy': US Billionaires Have Pumped Nearly $900,000,000 Into Midterms

"Billionaires represent 0.000002% of the American population, but they're responsible for 7.4% of all political donations so far this cycle," according to Americans for Tax Fairness.

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.