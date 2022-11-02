Progressive Economists Warn of 'Catastrophic Outcomes' for Workers as Fed Hikes Interest Rates

As the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates—the fourth consecutive 0.75% increase and the sixth hike of the year—progressives stressed that Fed policy boosts the likelihood of a global recession and disproportionately harms low-income workers and other marginalized people.\r\n\r\n\u0022Working people should not be the target of lowering inflation, it should be corporations that are earning record profits.\u0022\r\n\r\nFed Chair Jerome Powell explained that the move was necessary to ease inflation, which has hit a 40-year-high due to factors including corporate profiteering, Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine, and the climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ve always said it was going to be difficult,\u0022 he said, \u0022but to the extent rates have to go higher and stay higher for longer it becomes harder to see the path\u0022 to avoiding recession.\r\n\r\n\u0022I would say the path has narrowed over the course of the last year,\u0022 Powell added.\r\n\r\nProgressive economists and activists refuted the Fed\u0026#039;s approach.\r\n\r\nAccountable.US spokesperson Liz Zelnick noted in a statement that \u0022a chorus of economic experts have warned hiking interest rates again is a recipe for millions of Americans receiving pink slips, yet the Fed has decided to triple down on what is not working.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Throughout the pandemic, the Fed should have been acting as stewards of the fragile economic recovery but instead have prioritized demands from big banks, hedge funds, and other Wall Street special interests at the great expense of average working families,\u0022 she contended.\r\n\r\n\u0022If excessive interest rate hikes hasten the arrival of an otherwise avoidable recession, will the Fed take responsibility,\u0022 added Zelnick, \u0022or try to pass the buck as they keep making matters worse?\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAFL-CIO president Liz Shuler said the Fed\u0026#039;s latest rate hike \u0022will have a direct and harmful impact on working people and our families\u0022 and \u0022will not address the underlying causes of inflation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Fed seems determined to raise interest rates, though it openly admits those rates could ruin our current economy as unemployment remains low and people are able to find jobs,\u0022 she continued. \u0022A recession would instead cause companies to hire fewer people, making it harder for young workers, workers of color, and others who have greater barriers finding jobs, and put downward pressure on the wages of all working people who will bear the brunt of an overactive monetary policy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Working people should not be the target of lowering inflation,\u0022 Schuler added, \u0022it should be corporations that are earning record profits.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAnticipating Wednesday\u0026#039;s rate hike, Groundwork Collaborative chief economist Rakeen Mabud argued Tuesday that the move is a \u0022misguided policy with catastrophic outcomes for the millions around the country who are already struggling to make ends meet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Fed\u0026#039;s rate-hiking frenzy is doing everything but lowering prices,\u0022 she said. \u0022Wage growth is slowing and mortgage rates are the highest in 20 years. If Powell wants to be taken seriously as a responsible steward of the economy, he should think twice before raising rates again.\u0022\r\n\r\nProgressive former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich tweeted: \u0022Memo to the Fed: Interest rate hikes aren\u0026#039;t working because inflation is being driven by corporations using it as cover to price gouge the people.\u0022