Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Common Dreams’ climate coverage is NOT brought to you by Chevron.

Our economic reporting is NOT brought to you by JPMorgan Chase. NONE of our journalism is brought to you by Exxon or Goldman Sachs or Disney or Walmart or Amazon or Pfizer.

Our news coverage is sponsored by you. Because only readers fund our independent journalism. Please chip in whatever you can to support this work during our critical Fall Campaign drive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Brazil election 2022

Towels with the images of Brazilian presidential candidates Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are seen for sale on a street in Brasília, on September 27, 2022. (Photo: Everisto Sa/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazilian Left Alleges Voter Suppression as Police Highway Stops Soar 80% on Election Day

"I don't want to believe that it's an orchestrated action for the people not to go to vote," said one mayor, "but it's happening at this exact moment, in the middle of Election Day, in a blitz by the Highway Patrol."

Brett Wilkins

As Brazilians vote in Sunday's presidential runoff, democracy defenders are sounding the alarm over what many observers claim is widespread voter suppression by federal police in an attempt by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to steal the election.

"We are facing a clear attempt to curtail people's right to vote. This only happens in dictatorships."

The campaign of Workers' Party (PT) challenger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to subpoena Silvinei Vasques, director-general of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), amid videos, photos, and reports—especially in the Northeast, a PT stronghold—of officers blocking highways and stopping buses transporting voters to polling places.

On Saturday, Alexandre de Moraes, who heads the TSE, banned PRF from conducting any operations relating to public transport until after Sunday's election. However, according to PRF figures reviewed by The Brazilian Report, routine vehicle searches soared by 80% Sunday compared with October 2, the date of the first-round vote.

De Moraes said Sunday that none of the voter bus surveillance operations—which, according to PRF involved traffic code violations—prevented people from voting, although he said there were delays in getting to the polls.

However, PT politicians and supporters pointed to reporting by journalist Lauro Jardim claiming the PRF operation was planned at Bolsonaro's residence earlier this month, and a since-deleted Instagram post in which Vasques urged his followers to vote for Bolsonaro, as evidence of something more nefarious.

"I don't want to believe that it's an orchestrated action for the people not to go to vote, but it's happening at this exact moment, in the middle of Election Day, in a blitz by the Highway Patrol at the entrance to Cuité," Charles Camaraense, mayor of Cuité, a town of 20,000 inhabitants in the interior of the northeastern state of Paraíba, said on social media.

Camaraense described the action as a "blitz inhibiting people from going to vote... this is absurd what is happening."

Sen. Humberto Costa (Pernambuco-PT) tweeted that "the illegal action orchestrated by the PRF in the Northeast was articulated in Jair Bolsonaro's own residence to prevent northeasterners from voting in the second round."

"We are facing a clear attempt to curtail people's right to vote," he continued. "This only happens in dictatorships."

Costa added: "So far, they have not been able to explain why the Northeast, which has 27% of the electorate, has received 50% of the PRF's operations today. While the Southeast, which has 42% of the electorate, only received 8% of PRF operations."

PT leader Gleisi Hoffman, who represents the state of Paraná in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Brazil's Congress, tweeted that "this PRF operation was criminal."

"We are asking for an extension of voting in the more than 500 places where the operations took place. Prioritizing the Northeast region," she added. "Elections are won by voting, not by coups and crime."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Brazil election 2022

Brazilian Left Alleges Voter Suppression as Police Highway Stops Soar 80% on Election Day

"I don't want to believe that it's an orchestrated action for the people not to go to vote," said one mayor, "but it's happening at this exact moment, in the middle of Election Day, in a blitz by the Highway Patrol."

Brett Wilkins ·

CodePink Cuba

Peace Groups Say 'Let Cuba Live' at US Rallies Ahead of UN Vote on Anti-Embargo Resolution

For the 30th straight year, Cuba will submit—and the world's nations will overwhelmingly approve—a General Assembly resolution demanding an end to the devastating U.S. economic blockade of the socialist nation.

Brett Wilkins ·

SumOfUs

On Eve of Brazil's Election, Meta and TikTok Pushing 'Stop the Steal 2.0': Report

"At this point, it is safe to say that Meta has become Bolsonaro's official disinformation machine," said one activist.

Brett Wilkins ·

trans_youth

'Dark Day for Trans Youth' as Florida Moves to Ban Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

"I cry for Florida's trans youth. This was a sham hearing with fake experts," said one activist.

Brett Wilkins ·

Spain heatwave

Climate-Fueled Heatwaves Cost Global Economy Trillions; Poor Countries Hit Hardest: Study

"The effects of climate change on extreme heat have amplified underlying inequality, disproportionately harming low-income, low-emitting regions."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.