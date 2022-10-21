Food Insufficiency Up 25% Since Manchin, GOP Killed Child Tax Credit Boost

A Boston-based research team on Friday reiterated the negative effects of ending the expanded child tax credit by releasing a study that shows a huge jump in U.S. households not having enough food.\r\n\r\n\u0022Even brief periods of deprivation during childhood can have lasting impacts.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe expanded child tax credit (CTC) in the American Rescue Plan gave over 35 million U.S. families up to $300 a month per child until it expired last December, and congressional Republicans and right-wing Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) opposed continuing it.\r\n\r\nPublished in the journal JAMA Network Open, the new study focuses on food insufficiency, \u0022a marker for economic strain… defined by household lack of enough food to eat in the last seven days.\u0022\r\n\r\nResearchers at Boston Medical Center (BMC) and Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) found that ending the monthly payments \u0022was associated with a 25% increase in household food insufficiency by early July 2022 compared with the period just before CTC expiration.\u0022\r\n\r\nLead author Allison Bovell-Ammon said in a statement that \u0022this significant increase in food insufficiency among families with children is particularly concerning for child health equity, as child health, development, and educational outcomes are strongly linked to their family\u0026#039;s ability to afford enough food.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Even brief periods of deprivation during childhood can have lasting impacts on a child,\u0022 added Bovell-Ammon, director of policy and communications for Children\u0026#039;s HealthWatch at BMC.\r\n\r\nThe study states that \u0022low-income, single-adult, non-Hispanic Black, and Hispanic households experienced greater increases than the overall sample, suggesting implications of deepening inequities linked to the policy expiration. Without further congressional action to extend the expanded CTC and reinstate monthly payments, reductions in food insufficiency, poverty, and inequity following the advance CTC payment introduction in 2021 may continue to erode.\u0022\r\n\r\nBovell-Ammon noted that \u0022Black, Latino, Indigenous, and immigrant families in the U.S. consistently experience food insecurity—a broader measure that assesses quantity, quality, and variety of food—at higher rates than white families as a result of current and historical marginalization and systemic racism.\u0022\r\n\r\nStudy co-author Stephanie Ettinger de Cuba, a research associate professor at BUSPH and executive director of Children\u0026#039;s HealthWatch, highlighted that some immigrant families struggled to access the CTC program.\r\n\r\n\u0022These barriers were due in part to specific eligibility exclusions, but they also occurred even when immigrant families were eligible,\u0022 she said. \u0022Following the expiration of the payments at the end of 2021, the gains in racial equity were eroded, potentially further exacerbating racial and health inequities and increasing distrust.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs various studies and data sets have made clear that the CTC payments lifted millions of children out of poverty and cutting them off harmed families, some progressives in Congress and policy experts have called for not only reinstating the program but making it permanent.\r\n\r\n\u0022The six short months of these child tax credit advanced payments clearly made a big difference for American families, a permanent expansion would be a game-changer for reducing child poverty for good,\u0022 said study co-author Paul Shafer, an assistant professor at BUSPH.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is more to do to make sure that very low-income families actually get the monthly payments, prompting efforts like GetCTC.org,\u0022 he added, \u0022but a permanent expansion allows resources and awareness to build around the policy in a way that short-term fixes don\u0026#039;t.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe study comes just weeks before the midterm elections, which will determine which party controls the U.S. House and Senate.\r\n\r\n\u0022For now, the choice for Democratic candidates couldn\u0026#039;t be clearer: Campaign on renewing the expanded child tax credit,\u0022 Jim Pugh of the Universal Income Project and ShareProgress recently wrote for In These Times. \u0022It will help their chances at the polls in November and bring the country closer to reviving the most impactful anti-poverty program in a\u0026nbsp;generation.\u0022\r\n\r\nLeading up to Election Day, Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—who caucuses with the Democrats—has urged party members on the campaign trail to emphasize how all of their economic policies will serve working-class people, unlike plans by Republicans, who want to cut Medicare and Social Security.\r\n\r\nThe two-time Democratic presidential primary candidate has also repeatedly called for reviving the CTC program. In a tweet this week, Sanders said that \u0022at a time when child poverty is spiking, we need to focus on supporting low-income families by extending the expanded child tax credit.\u0022