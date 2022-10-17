Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Cost of living protest in Paris

Protesters march towards Place de la Bastille in Paris during a rally against soaring living costs and climate inaction called by French left-wing coalition NUPES (New People's Ecologic and Social Union) on October 16, 2022. (Photo: Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty Images)

Tens of Thousands March in Paris to Protest Cost-of-Living Crisis, Climate Inaction

"If you are in difficulty or in misery, it is exclusively because the correlation of forces between those who have everything and those who have little, is in favor of those who have everything," said leftist leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Julia Conley

A march including tens of thousands of people in Paris on Sunday represented a "great convergence" of crises facing the French public and President Emmanuel Macron's government, said progressive leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the head of the left-wing party France Unbowed and an organizer of the massive protest.

"Another life is possible, free from the spoils of profit. Another world is possible, free from the frenzy of capitalist productivism."

Demanding a greater investment in climate action, higher wages, and an emergency freeze on the prices of groceries, rent, and energy, people marched from the Place de la Nation to the Place de la Bastille in eastern Paris as the National Assembly struggles to pass a budget for next year and strikes at oil refineries are expected to spread to the transportation sector this week.

Four months after Macron lost his majority in the National Assembly and France Unbowed formed a coalition with other center-left parties, Mélenchon told the crowd that the president's government is descending into "chaos."

"If you are in difficulty or in misery, it is exclusively because the correlation of forces between those who have everything and those who have little, is in favor of those who have everything," Mélenchon said, calling on protesters to "not allow themselves to be divided by their skin color, their religion, political affiliation or indifference."

"Another life is possible, free from the spoils of profit," he added, "Another world is possible, free from the frenzy of capitalist productivism. With what we are doing today, we are designing a new Popular Front."

Strikes over low wages at refineries have caused gasoline shortages and long lines at gas stations, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused energy costs to soar. Inflation stands at 6% in France and has pushed grocery prices up.

The budget proposed by Macron's government includes an end to direct subsidies for gas and does not include a large enough wage increase, according to progressive critics, or a tax on windfall profits.

While France Unbowed and the coalition it formed earlier this year is opposing the proposal on the grounds that it will bring about more austerity in a country where workers are already decrying wage stagnation, the right has accused the government of proposing too much spending. Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said last week that Macron's administration would "probably" use its constitutional powers this week to push through the budget without a vote—a possibility which prompted boos from the crowd when Mélenchon mentioned it on Sunday.

In addition to the strikes that have already begun, a transportation strike has been called for Tuesday.

The country's largest trade unions have also called for a general strike starting next week, a demand that was repeated by Mélenchon.

"You are the strength," he tweeted after the protest. "Popular unity is the solution to the crisis!"

The march followed mass protests across the United Kingdom earlier this month by the Enough is Enough campaign over rising energy and living costs as well as the "mini-budget" proposed by Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' government, which included tens of thousands of pounds in tax breaks for top-earning executives while many workers have been spending their entire monthly incomes on housing, food, and fuel.

The U.K. government reversed its plans to pass the budget on Monday.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Firefighters monitor a wildfire

Western Wildfires Cause Extreme Weather Up to 1,500 Miles Away: Study

Wildfires in California were linked to heavier rainstorms and intense hailstorms forming as far away as Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Julia Conley ·

A canal in California separating two almond orchards

Analysis Shows Toxic 'Forever Chemicals' Found in Over 80% of US Waterways

Prevalence of PFAS chemicals known to cause cancer and other harms to people and wildlife "demonstrate that existing laws and regulations are inadequate for protecting us."

Jon Queally ·

Gen. James Jones testifies to Congress

Defying Pentagon Secrecy, Reporting Exposes Retired US Generals on Saudi Payroll

"The government fought us for two years to keep these records a secret," said one Washington Post journalist. "We sued, and won."

Jake Johnson ·

A person with diabetes looks at insulin

'A Policy Failure': 1.3 Million US Adults With Diabetes Ration Insulin Due to High Cost

"Universal access to insulin, without cost barriers, is urgently needed," said Dr. Adam Gaffney, the lead author of a new study on insulin rationing.

Jake Johnson ·

F-35

Peace Activists, 220+ Groups Demand US Cancel F-35 Fighter Program

"To the people in the countries the F-35 is sold to and produced in, it's time we demand a reinvestment into life, not war," asserted Pink Floyd rocker and peace activist Roger Waters.

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.