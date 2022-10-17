Tens of Thousands March in Paris to Protest Cost-of-Living Crisis, Climate Inaction

A march including tens of thousands of people in Paris on Sunday represented a \u0022great convergence\u0022 of crises facing the French public and President Emmanuel Macron\u0026#039;s government, said progressive leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the head of the left-wing party France Unbowed and an organizer of the massive protest.\r\n\r\n\u0022Another life is possible, free from the spoils of profit. Another world is possible, free from the frenzy of capitalist productivism.\u0022\r\n\r\nDemanding a greater investment in climate action, higher wages, and an emergency freeze on the prices of groceries, rent, and energy, people marched from the Place de la Nation to the Place de la Bastille in eastern Paris as the National Assembly struggles to pass a budget for next year and strikes at oil refineries are expected to spread to the transportation sector this week.\r\n\r\nFour months after Macron lost his majority in the National Assembly and France Unbowed formed a coalition with other center-left parties, Mélenchon told the crowd that the president\u0026#039;s government is descending into \u0022chaos.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If you are in difficulty or in misery, it is exclusively because the correlation of forces between those who have everything and those who have little, is in favor of those who have everything,\u0022 Mélenchon said, calling on protesters to \u0022not allow themselves to be divided by their skin color, their religion, political affiliation or indifference.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Another life is possible, free from the spoils of profit,\u0022 he added, \u0022Another world is possible, free from the frenzy of capitalist productivism. With what we are doing today, we are designing a new Popular Front.\u0022\r\n\r\nStrikes over low wages at refineries have caused gasoline shortages and long lines at gas stations, while Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine has caused energy costs to soar. Inflation stands at 6% in France and has pushed grocery prices up.\r\n\r\nThe budget proposed by Macron\u0026#039;s government includes an end to direct subsidies for gas and does not include a large enough wage increase, according to progressive critics, or a tax on windfall profits.\r\n\r\nWhile France Unbowed and the coalition it formed earlier this year is opposing the proposal on the grounds that it will bring about more austerity in a country where workers are already decrying wage stagnation, the right has accused the government of proposing too much spending. Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said last week that Macron\u0026#039;s administration would \u0022probably\u0022 use its constitutional powers this week to push through the budget without a vote—a possibility which prompted boos from the crowd when Mélenchon mentioned it on Sunday.\r\n\r\nIn addition to the strikes that have already begun, a transportation strike has been called for Tuesday.\r\n\r\nThe country\u0026#039;s largest trade unions have also called for a general strike starting next week, a demand that was repeated by Mélenchon.\r\n\r\n\u0022You are the strength,\u0022 he tweeted after the protest. \u0022Popular unity is the solution to the crisis!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe march followed mass protests across the United Kingdom earlier this month by the Enough is Enough campaign over rising energy and living costs as well as the \u0022mini-budget\u0022 proposed by Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss\u0026#039; government, which included tens of thousands of pounds in tax breaks for top-earning executives while many workers have been spending their entire monthly incomes on housing, food, and fuel.\r\n\r\nThe U.K. government reversed its plans to pass the budget on Monday.