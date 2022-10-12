More Than 57,000 US Sites Contaminated by Toxic 'Forever Chemicals'

The authors of a new study showing that tens of thousands of sites across the United States are believed to be contaminated by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often called \u0022forever chemicals,\u0022 warned that their findings likely vastly underestimate the prevalence of the chemicals, because they\u0026#039;re used in so many products.\r\n\r\nScientists at Northeastern University in Boston led the study, which was published Wednesday in Environmental Science \u0026amp; Technology Letters and identified 57,412 sites where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) contamination is presumed.\r\n\r\n\u0022While it sounds scary that there are over 57,000 presumptive contamination sites, this is almost certainly a large underestimation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Forever chemicals\u0022—so named because they do not break down and instead remain in the environment and people\u0026#039;s bodies for decades—are especially likely to pollute areas where firefighting foam is discharged, such as military bases and airports.\r\n\r\nThe researchers used Northeastern\u0026#039;s contamination site tracker, developed by the university\u0026#039;s PFAS Project Lab, to validate more than 500 sites where PFAS contamination was presumed to be.\r\n\r\nThey also developed a \u0022presumptive contamination\u0022 model to determine other sites where forever chemical pollution was highly likely.\r\n\r\nMore than a quarter of the sites not included by the PFAS Project Lab\u0026#039;s tracker were places that are not typically associated with PFAS, including restaurants, car washes, and textile cleaners. In addition to substances used at industrial sites, PFAS are often found in household items.\r\n\r\nOf the 503 known contamination sites, reads the study, \u0022176 (35%) were observed in the map, and another 187 (37%) were expected by the [presumptive contamination] model but were not mapped due to data limitations, bringing the total validation accuracy to 72%.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe researchers\u0026#039; model identified 49,145 industrial facilities, 4,255 wastewater treatment plants, 3,493 current or former military sites, and 519 major airports as places where contamination is likely. PFAS exposure has been linked to several cancers, thyroid disease, and other health problems.\r\n\r\n\u0022While it sounds scary that there are over 57,000 presumptive contamination sites, this is almost certainly a large underestimation,\u0022 said study co-author Phil Brown, director of Northeastern University\u0026#039;s Social Science Environmental Health Research Institute, in a statement. \u0022The scope of PFAS contamination is immense, and communities impacted by this contamination deserve swift regulatory action that stops ongoing and future uses of PFAS while cleaning up already existing contamination.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe study follows recent reports showing that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is likely underestimating the amount of PFAS contamination in U.S. drinking water; that so-called \u0022nontoxic\u0022 products for children contain the substances; and that shelves at dollar stores are packed with items containing PFAS.\r\n\r\n\u0022As PFAS are found to be harmful at lower and lower levels, it is critically important to identify sources of potential contamination and take steps to protect downstream communities who may be unwittingly exposed,\u0022 said David Andrews, Ph.D., a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group (EWG), in response to the study.\r\n\r\nMonica Amarelo, the group\u0026#039;s vice president of media relations, noted that \u0022there are few federal limits on industrial discharges of these forever chemicals.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn September, EWG released an analysis showing that at least five facilities owned by major U.S. companies including 3M and Dow Chemical are exploiting a regulatory loophole to avoid reporting the amount of PFAS pollution their operations are causing.\r\n\r\nCompanies have been required since 2020 to report to the EPA the annual release of more than 100 pounds of PFAS, but former Republican President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s administration put in place a loophole \u0022allowing them not to report if PFAS amounts are negligible, defined as less than 1% of a total mixture.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The exemption makes it possible for manufacturers to avoid [Toxics Release Inventory] reporting, often by diluting their waste mixtures so the concentration of any single PFAS remains below 1%,\u0022 said EWG. \u0022Facilities can therefore avoid reporting, even if they release one or a combination of PFAS in quantities significantly above the 100-pound threshold, so long as each forever chemical makes up less than 1% of the total mixture.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe loophole could be contributing to the government\u0026#039;s underestimation of the amount of PFAS contamination in the environment.\r\n\r\n\u0022Federal regulations limiting discharges into the air and water are urgently needed to turn off the tap at the source,\u0022 said Melanie Benesh, EWG\u0026#039;s vice president of government affairs, on Wednesday. \u0022The EPA should move swiftly to set regulations for the industries most likely to be dumping PFAS into the environment. State regulators should also act quickly to incorporate limits on the amount of PFAS that can be released into existing permits.\u0022