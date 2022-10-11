Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Khanna

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) speaks at rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on June 29, 2021. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Dems Unveil 'Simple Yet Urgent' Bill Blocking US Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

"There is no reason for the U.S. to kowtow to a regime that has massacred countless civilians in Yemen, hacked to death a Washington-based journalist, and is now extorting Americans at the pump," said Rep. Ro Khanna.

Jessica Corbett

A pair of congressional Democrats on Tuesday officially introduced their promised proposal to immediately halt all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia for a year.

"Saudis must reverse their oil supply cuts, which aid and abet Russia's savage criminal invasion, endanger the world economy, and threaten higher gas prices at U.S. pumps."

The legislation, spearheaded by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), follows the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, or OPEC+, agreeing to slash oil production to boost prices.

U.S. President Joe Biden and other critics of the move have framed it as Saudi Arabia siding with Russia several months into Russian President Vladimir Putin's deadly and dangerous invasion of Ukraine—a position echoed Tuesday by the bill's sponsors.

"Saudi Arabia's disastrous decision to slash oil production by two million barrels a day makes it clear that Riyadh is seeking to harm the U.S. and reaffirms the need to reassess the U.S.-Saudi relationship," declared Khanna.

The legislative proposal comes over seven years into the Saudi-led war on Yemen, which had created what is widely considered the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Earlier this month, negotiators failed to extend a truce that began in April.

"There is no reason for the U.S. to kowtow to a regime that has massacred countless civilians in Yemen, hacked to death a Washington-based journalist, and is now extorting Americans at the pump," Khanna said, referencing the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, which the U.S. intelligence community concluded was ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS.

"My bill with Sen. Blumenthal to halt U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia will force MBS to reconsider his efforts to jack up global oil prices," the congressman continued. "There must be consequences for fleecing the American people in order to support Putin's unconscionable war."

Blumenthal similarly said that "this simple yet urgent measure would halt U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia after their deeply offensive, destructive blunder: siding with Russia at this historic moment."

"Saudis must reverse their oil supply cuts, which aid and abet Russia's savage criminal invasion, endanger the world economy, and threaten higher gas prices at U.S. pumps," the senator argued. "We cannot continue selling highly sensitive arms technology to a nation aligned with an abhorrent terrorist adversary."

"I'm proud to sponsor this bicameral legislation to send a strong message to the Saudis as our country works to rebalance this one-sided relationship," he added. "I urge my colleagues to support this essential bill and will fight for its swift passage."

Long before the recent OPEC+ decision, peace groups and some progressives in Congress were calling for an end to U.S. complicity in the Saudi coalition's war. While Biden pledged last year to cut off support for offensive operations in Yemen, he has come under fire for all that he's allowed to continue, including arms sales, and for his summer meeting—and fist bump—with MBS.

The new bill was introduced after Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) vowed Monday to block all future U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia as backlash over the OPEC+ decision, saying that "as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I will not greenlight any cooperation with Riyadh until the kingdom reassesses its position with respect to the war in Ukraine. Enough is enough."

Related Content

Sen. Bob Menendez speaks at a hearing

'Enough Is Enough': Top Senate Democrat Vows to Block All Future Arms Sales to Saudis

Jake Johnson

Asked about Menendez's remarks during a Tuesday interview with CNN, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that Biden is "obviously disappointed by the OPEC decision" and ready to work with lawmakers to determine future U.S.-Saudi relations.

"I think the president's been very clear that this is a relationship that we need to continue to reevaluate, that we need to be willing to revisit," Kirby said. "And certainly in light of the OPEC decision, I think that's where he is, and he's willing to work with Congress to think through what that relationship ought to look like going forward."

Along with calls for cutting off weapons to Saudi Arabia, the OPEC+ move has sparked demands for Congress to ban oil exports.

"Political leaders here at home must understand that the solution is not to increase drilling," Food & Water Watch managing director of policy Mitch Jones—whose group advocates for a rapid, just transition to clean energy—said last week. "Corporations are exporting record quantities of gasoline, and making record-setting profits as a result."

Critics of Big Oil—including Khanna—have accused fossil fuel giants of war profiteering and using their massive profits to enrich shareholders at the expense of not only consumers but also the planet.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Global South education

1 in 3 of World's Poorest Countries Spend More on Debt Repayments Than Education

"There is clearly a moral imperative for the world to act now to ensure that all children are in school and learning," says a new report from Save the Children. "But there is also an economic imperative."

Brett Wilkins ·

Khanna

Dems Unveil 'Simple Yet Urgent' Bill Blocking US Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

"There is no reason for the U.S. to kowtow to a regime that has massacred countless civilians in Yemen, hacked to death a Washington-based journalist, and is now extorting Americans at the pump," said Rep. Ro Khanna.

Jessica Corbett ·

Starbucks protest

Former Starbucks Manager Tells NLRB He Was Ordered to Punish Pro-Union Workers

"We immensely appreciate David Almond's bravery for speaking out," said Starbucks Workers United, the union formed by employees from across the country.

Julia Conley ·

CodePink IMF protest

Activists Disrupt Meeting to Demand 'Loan Sharks' IMF and World Bank Cancel All Debt

"We need localization and ecological sustainability for the people, planet, and peace," said CodePink's Nancy Mancias. "We are calling on the IMF and World Bank to end its debt trap monetary practices which are causing countries to sink further down into economic crises."

Brett Wilkins ·

Wind turbines are shown in front of a coal-fired power plant operated by energy giant RWE near Niederaussem, Germany on October 5, 2022.

Clean Energy Production Must Double by 2030 to Stave Off Catastrophe: WMO

"Time is not on our side, and our climate is changing before our eyes," said the head of the World Meteorological Organization. "We need a complete transformation of the global energy system."

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. After OPEC Move, Sanders Says US Must 'Eliminate Military Assistance to Saudi Arabia'
  2. 'Straight Up Fraud': Data Confirms Private Insurers Use Medicare Advantage to Steal Billions
  3. Khanna Tells Biden to Cut Off Weapons to Saudis as OPEC Agrees to Slash Oil Supply
  4. 'Enough Is Enough': Top Senate Democrat Vows to Block All Future Arms Sales to Saudis
  5. Powell, Putin, and MBS Are on the Verge of Throwing the Entire World Into a Massive Depression
  6. 'A Huge Deal': Major Rail Union Rejects White House-Brokered Contract Proposal
  7. Top Fed Official Says Corporate Price Hikes Are Fueling Inflation
  8. American Billionaires Show US Is #1 in Creating Grotesque Inequality
  9. Fetterman Calls Biden Marijuana Pardons and Reforms a 'BFD'
  10. Acquittal of Activists Who Saved Dying Piglets From Smithfield Sets 'Right to Rescue' Precedent
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.