Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A man sorts prescription pills

A man prepares the daily pills his wife will need for the week on January 4, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Dems Say Bill to Kill Price Controls Shows GOP 'Wants You… to Spend More' on Meds

"If you thought Republicans were done trying to repeal overwhelmingly popular healthcare policies that bring down costs—think again," said Sen. Patty Murray.

Jessica Corbett

Democratic leaders on Friday blasted a new Republican bill that would roll back modest prescription drug pricing reforms that U.S. President Joe Biden recently signed into law.

"Their new bill is a giveaway to Big Pharma at the expense of seniors."

Republican Sens. James Lankford (Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), and Marco Rubio (Fla.) introduced a bill that would repeal the medication-related provisions—including Medicare drug price negotiation—of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which Democrats sent to Biden's desk without GOP support using the budget reconciliation process.

In a statement slamming the GOP's so-called Protecting Drug Innovation Act, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre invoked former President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign slogan.

"Today, MAGA congressional Republicans introduced legislation that puts special interests before working families," she said. "Their new bill is a giveaway to Big Pharma at the expense of seniors by ending Medicare's new ability to negotiate lower drug prices. Their vision for the country is extreme and out of touch with working families across the country."

Biden has repeatedly said, as he put it in a prime-time speech in Philadelphia last month, that "the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country."

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, also blasted the GOP's bid to reverse the IRA's progress on drug pricing.

"If you thought Republicans were done trying to repeal overwhelmingly popular healthcare policies that bring down costs—think again," she said. Previously, Republican lawmakers tried to repeal or curb the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, dozens of times.

Murray warned that the GOP bill would "take away one of the strongest tools Democrats passed to fight skyrocketing drug costs and force drug companies to the bargaining table," which she said "makes clear Republicans' healthcare proposals are the same as ever—higher costs for patients."

"People in Washington state and across the country want us to put patients over profits—and I've heard from so many seniors how relieved they were that Democrats gave Medicare new power to negotiate prices and take on out-of-control drug costs as part of the Inflation Reduction Act," she added. "This is a huge reform that is going to save so many seniors so much money—but not if these Senate Republicans have their way."

U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), who is running to unseat Rubio, said "shame on him for leading the fight to hike drug prices on Florida's seniors and putting Big Pharma special interests ahead of doing what's right."

"Floridians deserve a senator who shows up and works for them," she added. "In the Senate, I'll always fight to lower costs for our seniors."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
A man sorts prescription pills

Dems Say Bill to Kill Price Controls Shows GOP 'Wants You… to Spend More' on Meds

"If you thought Republicans were done trying to repeal overwhelmingly popular healthcare policies that bring down costs—think again," said Sen. Patty Murray.

Jessica Corbett ·

Kassandra Frederique

Advocates Lament 'Extremely Disappointing' Exclusion of Noncitizens From Biden Marijuana Pardons

"President Biden can and should ensure that marijuana possession convictions do not jeopardize a person's immigration status," argued one immigrant rights attorney.

Brett Wilkins ·

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in Brussels

Rights Groups Call Biden Order for Spying, Data Sharing Deal With EU 'Insufficient'

"The White House has failed to grapple meaningfully with the privacy questions at the heart of this issue," said one critic. "Congress must act where the administration has not."

Jessica Corbett ·

North Sea oil field

UK Accused of Giving 'Two Fingers Up' to Climate With New Oil and Gas Licenses

"By encouraging greedy fossil fuel companies to keep looking for more fossil fuels, the U.K. government is denying the reality of the climate emergency," said one campaigner.

Julia Conley ·

Berlin protest against Egyptian dictatorship

Naomi Klein Spotlights Perils of UN Climate Summit Hosted by Despotic Egyptian Regime

"Unless political freedoms are defended, there will be no meaningful climate action. Not in Egypt, nor anywhere else. These issues are intertwined, as are our fates."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.