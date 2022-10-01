'Enough is Enough': Hundreds of Thousands March Across the UK

Hundreds of thousands people marched and rallied Saturday in over 50 towns and cities across the UK on a\u0026nbsp;National Day of Action\u0026nbsp;protesting the cost of living crisis in the largest wave of simultaneous protests seen in Britain for many years.\r\n\r\nThe organizers of the \u0026#039;Enough is Enough\u0026#039; campaign lists their five demands as:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tA real pay rise\r\n\tSlash energy bills\r\n\tEnd food poverty\r\n\tDecent homes for all\r\n\tTax the rich\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The people need to be out in the streets and demanding change from this government, and if necessary, a change of government entirely,\u0022 said Mick Lynch, general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT), in a TV interview Friday, as he noted that top executives in the rail industry are expected to gain up to £60,000 ($67,000) from the\u0026nbsp;\u0022mini-budget\u0022\u0026nbsp;introduced by the Conservative government last week.\r\n\r\nAt King’s Cross rail station in central London, activists supported striking rail workers by rallying outside.\r\n\r\nMP Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, spoke to the large crowd in London denouncing\u0026nbsp;the new government’s plans to cut taxes for the richest and benefits for the poorest.\r\n\r\n“Our strength is our organization, our strength is our unity,” Corbyn said. “So let’s stand up for what we believe in.”\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDon\u0026#039;t Pay, a campaign to encourage people to not pay their energy bills, also joined Saturday\u0026#039;s rallies.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGlasgow\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNottingham\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSheffield\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLiverpool\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBirmingam\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNorwich\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nManchester\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNewcastle\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCardiff\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0026nbsp;