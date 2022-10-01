Sign up for our newsletter.

'Enough is Enough' protest in London

Thousands of protesters gathered outside Kings Cross Station during the 'Enough is Enough' Rally, on October 01, 2022 in London, England. People are protesting their anger at the cost of living crisis  at rallies across the nation. Their demands are 1. A real pay rise, 2. Slash energy bills, 3. End food poverty, 4. Decent homes for all and 5. Tax the rich. (Photo by Kate Green/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

'Enough is Enough': Hundreds of Thousands March Across the UK

'As wages fall while profits soar, our message is clear... We are here to win.'

Common Dreams staff

Hundreds of thousands people marched and rallied Saturday in over 50 towns and cities across the UK on a National Day of Action protesting the cost of living crisis in the largest wave of simultaneous protests seen in Britain for many years.

The organizers of the 'Enough is Enough' campaign lists their five demands as:

  1. A real pay rise
  2. Slash energy bills
  3. End food poverty
  4. Decent homes for all
  5. Tax the rich

"The people need to be out in the streets and demanding change from this government, and if necessary, a change of government entirely," said Mick Lynch, general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT), in a TV interview Friday, as he noted that top executives in the rail industry are expected to gain up to £60,000 ($67,000) from the "mini-budget" introduced by the Conservative government last week.

At King’s Cross rail station in central London, activists supported striking rail workers by rallying outside.

MP Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, spoke to the large crowd in London denouncing the new government’s plans to cut taxes for the richest and benefits for the poorest.

“Our strength is our organization, our strength is our unity,” Corbyn said. “So let’s stand up for what we believe in.”

Don't Pay, a campaign to encourage people to not pay their energy bills, also joined Saturday's rallies.

Glasgow

Nottingham

Sheffield

Liverpool

Birmingam

Norwich

Manchester

Newcastle

Cardiff

 

