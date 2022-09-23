DHS Officials Urge Biden to End 'Disastrous Leadership' of Embattled IG

An anonymous letter published Friday by a watchdog group revealed officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security\u0026#039;s Office of Inspector General called on President Joe Biden to fire their boss, a scandal-plagued appointee of former President Donald Trump whose actions the staffers say \u0022greatly hinder\u0022 the agency\u0026#039;s mission.\r\n\r\n\u0022His actions embarrass the entire agency.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter—which was obtained and published by the Project on Government Oversight (POGO)—states that DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari \u0022no longer has the support of his workforce,\u0022 who \u0022can no longer hope that the ship will right itself.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need help. We can no longer be silent when faced with continuous mismanagement of DHS OIG at its highest levels,\u0022 the letter continues. \u0022IG Cuffari has made it clear that he wishes to remain in his position, even in the face of prolonged, deserved criticism in the media, from Congress, from other oversight entities, and from his own staff.\u0022\r\n\r\nCuffari has rejected congressional demands for documents and blocked staff from testifying about the deletion of text messages sent by Secret Service agents and senior DHS officials before and on the day of the deadly January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHouse Democrats have accused Cuffari of a \u0022cover-up\u0022 for repeatedly waiting months to notify Congress about the existence of the deleted texts.\r\n\r\n\u0022His actions embarrass the entire agency,\u0022 the letter contends. \u0022His actions impede and greatly hinder our mission... DHS OIG will continue to fail under his disastrous leadership.\u0022\r\n\r\nIt adds, \u0022You are the only one who can help us before DHS OIG are forever damaged by IG Cuffari.\u0022\r\n\r\nPOGO has also called for Biden to fire Cuffari, with the group\u0026#039;s director of public policy, Liz Hempowicz, writing last month that his \u0022shortcomings as an inspector general were clear long before they landed him in the middle of one of the most high-profile investigations of our time.\u0022