Joseph Cuffari

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari speaks in this undated U.S. Army photo. (Photo: U.S. Army)

DHS Officials Urge Biden to End 'Disastrous Leadership' of Embattled IG

In an anonymous letter, the Homeland Security staffers say Inspector General Joseph Cuffari's actions "embarrass the entire agency."

Brett Wilkins

An anonymous letter published Friday by a watchdog group revealed officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General called on President Joe Biden to fire their boss, a scandal-plagued appointee of former President Donald Trump whose actions the staffers say "greatly hinder" the agency's mission.

"His actions embarrass the entire agency."

The letter—which was obtained and published by the Project on Government Oversight (POGO)—states that DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari "no longer has the support of his workforce," who "can no longer hope that the ship will right itself."

"We need help. We can no longer be silent when faced with continuous mismanagement of DHS OIG at its highest levels," the letter continues. "IG Cuffari has made it clear that he wishes to remain in his position, even in the face of prolonged, deserved criticism in the media, from Congress, from other oversight entities, and from his own staff."

Cuffari has rejected congressional demands for documents and blocked staff from testifying about the deletion of text messages sent by Secret Service agents and senior DHS officials before and on the day of the deadly January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

House Democrats have accused Cuffari of a "cover-up" for repeatedly waiting months to notify Congress about the existence of the deleted texts.

"His actions embarrass the entire agency," the letter contends. "His actions impede and greatly hinder our mission... DHS OIG will continue to fail under his disastrous leadership."

It adds, "You are the only one who can help us before DHS OIG are forever damaged by IG Cuffari."

POGO has also called for Biden to fire Cuffari, with the group's director of public policy, Liz Hempowicz, writing last month that his "shortcomings as an inspector general were clear long before they landed him in the middle of one of the most high-profile investigations of our time."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
