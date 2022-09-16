Progressive Lawmakers Slam Pushing Senate Same-Sex Marriage Vote to After Election

Progressive U.S. lawmakers joined LGBTQ+ advocates Thursday in condemning the Senate\u0026#039;s postponement of a vote on proposed legislation that would codify protection for the constitutionally guaranteed right to same-sex marriage.\r\n\r\n\u0022You should be able to marry who you love. This shouldn\u0026#039;t be controversial.\u0022\r\n\r\nSen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) said senators would delay action on the Respect for Marriage Act, of which she is the lead sponsor, until \u0022after the election\u0022 in November.\r\n\r\nBaldwin explained that the chances of getting the 10 Republican votes needed to pass the measure in an evenly split Senate would increase after the midterm elections. In July, House lawmakers passed a version of the bill by a vote of 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining their Democratic colleagues in voting yes.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re very confident that the bill will pass,\u0022 Baldwin said, according to The New York Times. \u0022But we will need a little more time.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) countered that \u0022we need to vote on equal marriage today.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Every single member of Congress should be willing to go on the record,\u0022 she continued. \u0022If there are Republicans who don\u0026#039;t want to vote on that before the election, I assume it is because they are on the wrong side of history.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Equal marriage has been a part of who we are as a nation. We\u0026#039;ve lived with it for years now,\u0022 she added. \u0022And protecting it by statute is something every single senator and every single member of Congress should be willing to vote for. And if they\u0026#039;re not, they need to go on the record and say so.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022You should be able to marry who you love,\u0022 tweeted Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). \u0022This shouldn\u0026#039;t be controversial. Protect marriage equality now.\u0022\r\n\r\nRights groups also blasted the postponement.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Respect for Marriage Act is an incredibly necessary, popular, and bipartisan bill—and the lack of 10 Republican yes votes right now is extremely disappointing,\u0022 Human Rights Campaign interim president Joni Madison said in a statement. \u0022Marriage equality—for both LGBTQ+ and interracial couples—is not and should not be a partisan issue, and to treat it as such is an insult to the millions of families who are impacted.\u0022\r\n\r\nMadison asserted that the proposed legislation \u0022must be brought to a vote at the earliest possible moment.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the aftermath of Dobbs v. Jackson Women\u0026#039;s Health Organization, \u0022it is clear there\u0026#039;s a timely, urgent need to declare that the days of debate around marriage equality are over,\u0022 she said, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s June reversal of Roe v. Wade—a ruling that voided half a century of federal abortion rights.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Respect for Marriage Act was born from fears that the high court\u0026#039;s right-wing supermajority would not stop at rolling back abortion rights and could—as Justice Clarence Thomas suggested in a concurring opinion in Dobbs—revisit cases that enshrined constitutional rights to same-sex and even interracial marriage.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our fight is not over,\u0022 Madison vowed. \u0022When the Senate returns, they will have a lot of unfinished business to attend to—including both the Respect for Marriage Act and the Equality Act—to ensure that everyone\u0026#039;s rights are protected.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022And with the midterm elections on the horizon,\u0022 she added, \u0022equality voters—LGBTQ+ voters and our allies—will make our voices heard.\u0022