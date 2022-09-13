Seattle Teachers Secure Tentative Deal to End Strike After 'Enormous Community Support'

Seattle teachers on Monday night expressed gratitude for \u0022solidarity on the picket lines\u0022 and \u0022enormous community support\u0022 that they received over the past week while on strike, as the city\u0026#039;s teachers union announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the school district.\r\n\r\nThe Seattle Education Association (SEA) said it had secured a new three-year contract including improved and maintained teacher-student ratios for special education classes, additional mental health staffing across all schools, and annual pay raises.\r\n\r\n\u0022We should all be proud of what we accomplished and what we stood up for: student supports and respect for educators,\u0022 said the SEA. \u0022We made real progress not only in our contract but also in rallying with our community these past several weeks.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe school district said it would announce on Tuesday when classes are now set to begin.\r\n\r\nSEA members overwhelmingly voted last week to go on strike, demanding raises particularly for lower-paid educators and school office staff, new limits on workload and class sizes, and more support for students in multilingual and special education.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nShortly before the deal was reached, Seattle substitute teacher Jeanine Calceta recorded a video thanking community members for their support on picket lines during the strike.\r\n\r\n\u0022One of the most remarkable things that I\u0026#039;ve seen on the picket lines is how much attention we\u0026#039;ve gained nationwide and how much support we\u0026#039;ve gained from our family and community members,\u0022 said Calceta.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMelissa DiLorenzo, the mother of a high school student in the city, told the Associated Press that both she and her son had joined teachers to walk the picket lines and expressed dismay with the earlier contract proposals put forward by Seattle Public Schools.\r\n\r\n\u0022Maybe it\u0026#039;s because of Covid—parents have a newfound appreciation for what teachers go through,\u0022 DiLorenzo told the AP. \u0022I would like to see the district listen to educators about what they need in the classroom—I would like to see mental health supports in place, in the form of counselors, social workers, nurses.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe union also garnered support from federal lawmakers including Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This contract negotiation is one more step (albeit an important one!) along our years- and even decades-long journey to achieve the schools we all deserve,\u0022 said the SEA. \u0022After two incredibly difficult years impacted by Covid and so much more, it is beautiful to know that the community love and support for educators and our public schools is as strong as ever.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We can and must continue to connect and rally with our communities for the schools our students deserve,\u0022 the union added, \u0022whether locally or down in Olympia.\u0022