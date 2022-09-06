While Hoping for a Deal, Seattle Teachers Vote to Strike on the Eve of First Day of School

Members of the union representing roughly 6,000 Seattle teachers voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to strike the following day—a move the labor group says it hopes to avoid, as public school classes are set to resume on Wednesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022None of us want to strike. SPS has forced us to because of its repeated refusal to provide our students with the supports they need to thrive.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Seattle Education Association (SEA) announced Tuesday that of the 75% of its members who voted, 95% elected to authorize a strike, which is set to begin at 7:30 am Wednesday absent an agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS) officials.\r\n\r\n\u0022None of us want to strike. SPS has forced us to because of its repeated refusal to provide our students with the supports they need to thrive,\u0022 SEA explained in a statement. \u0022Our bargaining team continues to work at the table and we still hope to announce an agreement rather than a strike tonight.\u0022\r\n\r\nJamillah Bomani, a fourth grade teacher at Leschi Elementary School, told KING-TV that \u0022we want to come to school for our students, we want to be here on Wednesday, we want to be ready. But we want to make sure we are coming back to school with everything we need and everything our students need.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022So we are still holding out hope that something will happen and we can come tomorrow,\u0022 she added, \u0022but we are ready and willing, if we need to, to let the district know that we\u0026#039;re not going to show up if we don\u0026#039;t have everything our students need.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSEA\u0026#039;s strike priorities are:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tSupports for students in special education and multilingual education, for students in the schools with highest needs, and for interpretation and translation;\r\n\tWorkload, caseload, and class size controls to prevent educators from burnout; and\r\n\tRespectful, competitive pay so that educators can live in the communities where they work.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Our students\u0026#039; needs are greater than I\u0026#039;ve seen in my career, yet the SPS wants to pursue a distraction rather than an agreement to improve student supports,\u0022 SEA president Jennifer Matter said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022We call on SPS to stop the distractions and instead match our urgency to get to a tentative agreement that better serves our students,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSEA paraprofessional president Marla Rasmussen, who is apart of the union\u0026#039;s bargaining team, told KING-TV that \u0022we have been here every day, putting in the hours from early in the morning to late at night.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We will continue to do so; we\u0026#039;re prepared to stay all night as long as it takes, we\u0026#039;ve done it before and we\u0026#039;ll do it again,\u0022 she added. \u0022It\u0026#039;s really important that we have your support and backing and understanding that we are all in this together in solidarity.\u0022\r\n\r\nSPS said in a statement that the district asked SEA to consider a memorandum of understanding (MOU) \u0022that would have guaranteed an on-time start to school, while allowing negotiations to continue in earnest. At this time, SEA has rejected the proposed MOU.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Starting school on Wednesday is what is best for our students,\u0022 the statement added. \u0022We\u0026nbsp;understand this uncertainty about a delay is difficult and unsettling for our students, staff, and families. We hope that SEA will reconsider this MOU and sign it before Tuesday.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe looming strike comes as teachers in nearby Kent—who are seeking higher pay and more manageable caseloads—continued a strike that began August 25.\r\n\r\nTeachers in Port Angeles on the Olympic Peninsula are set to strike if a deal on a new contract is not reached by the end of Tuesday.