Rights Advocates Condemn UK's Crackdown on Anti-Monarchy Protesters

Free expression advocates in the United Kingdom are warning that law enforcement agents in the country appear ready to eliminate Britons\u0026#039; right to free speech as several arrests have been reported at events taking place during the 10-day nationwide mourning period following Queen Elizabeth II\u0026#039;s death.\r\n\r\n\u0022As precious, if not more precious than the monarchy, is the real beautiful web of freedoms and civil liberties that we\u0026#039;ve built up here over centuries, and we\u0026#039;d be very wrong to begin to sacrifice those in this kind of moment.\u0022\r\n\r\nCritics of the monarchy have been arrested, detained, forced to leave public areas, and intimidated by police officers in Scotland and London as Queen Elizabeth\u0026#039;s coffin has traveled across the U.K., along with members of the royal family including King Charles III.\r\n\r\nThe first arrest was reportedly made in Oxford, where Symon Hill asked, \u0022Who elected him?\u0022 as a proclamation officially naming Charles as his mother\u0026#039;s successor was read. Hill reported that police officers placed him in handcuffs and eventually told him he\u0026#039;d been arrested under the \u0022Police, Crime, Sentencing \u0026amp; Courts Act 2022,\u0022 which has been condemned by rights advocates.\r\n\r\nHill wrote that he was never \u0022given a clear answer as to why I had been arrested,\u0022 but was told his comments in Oxford could have led to \u0022harassment or distress.\u0022\r\n\r\nRuth Smeeth of the Index on Censorship called arrests like Hill\u0026#039;s \u0022deeply concerning\u0022 and warned that the queen\u0026#039;s death may be \u0022used, by accident or design, to erode in any way the freedom of expression that citizens of this country enjoy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The fundamental right to freedom of expression, including the right to protest, is something to be protected regardless of circumstance,\u0022 Smeeth told Bloomberg.\r\n\r\nA demonstrator holding a handmade sign reading, \u0022Not My King\u0022 was also filmed being led away by police from the Palace of Westminster in London on Monday, and climate campaigner and lawyer Paul Powlesland reported that he attracted negative attention from a police officer when he held up a blank sheet of paper in Parliament Square.\r\n\r\nThe officer warned Powlesland that if he wrote \u0022Not My King\u0022 on the paper, he would be arrested under the Public Order Act \u0022because someone might be offended.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I believe actually as precious, if not more precious than the monarchy, is the real beautiful web of freedoms and civil liberties that we\u0026#039;ve built up here over centuries, and we\u0026#039;d be very wrong to begin to sacrifice those in this kind of moment,\u0022 Powlesland told \u0022Good Morning Britain\u0022 on Tuesday, adding that he protested only to make a statement about freedom of speech, but the police response to critics of the monarchy this week has pushed him to adopt an anti-monarchist view.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMember of Parliament and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called the arrest of anti-monarchy protesters \u0022wrong, anti-democratic and an abuse of the law,\u0022 while Zarah Sultana, another Labour MP, expressed shock that Britons\u0026#039; right to speak out against the monarchy is being debated.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn Edinburgh, a 22-year-old student named Mariángela was arrested after holding up a sign that read, \u0022Fuck imperialism. Abolish monarchy\u0022 outside St. Giles Cathedral, where the queen\u0026#039;s coffin lay before being taken to London.\r\n\r\nMariángela told openDemocracy that she was detained in a cell for nine hours and that the officers who were arrested later expressed \u0022doubts over whether the arrest was lawful.\u0022 She was nevertheless charged with \u0022behavior likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm\u0022 under Scotland\u0026#039;s Criminal Justice and Licensing Act 2010 and ordered to appear in court on September 30.\r\n\r\nPolice Scotland\u0026#039;s actions were \u0022clearly a violation of freedom of speech, which is supposed to be enshrined in the laws of the United Kingdom,\u0022 she told openDemocracy. \u0022If I\u0026#039;m not allowed to express my opinion, I don\u0026#039;t see how that law is being observed.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlso in Edinburgh, videos posted on social media appeared to show a protester being removed from a crowd by officers and arrested after shouting, \u0022You\u0026#039;re a sick old man\u0022 at Prince Andrew. The prince has been accused of raping Virginia Giuffre, a woman who was allegedly sex-trafficked by financier Jeffrey Epstein. He has denied the accusation but paid a settlement to Giuffre earlier this year.\r\n\r\n\u0022Protest is not a gift from the state, it is a fundamental right,\u0022 Jodie Beck, policy and campaigns officer at civil liberties group Liberty, told Bloomberg. \u0022Being able to choose what, how, and when we protest is a vital part of a healthy and functioning democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Whoever you are, whatever your cause, it is vital you are able to stand up for what you believe in without facing the risk of criminalization,\u0022 Beck added. \u0022It is very worrying to see the police enforcing their broad powers in such a heavy-handed and punitive way to clamp down on free speech and expression.\u0022