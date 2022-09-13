Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

wind turbines

"Compared to continuing with a fossil fuel-based system, a rapid green energy transition will likely result in overall net savings of many trillions of dollars—even without accounting for climate damages or co-benefits of climate policy," states a study published in the journal Joule. (Photo: myLoupe/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Rapid Green Energy Transition by 2050 Could Save the World at Least $12 Trillion

"There is a pervasive misconception that switching to clean, green energy will be painful, costly, and mean sacrifices for us all—but that's just wrong," said Oxford professor and study co-author Doyne Farmer.

Jessica Corbett

Peer-reviewed research released Tuesday by a team at the University of Oxford reveals that transitioning to 100% clean energy within the next three decades could save not only lives and the planet but also $12 trillion.

"Accelerating the transition to renewable energy is now the best bet not just for the planet, but for energy costs too."

The study from the Oxford Martin Program on the Post-Carbon Transition, published in the journal Joule, comes as scientists continue to warn about the climate and health impacts of fossil fuels, and governments party to the Paris agreement prepare for COP27, a November summit in Egypt.

"There is a pervasive misconception that switching to clean, green energy will be painful, costly, and mean sacrifices for us all—but that's just wrong," Oxford professor and study co-author Doyne Farmer said in a statement. "Renewable costs have been trending down for decades."

"They are already cheaper than fossil fuels in many situations, and our research shows that they will become cheaper than fossil fuels across almost all applications in the years to come. And if we accelerate the transition, they will become cheaper faster," he explained.

Farmer also highlighted that currently, "the world is facing a simultaneous inflation crisis, national security crisis, and climate crisis, all caused by our dependence on high cost, insecure, polluting, fossil fuels with volatile prices."

"This study shows that ambitious policies to dramatically accelerate the transition to a clean energy future as quickly as possible are not only urgently needed for climate reasons, but can save the world trillions in future energy costs, giving us a cleaner, cheaper, more energy secure future," he said.

The study's lead author, Rupert Way, pointed out that "past models predicting high costs for transitioning to zero carbon energy have deterred companies from investing and made governments nervous about setting policies that will accelerate the green transition and cut reliance on fossil fuels."

"But past models have overestimated key green technology costs again and again, leaving modelers to play catch-up as real-world costs plunged over the last decade," he stressed.

As the researchers detailed in their paper: "We use an approach based on probabilistic cost forecasting methods that have been statistically validated by backtesting on more than 50 technologies. We generate probabilistic cost forecasts for solar energy, wind energy, batteries, and electrolyzers, conditional on deployment. We use these methods to estimate future energy system costs and explore how technology cost uncertainty propagates through to system costs in three different scenarios."

The first scenario, which they call the "fast transition," would feature an end to fossil fuels by 2050; this is the path that they estimate would save the world $12 trillion. The second scenario, or "slow transition," would involve shifting to clean energy by around 2070. The third scenario is "no transition," meaning the energy system would remain dominated by fossil fuels.

"Compared to continuing with a fossil fuel-based system," the study states, "a rapid green energy transition will likely result in overall net savings of many trillions of dollars—even without accounting for climate damages or co-benefits of climate policy."

graph shows how researchers estimate $12 trillion in savings

"Only a few years ago, net-zero by 2050 was believed to be so expensive that it was barely considered credible, yet now even the most pessimistic models concede that it's entirely within reach," noted Way. "Accelerating the transition to renewable energy is now the best bet not just for the planet, but for energy costs too."

The study was released the same day as a new United Nations report which, in the words of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, "shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territories of destruction."

Emphasizing that the global community is "still way off track" in terms of the Paris goal of limiting temperature rise this century to 1.5°C, Guterres—who just visited flood-ravaged Pakistan—declared that "the current fossil fuel free-for-all must end now."

Maintaining the status quo, he warned, "is a recipe for permanent climate chaos and suffering."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
wind turbines

Rapid Green Energy Transition by 2050 Could Save the World at Least $12 Trillion

"There is a pervasive misconception that switching to clean, green energy will be painful, costly, and mean sacrifices for us all—but that's just wrong," said Oxford professor and study co-author Doyne Farmer.

Jessica Corbett ·

A family is pictured in California

Historic Drop in Child Poverty at Risk Due to Manchin's Tanking of Key Tax Credit

"If the Child Tax Credit expansion had not expired at the end of 2021, it would have continued to push down poverty among children this year and beyond," noted one analyst.

Jake Johnson ·

Seattle teachers on strike

Seattle Teachers Secure Tentative Deal to End Strike After 'Enormous Community Support'

"We should all be proud of what we accomplished and what we stood up for: student supports and respect for educators," said the Seattle Education Association.

Julia Conley ·

People walk near a mural depicting a Cuban flag in Havana on April 16, 2021.

10,000+ Sign Letter Urging Biden to Reverse 'Terrorism' Designation for Cuba

An open letter organized by CodePink calls on U.S. President Joe Biden to abandon the Trump administration's hostile posture toward the Caribbean island.

Kenny Stancil ·

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks at a press conference

'Republicans Keep Showing Us Who They Are': Graham Introduces Federal Abortion Ban

"Senate Republicans are showing us exactly what they plan to do if they get power," said the president of Planned Parenthood. "It's dangerous—and the stakes have never been higher."

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. After Queen's Death, Victims of British Imperialism Share Why 'We Will Not Mourn'
  2. Analysis Shows 'Quiet Fleecing' of US Workers—Not 'Quiet Quitting'—Is the Real Problem
  3. It's Time for Democrats to Take the Gloves Off and Ban Seditious Republicans From Congress
  4. 'Abhorrent and Anti-Democratic': Outrage as DNC Panel Blocks Vote on Dark Money Ban
  5. In Fiery Floor Speech, Sanders Condemns Manchin's 'Dirty Side Deal'
  6. 'Deeply Alarming': Files Seized From Trump Include Document on Foreign Nation's Nuclear Capacity
  7. 'Miserable Little Weasel': Omar Blasts Cruz Over GOP Plan to Kill Student Debt Relief
  8. Experts Warn Supreme Court Supporting 'Dangerous' GOP Legal Theory Could Destroy US Democracy
  9. OB-GYNs Warn of Abortion Threat Dr. Oz Poses in Latest Fetterman Ad
  10. At Packed Rally, Fetterman Vows to 'Be That Vote to Scrap the Filibuster and Codify Roe'
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.