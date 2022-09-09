OB-GYNs Warn of Abortion Threat Dr. Oz Poses in Latest Fetterman Ad

With eight weeks to go until the midterm elections, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the state\u0026#039;s Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, called on physicians on Friday to weigh in on the threat his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, poses to reproductive rights if he wins a Senate seat.\r\n\r\nIn Fetterman\u0026#039;s latest ad, obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Lisa Perriera is seen speaking at a podium about Oz\u0026#039;s pro-forced pregnancy beliefs.\r\n\r\n\u0022Oz has extreme anti-choice views and has said he opposes abortion even in cases of rape and incest,\u0022 Perriera says, warning that if he is allowed to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate, he \u0022would only make the struggle for my patients harder\u0022 as pregnant people across the nation face more limited access to abortion care.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOz said at an event in May that he believes abortion is \u0022murder\u0022 at any stage of pregnancy, and suggested he would not support the right to abortion care for patients whose pregnancies result from rape or incest.\r\n\r\nThree months later the celebrity doctor claimed he supports exceptions to abortion bans including when a patient is a survivor of rape or incest or faces life-threatening complications—but as cases in Texas and Louisiana have shown, even such exceptions can put pregnant patients in danger as doctors and hospitals weigh whether they can provide medically ncessary care without breaking state laws.\r\n\r\n\u0022Dr. Oz\u0026#039;s far-right position tearing away the right to safe, legal abortion care puts him in the radical right wing of our politics and woefully out of step with Pennsylvania voters,\u0022 Perriera says in Fetterman\u0026#039;s ad.\r\n\r\nA poll taken by Franklin \u0026amp; Marshall University last month found that 9 in 10 Pennsylvanians support abortion rights in at least some circumstances.\r\n\r\nThe ad also features Debbie Fickes, a retired OB-GYN nurse.\r\n\r\n\u0022No state, no government, no church has the right to force a woman to give birth against her will,\u0022 Fickes says.\r\n\r\nRepublicans have indicated that they plan to pass a nationwide ban on abortion care if they win back control of Congress and eventually the White House.