Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Cathy Latham Scott Hall

Security camera footage shows former Coffee County, Georgia GOP chair and fake Trump elector Cathy Latham leads data forensics expert Scott Hall and an unidentified man into the county's elections office on January 7, 2022. (Photo: Coffee County security footage)

Video Shows 'Big Lie' Operatives Enter GA Elections Office Day of Voting Machine Breach

Former Coffee County, Georgia GOP chair Cathy Latham escorted data forensics experts baselessly seeking evidence of fraud into the county elections office.

Brett Wilkins

A former Republican county chair in Georgia who is under criminal investigation for allegedly posing as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump escorted GOP operatives into an election office on the same day a voting machine was breached there, newly released surveillance footage shows.

Security video from the same Coffee County elections office also shows that consultants from a former company that failed to prove fraud in Arizona during the 2020 election made multiple visits to the facility, The Washington Post—one of the media outlets that obtained the footage—reported Tuesday.

The video shows that Cathy Latham, a teacher and former GOP chairperson of Coffee County, led a group of data forensics experts into the elections office shortly before noon on January 7, 2021—the same day that confidential software and files were allegedly copied.

The theft was allegedly perpetrated at the behest of Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor and prominent purveyor of Trump's "Big Lie" that Democrats stole the 2020 election.

Latham has claimed in sworn testimony that she taught all day on January 7 and only visited the elections office briefly after classes ended. She is one of 16 Trump supporters in Georgia who signed a bogus certificate claiming they were "duly elected and qualified electors for president and vice president," part of an alleged scheme to create false slates of electors in seven swing states won by President Joe Biden, steal them for Trump, and ultimately overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Two of the data forensics experts seen in the January 7 footage, Scott Hall and Paul Maggio, have admitted to accessing a Coffee County voting machine at Powell's request.

Atlanta-based SullivanStrickler, which employed four of the experts including Maggio, was last week subpoenaed by the Fulton County special grand jury conducting a complex criminal investigation into Georgia's 2020 election.

Separate security camera footage from the Coffee County elections office shows consultants Doug Logan and Jeffrey Lenberg visiting the building twice later in January 2021, and Lenberg making five additional visits there on his own.

Logan was the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, the now-defunct security firm hired by Arizona Republicans to find evidence of baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The company's audit concluded that Trump lost Arizona by even more votes than the certified result and that there was no evidence of fraud.

Lenberg—who also analyzed voting equipment in Michigan and New Mexico—said he previously worked on finding ways to break into purportedly secure systems.

The pair were allegedly involved in a separate but related criminal effort to subvert the 2020 election. The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said last month that a group of Trump loyalists including Republican state attorney general candidate Matt DePerno, state Rep. Daire Rendon (R-103), and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf conspired to feloniously access voting machines as part of an effort to overturn the election.

An investigation by state police and special agents for the attorney general's office resulted in a petition to the Michigan Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council seeking "prosecutorial review for charges" against nine people including DePerno, Rendon, Leaf, Lenberg, and Logan.

The petition states that potential charges in the case include—but are not limited to—conspiracy, using a computer system to commit a crime, willfully damaging a voting machine, malicious destruction of property, fraudulent access to a computer or computer system, and false pretenses.

According to the document, vote tabulation machines used in multiple Michigan jurisdictions were illegally taken to hotels and rented properties in Oakland County, where four people including Lenberg and Logan "broke into the tabulators and performed 'tests' on the equipment" that allegedly included running fake ballots through the devices.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil

Fears Mount Bolsonaro Will Turn Brazilian Bicentennial Into 'Violence in the Streets'

"No one can hold Bolsonaro back," said a presidential campaign insider.

Jessica Corbett ·

Seattle teachers' strike 2022

While Hoping for a Deal, Seattle Teachers Vote to Strike on the Eve of First Day of School

"We are ready and willing, if we need to, to let the district know that we're not going to show up if we don't have everything our students need."

Brett Wilkins ·

Raise the wage petition signature

Nebraskans to Vote on Ballot Measure for $15 Hourly Minimum Wage

"Working Nebraskans are long overdue for a livable wage. We're excited to share this milestone with Raise the Wage Nebraska and everyone involved in this campaign," said the Fairness Project's executive director.

Jessica Corbett ·

Born this way sign

Ninth Circuit Upholds Washington's Ban on 'Dangerous and Discredited' Conversion Therapy

"This is a massive win for LGBTQ+ youth out of Washington," said one advocate.

Julia Conley ·

Donald Trump applauds Doug Mastriano

195 Election Deniers Are on the Ballot in November—And Many Are Expected to Win

Among Republican House candidates, "118 election deniers and eight election doubters have at least a 95% chance of winning," according to a new analysis.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Unfit for the Bench': Trump-Appointed Judge Orders Halt to DOJ Review of Seized Materials
  2. Trump Calls Biden 'Enemy of the State' in 'Fully Unhinged' Speech
  3. 'Corrupt as Hell': Demands for Clarence Thomas to Resign Follow New Details of Wife's Election Scheming
  4. Behind Starbucks Union-Busting Stands CEO Who Got $940,000,000 Richer During Pandemic
  5. 'Honor Her Memory... by Fighting Like Hell': Barbara Ehrenreich Dies at 81
  6. 'Beyond Bleak': UK Show Rebuked for Squid Game-Esque Segment Amid Energy Crisis
  7. The 'Green Revolution' Has Failed in Africa and It's Time for a New Direction
  8. Outrage After Ohio Cop Kills Unarmed Black Man Donovan Lewis in Bed
  9. 'Where Did the Classified Content Go?' Dozens of Empty Folders Seized From Trump Home
  10. 'Worst Yet to Come' as Global Civil Unrest Index Hits All-Time High
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.