'Gas Is Green... Washing': Greenpeace Disrupts Industry Conference in Milan

Attendees at the opening ceremony of Gastech, the world\u0026#039;s largest meeting of gas companies, in Milan on Monday were greeted by what Greenpeace campaigners called \u0022climate hell\u0022—a display of \u0022toxic\u0022 fumes and the sounds of sirens that the organization said represented \u0022the fate we face if we continue to burn fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\nGreenpeace Italy led the direct action including more than 50 campaigners from across Europe, confronting officials there to promote gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and hydrogen as \u0022greener\u0022 alternatives to oil and coal.\r\n\r\nGastech and other efforts to push natural gas as a more sustainable energy source than other fossil fuels amount to \u0022greenwashing,\u0022 said the organizers, who also displayed a hot air balloon at the meeting emblazoned with the words: \u0022Gas is Green...washing. End fossil fuels now.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We have brought our peaceful protest to this event because for 50 years it has brought together the companies most responsible for the climate crisis,\u0022 said Federico Spadini, climate campaigner at Greenpeace Italy. \u0022But there is something we can do to put a stop to the influence of polluting companies and the inaction of politicians: Ban advertisements and sponsorships of fossil fuel companies, which threaten the right to information and the health of people and the planet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Now more than ever, during an energy crisis affecting millions of people, it is crucial to ban these toxic advertisements that do nothing but mislead consumers and help enrich these multinationals.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to the elaborate displays Greenpeace Italy oversaw at the meeting, the group hacked spaces meant for advertising at the Milan Fair, where Gastech is being held this week.\r\n\r\nDozens of posters showed \u0022what the oil and gas industry tries to hide: a grim reality of pollution, increasingly destructive extreme weather events, and conflicts over control of fossil fuels,\u0022 said Greenpeace.\r\n\r\nVisitors to the Milan Fair heard campaigners saying: \u0022Attention, please! This is not a drill. The climate emergency is well underway. Please do not believe the misleading advertisements of oil and gas companies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For years, fossil fuel companies have denied the existence of the climate crisis and their own responsibility,\u0022 said Silvia Pastorelli, climate and energy campaigner for Greenpeace E.U. \u0022Now more than ever, during an energy crisis affecting millions of people, it is crucial to ban these toxic advertisements that do nothing but mislead consumers and help enrich these multinationals. Without this advertising megaphone, it will quickly become clear that these are just dangerous lies.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile natural gas is advertised as a cleaner alternative to oil and coal, scientists say the continued extraction of gas will make it impossible to limit global heating enough to prevent the worst effects of the climate crisis. Methane, which leaks into the atmosphere when gas is extracted, has 80 times more warming power than carbon over a 20-year period.\r\n\r\nGreenpeace Italy\u0026#039;s partners in France are speaking out against a new law in the country which has been heralded as a ban on ads promoting fossil fuels.\r\n\r\n\u0022Ads for gas can continue, [and] patronage, sponsorship, institutional communication, and financial advertising on fossil products remain authorized,\u0022 the group said on social media when the law passed last month, while organizer François Chartier told The Times of London, \u0022This is not a law that is going to bring about change.\u0022