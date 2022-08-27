THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Millions come to Common Dreams for our one-of-a-kind reporting but less than 1% of readers ever makes a donation to support our work. Your donations are our lifeblood.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Common Dreams powers our progressive, nonprofit journalism with donations from readers like you. No ads and no paywall. Just people-powered journalism. Less than 1% of Common Dreams readers donate to support our work. Millions of people come to Common Dreams to get our one-of-a-kind reporting on issues the corporate media won’t touch. Imagine if just 2% of these readers chipped in during occasional campaigns like this one, we’d be all set for the rest of the year. Every single small gift makes an enormous difference. Your donations are our lifeblood. Please join the 1% that powers Common Dreams and donate today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Russia's ambassador attends a U.N. Security Council meeting

Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya attends a U.N. Security Council meeting on the maintenance of international peace and security at U.N. Headquarters on August 22, 2022. (Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

'Inexcusable': Russia Blocks Final Deal on Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty

The failure to reach a consensus agreement is "terminally unserious and a total abdication of responsibility," said one nonproliferation campaigner.

Jake Johnson

Peace advocates voiced their disappointment and outrage on Friday after Russia blocked a final agreement aimed at fortifying the decades-old Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which critics say has failed in its central mission of stopping the spread of atomic weaponry worldwide.

With the threat of a nuclear conflict believed to be at its highest level since the Cold War amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Russia—which together possess more than 90% of the world's nuclear weapons—the 191 parties to the nonproliferation treaty (NPT) attempted over the past several weeks to negotiate a deal reaffirming and strengthening the document's core objectives.

"There is general support for the treaty, but a deficit of leadership—and concrete action—on disarmament goals and objectives."

But Russia rejected a final 36-page draft over its mention of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russian forces are currently occupying, fueling fears of a catastrophe.

The provision that Russia opposed states, "The Conference expresses its grave concern for the military activities conducted near or at nuclear power plants and other facilities or locations subject to safeguards under Ukraine's comprehensive safeguards agreement, in particular the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as the loss of control by the competent Ukrainian authorities over such locations as a result of those military activities, and their profound negative impact on safety, security, including physical protection of nuclear material, and safeguards."

"The Conference recognizes that the loss of control over nuclear facilities and other locations prevents the competent Ukrainian authorities and the [International Atomic Energy Agency] from ensuring that safeguards activities can be implemented effectively and safely," the provision adds.

Russia said it wasn't alone in objecting to the final draft text. Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, maintained Friday that many nations weren't happy with "a whole host of issues" in the document.

The failure of NPT parties to reach a consensus deal is "terminally unserious and a total abdication of responsibility in the face of an unacceptably dangerous global situation," said Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

"At a time when an NPT nuclear-weapon state is using its nuclear weapons to facilitate an illegal invasion, when the nuclear-armed states have not only failed to make progress on their disarmament obligations but have spent over $82 billion on maintaining and upgrading their arsenals, when the risk of use of nuclear weapons is higher than ever, the failure of the review conference to take any action is inexcusable," said Fihn.

Related Content

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press

UN Chief Says Humanity 'One Miscalculation Away From Nuclear Annihilation'

Jake Johnson

Many nuclear-armed parties to the NPT, including the U.S. and Russia, have been accused of failing to comply with the binding treaty, which prohibits nuclear states from transferring atomic weaponry to non-nuclear countries and requires all parties to "pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date."

But the treaty's existence and formal acceptance by major countries have not prevented the continued build-up and modernization of nuclear arsenals. According to a June analysis by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global nuclear arsenals are set to grow over the next decade for the first time since the Cold War.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said Friday that "the NPT is often called the cornerstone of global nuclear nonproliferation and disarmament, but the debate and results of this meeting reveal there are cracks in the foundation of the treaty and deep divisions between nuclear-armed states."

"Even if Russia had been more flexible on how the NPT Review Conference should address the Zaporizhzhia nuclear crisis," Kimball added, "the draft text that emerged from the conference negotiations illustrates there is general support for the treaty, but a deficit of leadership—and concrete action—on disarmament goals and objectives."

The latest NPT conference, which was delayed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, was the first since the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) took effect last year without the backing of the United States, Russia, China, and other nuclear-armed countries.

At their first meeting in June, parties to the TPNW agreed to a sweeping action plan to advance the cause of global nuclear disarmament.

"Faced with this current unacceptable dangerous threat of nuclear war, the TPNW states parties did in three days what the NPT failed to do in four weeks—agree to a plan for nuclear disarmament," Fihn said Friday. "We urge all those governments which share our frustration at the NPT outcome to join the TPNW now, to put their efforts into a treaty which is working, which is meeting the urgency of the moment."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Russia's ambassador attends a U.N. Security Council meeting

'Inexcusable': Russia Blocks Final Deal on Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty

The failure to reach a consensus agreement is "terminally unserious and a total abdication of responsibility," said one nonproliferation campaigner.

Jake Johnson ·

Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz Worries Working Class Might 'Get Off the Bong' and Vote After Student Debt Relief

"Republicans revealing what they REALLY think about the working class," said one progressive commentator.

Brett Wilkins ·

Woman holds sign reading, "people's vaccine not profit vaccine"

Moderna Slammed for 'Grotesque' Lawsuit Against Pfizer Over Covid-19 Vaccine Patents

"If anyone should be suing big pharma," said one campaigner, "it's the millions who have needlessly lost loved ones to Covid-19 while Moderna and Pfizer sold doses to the highest bidder."

Julia Conley ·

Israel Apartheid Palestine

Israeli Ex-Diplomat Says Growing Acknowledgement of Apartheid 'Must Be Wakeup Call'

Former negotiator of Oslo Accords warns that increasing use of the word "apartheid" to describe Israel's mistreatment and control of the Palestinian people has deep implications.

Brett Wilkins ·

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference

'This Is Nuts': Critics React as Fed Chair Justifies Coming 'Pain' for Working Families

"Fed Chair Powell is ready to throw workers under the bus to save the 'economy,'" said one expert. "But we are the economy."

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Watchdog Leader: 'It Is Clear Why Barr Did Not Want the Public to See' Newly Released Trump Memo
  2. After $1.9 Trillion Giveaway to Rich, McConnell Calls Debt Relief for Working Class 'Slap in the Face'
  3. Fetterman Calls for Prosecution of Corporate Executives 'Gouging Consumers'
  4. 'Cancel It All,' Say Progressives as Biden Favors $10,000 in Means-Tested Student Debt Relief
  5. Right-Wing Dark Money Group Gets $1.6 Billion Donation From Tax-Dodging Business Mogul
  6. Student Loan Debt Is an American Malignancy Born of Ronald Reagan
  7. Critics Call Bullsh*t on the 'Let Trump Walk to Save Democracy' Crowd
  8. The West's Dangerously Simple-Minded Narrative About Russia and China
  9. Billionaire Donor's Advice to GOP: Ramp Up Lies About Democrats' Tax Policies to Win Senate
  10. Omar to Democrats: 'Let's Give Working Folks a Reason to Turn Out to Vote for Us'
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.