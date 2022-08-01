Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres speaks to the media prior to the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons at the United Nations in New York City on August 1, 2022. (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

UN Chief Says Humanity 'One Miscalculation Away From Nuclear Annihilation'

"Eliminating nuclear weapons is the only guarantee they will never be used," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Jake Johnson

The head of the United Nations issued a stark warning Monday that global geopolitical conflicts and escalating military tensions between nuclear-armed powers have pushed humanity to the brink of self-destruction—a looming catastrophe that can only be avoided by eliminating atomic weapons entirely.

"We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy."

"Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in his remarks at the 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York, the first formal gathering of NPT signatories since the separate U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons took effect last year, without support from the United States, Russia, China, and other nuclear-armed countries.

"We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy," said Guterres, who lamented that "humanity is in danger of forgetting the lessons forged in the terrifying fires of Hiroshima and Nagasaki," Japanese cities that the U.S. attacked with nuclear bombs in 1945.

The attacks marked the only time nuclear weapons have been used in warfare.

"Almost 13,000 nuclear weapons are now being held in arsenals around the world. All this at a time when the risks of proliferation are growing and guardrails to prevent escalation are weakening," Guterres continued. "Eliminating nuclear weapons is the only guarantee they will never be used. We must work relentlessly towards this goal."

The NPT review conference comes as Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine and rising tensions between the U.S. and China continue to heighten fears of a large-scale conflict, one that could involve the use of nuclear weaponry. Recent research indicates that the global nuclear stockpile is set to grow in the coming years for the first time since the Cold War era.

Related Content

Peace activists wearing masks of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden pose with mock nuclear missiles in front of Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate on January 29, 2021 in an action to call for more progress in nuclear disarmament. (Photo: John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images)

'Worrying Trend': Global Nuclear Stockpile Set to Grow for First Time Since Cold War

Kenny Stancil

The U.S., Russia, and China are signatories to the NPT, but each has been criticized for failing to live up to their obligations under the agreement, which requires all 191 parties to "pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament."

In his speech Monday, Guterres said NPT signatories must use this month's conference to make "new commitments to shrink the numbers of all kinds of nuclear weapons so that they no longer hang by a thread over humanity."

"Future generations are counting on your commitment to step back from the abyss," Guterres added. "We have a shared obligation to leave the world a better, safer place than we found it. This is our moment to meet this basic test, and lift the cloud of nuclear annihilation, once and for all."

J. Luis Rodriguez, Stanton Nuclear Security Fellow in the Center for International Security and Cooperation, noted in an analysis for the Washington Post Monday that nuclear-armed signatories to the NPT are likely to "face substantial disarmament demands" from Latin American nations in particular.

"Latin American governments believe nuclear powers have emphasized preventing nuclear proliferation to other countries, rather than reducing their own arsenals," Rodriguez wrote. "And disarmament advocates have become increasingly frustrated. As a result, during the last [review conference] in 2015, NPT members didn't agree on a final declaration because of divergent disarmament objectives—just as they failed in the 1980, 1990, 1995, and 2005 conferences."

"If consensus falls apart yet again," Rodriguez added, "doubts will rise about the viability of the NPT regime."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Blinken

With Threat at Historic High, Nuclear Powers Urged to Stop Violating Global Treaty

The head of ICAN said that as "tensions between nuclear-armed states are increasing, hiding behind vague affirmations and empty promises is not enough," and all nations should "join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons as the pathway to save the NPT."

Jessica Corbett ·

Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks at a Republican leadership forum

Fetterman Ridicules 'Out of Touch' Dr. Oz Claim About Happiness and the Super Rich

"I'm in Philadelphia right now with a bunch of guys going to school to learn how to drive trucks," said one Pennsylvania voter, "and if I were to say this to them, they'd beat me up."

Jake Johnson ·

Nancy Pelosi

Critics Call Pelosi's Confirmed Trip to Taiwan a 'Dangerous War Provocation'

"Taiwan is China. The U.N. says so. The U.S. and China have said so," noted one anti-imperialist author, adding that "Nancy Pelosi has gone full neocon" to violate the "One China" policy.

Brett Wilkins ·

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press

UN Chief Says Humanity 'One Miscalculation Away From Nuclear Annihilation'

"Eliminating nuclear weapons is the only guarantee they will never be used," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Jake Johnson ·

Trump supporters at a rally in Arizona

Dark Money Pouring Into Secretary of State Races Featuring 'Big Lie' Candidates

"Prom­in­ent elec­tion deniers have attrac­ted large dona­tions—often the legal maximum—from donors who are active in multiple states," warns a new report.

Jon Queally ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.