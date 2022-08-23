'Disaster Capitalism at Its Worst': Profits of Grain Giants Spark Global Criticism

\u0022Oligopoly in action.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s how Kartick Raj, a Human Rights Watch researcher focused on poverty and inequality in Western Europe, responded Tuesday to The Guardian\u0026#039;s new reporting on the world\u0026#039;s four grain giants raking in record profits—which is fueling calls for a global windfall tax.\r\n\r\n\u0022The fact that global commodity giants are making record profits at a time when hunger is rising is clearly unjust.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter noting United Nations agencies\u0026#039; estimates that while about 345 million people endure acute food insecurity—up over 200 million from before the Covid-19 pandemic—food prices have skyrocketed by over 20%, journalist Fiona Harvey highlighted remarks from Olivier De Schutter, a co-chair of the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems and U.N. special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.\r\n\r\n\u0022The fact that global commodity giants are making record profits at a time when hunger is rising is clearly unjust, and is a terrible indictment of our food systems,\u0022 he told Harvey. \u0022What\u0026#039;s even worse, these companies could have done more to prevent the hunger crisis in the first place.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Harvey explained:\r\n\r\n\r\nFour companies—the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Bunge, Cargill, and Louis Dreyfus, known collectively as ABCD—control an estimated 70-90% of the global grain trade. \u0022Global grain markets are even more concentrated than energy markets and even less transparent, so there is a huge risk of profiteering,\u0022 said De Schutter.\r\n\r\nHe said this year\u0026#039;s food price surge happened despite what are thought to be abundant global grain reserves, but there was insufficient transparency from the companies to show how much grain they hold and no way to force them to release stocks in a timely way.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to be looking at the grain giants and asking what they could have done to avert the crisis, and what they could be doing now,\u0022 De Schutter said.\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile the four companies declined to respond to Harvey\u0026#039;s request for comment, De Schutter added that \u0022ultimately, we need to break up the monopolies that have a stranglehold on the food chain. A handful of companies control global seed and fertilizer markets, animal genetics, the global grain trade, and food retail. They are making huge profits at the cost of farmers, consumers, and the environment.\u0022\r\n\r\nUsing a term coined by author Naomi Klein, U.K. climate scientist Bill McGuire declared in response to Harvey\u0026#039;s article: \u0022Disaster capitalism at its worst.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As 345 million people suffer from acute food insecurity,\u0022 McGuire continued, \u0022the four corporations that control virtually all grain trade stuff their pockets with cash, pop the champagne corks, and laugh all the way to the bank.\u0022\r\n\r\nNick Dearden, director of the U.K.-based group Global Justice Now, similarly said that \u0022food monopolies rake in bumper profits as speculation drives up food prices. We have enough food for everyone, but the financial markets dictate more and more people must go hungry to fill the coffers of the super wealthy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Workers wages aren\u0026#039;t causing our #CostOfLivingCrisis. Profiteering is. Want proof?\u0022 UNI Global Union tweeted, pointing to Harvey\u0026#039;s reporting, which detailed some of what\u0026#039;s fueling the current issues, including Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine.\r\n\r\nThe U.K. group Plan B Earth took aim at government leaders: \u0022Bonanza for fossil fuel companies, while people can\u0026#039;t pay their bills. Soaring stocks for defense companies on the back of war. And while famine stalks East Africa and Afghanistan, food companies make record profits. None of us voted for this!\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported in June, Oxfam has spent the summer pushing for a windfall tax targeting major companies.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHarvey noted Tuesday that some campaigners and political figures have echoed that demand, including Natalie Bennett, a U.K. Green party peer, who said that \u0022as a short-term measure there are strong arguments for a windfall tax on the food oligopoly—the handful of companies, with significant cross-ownership from hedge funds, that from seeds to supermarkets are major contributors to the inflation that\u0026#039;s driving the cost of living crisis to new heights.\u0022