Anger Mounts Over Biden's Reported Plan to Means-Test Student Debt Relief

President Joe Biden is reportedly on the verge of announcing his plan to cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt after months of delays, but not every borrower will be eligible for relief—and progressives are warning that the administration\u0026#039;s commitment to mean-testing could leave millions of vulnerable people behind.\r\n\r\nAs soon as Wednesday, Biden is expected to make public his intention to unilaterally wipe $10,000 off the balances of undergraduate student loan borrowers with annual incomes of less than $125,000. The president is also poised to extend the student loan repayment freeze for \u0022several more months,\u0022 according to NBC News.\r\n\r\n\u0022If the history of means-testing in America is any guide, bureaucratic snarls will prevent vulnerable populations from receiving relief.\u0022\r\n\r\nGroups representing borrowers cast the emerging details of Biden\u0026#039;s plan as a betrayal. Melissa Bryne, executive director of We The 45 Million, said in a statement Tuesday that \u0022the rumor of $125,000 means tests is an outrageous violation of President Biden\u0026#039;s March 2020 campaign promise of a minimum of $10,000 cancellation for all borrowers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden must refuse all pressure from unserious, generationally wealthy economists who have never lifted one finger to fight for free higher education and instead see themselves as allies of the banks,\u0022 Bryne said in a thinly veiled reference to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, a multimillionaire who has vocally attacked the idea of student debt forgiveness.\r\n\r\n\u0022Every borrower was already means-tested—they didn\u0026#039;t have the means to pay for college,\u0022 Byrne continued. \u0022Borrowers trust President Biden to do the right thing and tell the pro-means testers to take their concerns far away from him.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe predominant concern among opponents of means-testing isn\u0026#039;t that people with high incomes will be denied student debt relief; it\u0026#039;s that people eligible and desperate for relief will get lost in the bureaucratic maze that income-based restrictions inevitably create.\r\n\r\nAs The American Prospect\u0026#039;s David Dayen put it recently, all borrowers seeking debt relief under a means-tested cancellation program \u0022will have to navigate the often punishing bureaucracy of confirming their earnings level.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It means a massive headache for millions to cut out a minuscule proportion of borrowers,\u0022 Dayen wrote. \u0022And if the history of means-testing in America is any guide, bureaucratic snarls will prevent vulnerable populations from receiving relief to which they are entitled.\u0022\r\n\r\nByrne voiced a similar concern Tuesday, saying, \u0022The hoops of means-testing means that millions and millions of borrowers won\u0026#039;t get help.\u0022\r\n\r\nA new analysis released Tuesday by the Penn Wharton Budget Model shows that the majority of the benefits of canceling $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year would go to the bottom 60% of earners.\r\n\r\nMark Huelsman, policy and advocacy director at the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice, stressed the analysis makes clear that \u0022the majority of relief would go toward the bottom 60% of earners even if there was no income cap.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s a lot of potential administrative burden for a very similar result,\u0022 Huelsman added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe plan Biden is expected to announce Wednesday is a far cry from the ambitious student debt cancellation that prominent Democratic lawmakers and advocacy organizations have been demanding from the president for more than a year.\r\n\r\nSen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), among many other lawmakers, have called for at least $50,000 in student debt forgiveness per borrower, a proposal that would completely clear the student debt balances of 80% of federal borrowers.\r\n\r\nBy contrast, canceling $10,000 in student loan debt per person would amount to full forgiveness for just around a third of borrowers.\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden should cancel student debt to: help narrow the racial wealth gap among borrowers, provide relief to the 40% of borrowers who never got to finish their degree, and give working families the chance to buy their first home or save for retirement,\u0022 Warren tweeted Tuesday. \u0022It\u0026#039;s the right thing.\u0022\r\n\r\nFor months, Biden and White House officials have been deliberating over the right course of action to address a crisis affecting tens of millions of people across the U.S. The average federal student loan balance is nearly $38,000, according to the Education Data Initiative, and Americans collectively hold close to $2 trillion in student debt.\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post reported Tuesday that administration officials have weighed whether canceling student debt \u0022could alienate voters who had already paid theirs off, and polling results have been mixed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Centrist Democrats have begun pushing back strongly,\u0022 the Post added. \u0022Summers and Jason Furman—two prominent Democratic economists who served in prior administrations—have stepped up their case against broad loan forgiveness, arguing it would exacerbate inflation by increasing overall spending.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These claims have been strongly contested. The Roosevelt Institute, a left-leaning think tank, argued that canceling student debt would \u0026#039;increase wealth, not inflation,\u0026#039;\u0022 the Post noted. \u0022The Roosevelt Institute paper found that inflation resulting from debt cancellation would be negligible and that ending the payment moratorium would more than outweigh that effect. Requiring borrowers to resume payments would reduce inflation by slowing consumer spending.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn top of the potential economic benefits of broad-based student debt cancellation and the relief it would provide to countless hurting households, proponents and observers have also pointed to the political upside for Biden and the Democratic Party heading into the pivotal November midterms.\r\n\r\n\u0022At this point people want something, and they need something big like a big policy that they can look at and say, \u0026#039;OK, he is trying to do something for us,\u0026#039; and debt relief would definitely be that,\u0022 Robert Reece, a sociology professor at the University of Texas at Austin, told Inside Higher Ed.\r\n\r\nInaction, meanwhile, could be politically disastrous for Democrats. A survey released last year found that 40% of registered Black voters \u0022are willing to stay home unless student loan debt is canceled.\u0022\r\n\r\nStudent debt relief is also massively popular with young voters, another key component of the Democratic base.\r\n\r\nBut Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, warned the president Tuesday that \u0022$10,000 alone is meager, to say the least.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It won\u0026#039;t address the magnitude of the problem,\u0022 he told the Post.\r\n\r\n\u0026nbsp;