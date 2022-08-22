'This Is Blackmail': New Orleans Denied Flood Funds Over Opposition to Abortion Ban

Progressives are sounding the alarm about the lengths to which GOP officials appear willing to go to advance their deeply unpopular and reactionary agenda after Louisiana\u0026#039;s State Bond Commission, at the urging of right-wing Attorney General Jeff Landry, once again denied flood prevention resources to New Orleans due to the city\u0026#039;s opposition to the state\u0026#039;s new abortion ban.\r\n\r\nAs CNN reported Saturday, last week marked the second time in as many months that the panel rejected financing for a $39 million planning and infrastructure project designed to protect the residents of Orleans Parish from storm-induced floodwaters, which are projected to intensify in the coming years as a result of the fossil fuel-driven climate crisis.\r\n\r\nA statement shared on Landry\u0026#039;s official Facebook page and video from Thursday\u0026#039;s bond commission meeting make clear that the Republican attorney general, who can vote on the panel or designate a representative from his office to vote on his behalf, has been imploring his colleagues to withhold credit in a bid to force city officials to comply with the state\u0026#039;s assault on reproductive freedom.\r\n\r\nCivil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill described Landry and his co-conspirators\u0026#039; actions as a manifestation of conservative \u0022blackmail\u0022 that is \u0022becoming normalized.\u0022\r\n\r\nNot enough people are \u0022responding with the urgency these authoritarian moves deserve,\u0022 warned Ifill, the former president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe New Orleans City Council on July 7 passed a resolution in which local policymakers proclaimed their support for reproductive healthcare access and asked police, sheriff\u0026#039;s deputies, and prosecutors not to use public money to enforce Louisiana\u0026#039;s draconian prohibition on abortion, which took effect just days after the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s far-right majority overturned Roe v. Wade and is currently in force following multiple legal challenges.\r\n\r\nThe bond commission on Thursday voted 7-6 to defer a motion to approve flood prevention funding until next month, threatening the future well-being of Orleans Parish residents whose elected leaders are attempting to defy the cruel and dangerous forced pregnancy bill passed by Louisiana Republicans and signed into law by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.\r\n\r\n\u0022The officials in New Orleans took an oath of office to support and enforce the laws of our state, yet they have decided that some laws are not worthy of enforcement,\u0022 Landry said on Facebook after the vote. \u0022Today was another step toward ensuring the parishes and municipalities of our state comply with the laws of our state.\u0022\r\n\r\nThursday\u0026#039;s close vote followed Landry\u0026#039;s overwhelming victory at the July 21 meeting. Just two members of the commission—both designees of Edwards—supported a motion to approve funding for the project in question without delay last month, while 12 members voted to block it.\r\n\r\nThe first vote came two days after Landry sent a letter urging the bond commission to \u0022defer any applications for the City of New Orleans, Orleans Parish, and any local governmental entity or political subdivision under its purview.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Any other funding that will directly benefit the City of New Orleans,\u0022 he wrote, \u0022should also be paused until such time as the council, mayor, chief of police, sheriff, and district attorney have met with and affirmed that they will comply with and enforce the laws of this state and cooperate with any state officials who may be called upon to enforce them.\u0022\r\n\r\nDeputy Attorney General Emily Andrews, representing Landry, told the commission in July that withholding financing \u0022is really about sending a message that defiance of state law is unacceptable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s no question this act of defiance is unconstitutional,\u0022 she argued. \u0022We can all agree on the main principle, which is that a municipality and a parish cannot disregard state law. What we don\u0026#039;t agree on probably is the consequences.\u0022\r\n\r\nWork on the street improvements was expected to be finished in 2024. It\u0026#039;s unclear whether the decision by a handful of Louisiana Republicans to postpone construction will push back the completion date, but if it does, the consequences could be deadly.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn response to last month\u0026#039;s vote, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called it \u0022disappointing and appalling\u0022 that the commission halted funding for one of the city\u0026#039;s \u0022most vital and valuable infrastructure projects.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Regardless of the outcome,\u0022 Cantrell continued, \u0022my administration will continue to prioritize the needs of our residents, which includes improving our aging infrastructure, strengthening our resiliency as a city, and protecting the reproductive rights of women throughout the City of New Orleans.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Friday, Cantrell reiterated that she is unwilling to budge on abortion and criticized Landry and other Republican members of the bond commission for harming the economy and endangering public health by holding flood mitigation funding hostage.\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot afford to put politics over the rights of people, and particularly safeguarding people from hurricanes and other disasters, because we are on the front lines of climate change,\u0022 she told CNN.