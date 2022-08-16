News Outlets, Press Freedom Groups to DOJ: Don't Let GOP States Criminalize Abortion Coverage

More than two dozen newsrooms and press freedom groups sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday, calling on the Justice Department to prevent journalists and their employers from being prosecuted for simply writing about abortion.\r\n\r\n\u0022Rather than risk the threat of jail time, fines or legal fees, some news organizations may not be able to publish stories about abortion and possibly even contraceptives.\u0022\r\n\r\nAt issue is a campaign, led by the National Right to Life Committee, to expand the GOP\u0026#039;s devastating assault on reproductive freedom and other constitutional rights. In mid-June, anticipating that the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s reactionary majority would soon overturn Roe v. Wade, the forced pregnancy group drafted and circulated model legislation to state lawmakers around the country.\r\n\r\nIf enacted, the legislation—already under consideration in the South Carolina Legislature, with more Republican-controlled states likely to follow in the near future—would prohibit \u0022aiding and abetting\u0022 someone seeking an abortion, including by \u0022hosting or maintaining a website... that encourages or facilitates efforts to obtain an illegal abortion.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the letter—spearheaded by Mother Jones and Rewire News Group and signed by 24 other outlets and trade associations—makes clear, such a measure \u0022could be loosely interpreted to criminalize news organizations and reporters for merely posting stories about abortion on their websites.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022There is precedent for state legislatures enacting nearly identical laws that trample on people\u0026#039;s rights, and there is a history of well-funded organizations and individuals targeting news organizations through legal action that drains resources and can put newsrooms out of business,\u0022 the letter states.\r\n\r\nMother Jones, for instance, \u0022spent $2.5 million over two years fending off a lawsuit by a conservative billionaire who claimed he had been defamed in one of their 2012 stories,\u0022 the letter continues. \u0022The ordeal diverted tremendous time and money from normal day-to-day operations,\u0022 and the magazine\u0026#039;s finances \u0022were compromised for years.\u0022\r\n\r\nIf \u0022aiding and abetting\u0022 abortion bills are signed into law, \u0022news organizations would be vulnerable in states where they maintain offices, and potentially in states where affected employees reside,\u0022 says the letter. \u0022Rather than risk the threat of jail time, fines or legal fees, some news organizations may not be able to publish stories about abortion and possibly even contraceptives.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn essence, \u0022such laws would enable state governments to dictate which stories can be reported and published, at a time when an independent press is needed more than ever,\u0022 the letter notes.\r\n\r\nThe newsrooms and press freedom groups implored Garland \u0022to honor the protections of the U.S. Constitution and defend the news organizations that play a critical role in bringing attention to all the issues in our society.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We ask that you publicly reiterate the press freedoms granted under the First Amendment, and remind states that they cannot infringe on those rights when news outlets write about abortion, whether they and their reporters work and live in states where abortion is legal or illegal,\u0022 they wrote.\r\n\r\n\u0022If any state enacts such legislation,\u0022 they added, \u0022we ask that you intervene and use whatever authority is granted to the Department of Justice to halt the overall law from taking effect or provisions that may punish news organizations and reporters.\u0022\r\n\r\nAll 26 signatories are listed below:\r\n\r\nMother Jones\r\nRewire News Group\r\nScalawag Magazine\r\nBuzzFeed News\r\nHuffPost\r\nThe Marshall Project\r\nThe Intercept\r\nThe Nation\r\nThe American Prospect\r\nThe New Republic\r\nThe Center for Investigative Reporting\r\nCapital B\r\nCenter for Public Integrity\r\nCalMatters\r\nChalkbeat\r\nVotebeat\r\nSalon\r\nDame Magazine\r\nPrism\r\nPEN America\r\nCenter for Media at Risk\r\nInstitute for Nonprofit News\r\nRadio Television Digital News Association\r\nNew York News Publishers Association\r\nMedia Matters for America\r\nNews Leaders Association