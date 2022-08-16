Dr. Oz Derided Over Ad Attacking Fetterman's Support for 'Free Healthcare'

Republican U.S. Senate hopeful and ultra-millionaire Mehmet Oz attempted Monday to cast his Democratic opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, as \u0022the most radical candidate in the country\u0022 by citing his support for \u0022free healthcare,\u0022 a line of attack that was met with widespread derision on social media.\r\n\r\nDr. Oz, a former television personality who is trailing the key Senate contest by double digits, delivered the attack through a crudely animated ad showing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) emerging from Fetterman\u0026#039;s skull holding a sign that reads, \u0022Free healthcare for everyone!\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Socialized medicine?\u0022 the narrator scoffs. \u0022Where did he get these crazy ideas?\u0022\r\n\r\nThe ad, which has previously aired on television, answers the question with an animation of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has polled as the most popular politician in the United States.\r\n\r\nWatch:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Honestly had to double check that this wasn\u0026#039;t a parody account,\u0022 Robert Maguire, research director at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, tweeted in response to the clip, which includes a slew of other attacks on Fetterman\u0026#039;s policy agenda, some of them highly misleading.\r\n\r\nWarren Gunnels, Sanders\u0026#039; staff director, added that \u002267% of the American people support providing Medicare to every American, including 69% of independents and 87% of Democrats.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022What\u0026#039;s radical,\u0022 Gunnels added, \u0022is 338,000 Americans dying during the pandemic because they could not afford for-profit healthcare.\u0022\r\n\r\nGunnels was referencing a peer-reviewed study published in June showing that more than 338,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths could have been prevented if the country had a single-payer healthcare system that guaranteed comprehensive coverage for all.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFetterman has long expressed support for Medicare for All and promised, if needed, to cast the decisive Senate vote in support of single-payer legislation, a position that led for-profit healthcare interests to attack him during the Democratic primary. On his campaign website, Fetterman states his view that \u0022healthcare is a fundamental human right—just like housing, food, and education.\u0022\r\n\r\nOz, by contrast, has pledged to \u0022expand access to private sector plans expanded by President Trump,\u0022 an apparent reference to the former president\u0026#039;s executive order bolstering privately run Medicare Advantage plans that are notorious for overcharging the government and denying patients medically necessary care.\r\n\r\nOz has also vowed to take on healthcare industry \u0022lobbyists and powerful special interests,\u0022 not mentioning that he has benefited from Big Pharma cash.