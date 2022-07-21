'Absolutely Nonsensical': Supreme Court Blocks Biden From Limiting Deportations

In what one immigration campaigner blasted as \u0022a radical, unprecedented decision,\u0022 the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration from resuming a policy limiting migrant deportations.\r\n\r\n\u0022The anti-immigrant judicial pipeline is gushing.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a 5-4 vote the court rejected an emergency appeal from the administration and upheld an order from a Texas judge compelling the government to deport immigrants who have been convicted of serious crimes.\r\n\r\nAaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, tweeted: \u0022At stake in this case is a fundamental question; can a president choose who to target for deportation? For generations, the answer was yes. The Supreme Court repeatedly reaffirmed this point. But now that discretion is at risk of being stripped away.\u0022\r\n\r\nShortly after taking office, Biden, disavowing former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022zero tolerance\u0022 immigration policy, issued guidance prioritizing the deportation of people deemed to pose the biggest risk to public safety.\r\n\r\nJustice Amy Coney Barrett joined liberal justices Elena Kagan, Sonya Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson in saying they would have granted the administration\u0026#039;s request. It was Jackson\u0026#039;s first public vote since joining the court.\r\n\r\nThe high court said it would hear oral arguments in the case, United States v. Texas, in December.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThursday\u0026#039;s decision was a victory for Republican leaders in Texas and Louisiana who have sued the Biden administration over its guidance. Immigration campaigners, however, denounced the high court\u0026#039;s vote.\r\n\r\n\u0022SCOTUS has basically just allowed a lone Trump-appointed judge in Texas the power to tell a president what immigration priorities it can and can\u0026#039;t enforce,\u0022 tweeted the advocacy group El Otro Lado. \u0022Crazy.\u0022\r\n\r\nReichlin-Melnick noted that \u0022the Supreme Court repeatedly granted the Trump administration emergency relief in situations that were far less extreme than this order.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHe continued: \r\n\r\n\r\nThis is a radical decision that makes clear that the Supreme Court is picking favorites, and it\u0026#039;s not the Biden [Justice Department]. This means that for at least eight to 10 months, the secretary of homeland security has been effectively barred from instructing [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and [Customs and Border Protection] agents how to carry out their duties, unless he can convince a single judge in Texas to okay his orders.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This case was the perfect example of a situation where emergency relief should have been granted; a radical, unprecedented decision granting nationwide relief to restrict a core function of a cabinet officer, and in direct conflict with another appeals court,\u0022 Reichlin-Melnick added. \u0022Yet SCOTUS said OK.\u0022