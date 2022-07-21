Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

ICE Deportation

A handcuffed and shackled Guatemalan migrant in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody waits to board a deportation flight in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo: John Moore/Getty Images)

'Absolutely Nonsensical': Supreme Court Blocks Biden From Limiting Deportations

"SCOTUS has basically just allowed a lone Trump-appointed judge in Texas the power to tell a president what immigration priorities it can and can't enforce. Crazy."

Brett Wilkins

In what one immigration campaigner blasted as "a radical, unprecedented decision," the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration from resuming a policy limiting migrant deportations.

"The anti-immigrant judicial pipeline is gushing."

In a 5-4 vote the court rejected an emergency appeal from the administration and upheld an order from a Texas judge compelling the government to deport immigrants who have been convicted of serious crimes.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, tweeted: "At stake in this case is a fundamental question; can a president choose who to target for deportation? For generations, the answer was yes. The Supreme Court repeatedly reaffirmed this point. But now that discretion is at risk of being stripped away."

Shortly after taking office, Biden, disavowing former President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, issued guidance prioritizing the deportation of people deemed to pose the biggest risk to public safety.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined liberal justices Elena Kagan, Sonya Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson in saying they would have granted the administration's request. It was Jackson's first public vote since joining the court.

The high court said it would hear oral arguments in the case, United States v. Texas, in December.

Thursday's decision was a victory for Republican leaders in Texas and Louisiana who have sued the Biden administration over its guidance. Immigration campaigners, however, denounced the high court's vote.

"SCOTUS has basically just allowed a lone Trump-appointed judge in Texas the power to tell a president what immigration priorities it can and can't enforce," tweeted the advocacy group El Otro Lado. "Crazy."

Reichlin-Melnick noted that "the Supreme Court repeatedly granted the Trump administration emergency relief in situations that were far less extreme than this order."

He continued:

This is a radical decision that makes clear that the Supreme Court is picking favorites, and it's not the Biden [Justice Department]. This means that for at least eight to 10 months, the secretary of homeland security has been effectively barred from instructing [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and [Customs and Border Protection] agents how to carry out their duties, unless he can convince a single judge in Texas to okay his orders.

"This case was the perfect example of a situation where emergency relief should have been granted; a radical, unprecedented decision granting nationwide relief to restrict a core function of a cabinet officer, and in direct conflict with another appeals court," Reichlin-Melnick added. "Yet SCOTUS said OK."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
vaccines

50 House Democrats Urge Biden to Declare Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency

The lawmakers are also advocating for increased vaccination efforts as well as an interagency appointee to coordinate federal strategy and combat stigmatization.

Jessica Corbett ·

ICE Deportation

'Absolutely Nonsensical': Supreme Court Blocks Biden From Limiting Deportations

"SCOTUS has basically just allowed a lone Trump-appointed judge in Texas the power to tell a president what immigration priorities it can and can't enforce. Crazy."

Brett Wilkins ·

Mifepristone

House Dems Urge Private Mail Carriers to Protect Access to Abortion Pills

"Extremists have indicated they'll use every trick in the book to prevent Americans from obtaining abortions, including through legal home delivery," said Rep. Katie Porter.

Julia Conley ·

donald_trump_GettyImages

WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Panel Holds Prime-Time Hearing on Trump Refusal to Defend Capitol

Former White House aides Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, who both resigned over Trump's actions that day, are set to testify.

Common Dreams staff ·

A member of the Secret Service speaks to then-President Donald Trump at the White House on August 10, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

DHS Inspector General Launches Criminal Probe Into Secret Service Text Deletions

"This is a big deal," said one advocacy group.

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.