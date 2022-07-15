Human Rights Watch to US: Stop Selling Weapons to Saudis

As U.S. President Joe Biden met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Friday, a top official at Human Rights Watch implored the American leader to not lift a ban on the sale of certain weapons to the repressive monarchy as it continues waging an atrocity-laden war in Yemen.\r\n\r\nResponding to reports that the Biden administration is considering ending its vague proscription against the transfer of \u0022offensive\u0022 weaponry to Saudi Arabia, Michael Page, Human Rights Watch\u0026#039;s (HRW) Middle East and North Africa deputy director, warned that such a policy reversal \u0022could lead to fresh rights violations in Yemen.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Since the beginning of the war in 2015, Human Rights Watch and other groups have documented how the Saudi- and [United Arab Emirates]-led coalition has used U.S. weapons in apparent unlawful airstrikes, including apparent war crimes,\u0022 wrote Page. \u0022The U.S. government\u0026#039;s own report has detailed... oversight failures on these sales.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMore than 300,000 Yemenis have died during the seven-year war, 150,000 of them as a direct result of military action, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED). A Saudi-led blockade of Yemen has exacerbated starvation and disease in the war-torn nation of 30 million inhabitants.\r\n\r\n\u0022Human Rights Watch has called for the suspension of all sales, both offensive and defensive, to Saudi Arabia and the UAE,\u0022 said Page. \u0022Renewing U.S. offensive weapons sales to Saudi Arabia would further undermine Biden\u0026#039;s promise to prioritize human rights in U.S. relations with the country.\u0022\r\n\r\nShortly after taking office, Biden, who while campaigning for president vowed to make Saudi Arabia a \u0022pariah\u0022 over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and other human rights crimes, imposed a temporary freeze on arms sales to the country and coalition partner UAE.\r\n\r\nHuman rights defenders were subsequently disappointed when the administration approved a $650 million air-to-air missile sale to the Royal Saudi Air Force and a $500 million support services contract for Saudi militaty helicopters.\r\n\r\nOn Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved an amendment to the $839 billion National Defense Authorization Act that limits U.S. weapons transfers to nations and armed forces implicated in human rights crimes.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlso on Thursday, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced a resolution to end U.S. involvement in the Saudi-led war on Yemen, which Sanders called \u0022unauthorized and unconstitutional.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This war has created the world\u0026#039;s worst humanitarian crisis today,\u0022 Sanders added, \u0022and it is past time to end U.S. complicity in those horrors.\u0022