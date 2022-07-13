Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Gottheimer

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) speaks at a news conference on April 06, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

'Gleefully Committing Arson': Gottheimer Gang May Derail Manchin Deal

"We must ask ourselves why Rep. Gottheimer is working so hard to sabotage the party when he knows a climate and jobs bill would not only help communities across the country, but would help Democrats win seats this cycle."

Jessica Corbett

Progressive campaigners on Wednesday responded with frustration to reporting that Congressman Josh Gottheimer may rally right-wing House Democrats to thwart a potential reconciliation package party leaders are working out with Sen. Joe Manchin.

"Gottheimer is just being a saboteur, totally captured by his financial sector donors."

As Indivisible co-executive director Leah Greenberg put it: "Gottheimer really is gleefully committing arson all on his own right now."

Axios reports that Gottheimer (D-N.J.) "is gauging support among House centrists for a counteroffer to the emerging Senate reconciliation package, with one big clause: No new taxes."

Specifically, the outlet details that his counteroffer envisions $520 billion in new spending related to health and climate, and $627 billion generated from improved Internal Revenue Service enforcement and drug pricing reform.

"Gottheimer's discussions target a small group that includes Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.), Ed Case (D-Hawaii), Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), Susie Lee (D-Nev.) Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), and Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.)," according to Axios.

While Manchin (D-W.Va.) played a key role in killing the Build Back Better bill that House Democrats passed last year, that came after Gottheimer spearheaded a successful effort to decouple the package from bipartisan infrastructure legislation that was ultimately signed by President Joe Biden.

Greenberg noted that now, everyone from Manchin to Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) "is ready to cut a deal on reconciliation, and understands the importance of raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations while lowering healthcare and energy costs for families."

"Gottheimer is just being a saboteur, totally captured by his financial sector donors, attempting to stop progress by throwing a tantrum," she continued. "He takes his cues from wealthy Wall Streeters who happen to have one of their multiple mansions in his New Jersey district. That's why it makes sense for him to throw sand in the gears of any bill that might make those mansion owners pay their fair share of taxes."

The Indivisible leader also argued that "Gottheimer is insulated from the actual political consequences of Democrats having no big legislative wins to run on in November" because of his wealthy donors, and called out reporters who have treated him "like a vulnerable frontline Democrat who's tapped into the working man's needs" while he "trashes activists and working-class communities who have come together to fight for Biden's economic agenda."

Sunrise Movement executive director Varshini Prakash similarly suggested that Gottheimer and any other right-wing Democrats again obstructing a reconcilation package focused on climate, prescription drug prices, and taxes could endanger their party's candidates across the country come November.

"To be clear, corporate 'centrists' are ruining the party and threatening Democratic seats in 2022," she said. "Sunrise and progressives have been fighting to pass Biden's agenda, while corporate 'centrists' are actively tanking it. We must ask ourselves why Rep. Gottheimer is working so hard to sabotage the party when he knows a climate and jobs bill would not only help communities across the country, but would help Democrats win seats this cycle."

Prakash pointed out that "Democrats are heading into November with a president with notably low approval ratings, a Congress that has not passed Build Back Better, and we are losing young and working people. If Democrats don't take action immediately, Republicans will win."

"In October 2021, 12 young volunteers with Sunrise were arrested for protesting Rep. Josh Gottheimer while demanding that he stop obstructing Build Back Better from passing," she recalled. "At the time, dozens of young people asked Rep. Gottheimer, 'Which side are you on?' We are still demanding answers."

Journalist David Roberts tweeted Wednesday that "Gottheimer being a titanic asshole is a good excuse to remind ourselves of the basic shape of Biden's presidency so far, namely: From the second he entered office, progressives have worked to support his agenda and 'moderates' have fucked him over."

Axios' revelations were followed by The Washington Post reporting Wednesday that Biden is considering breaking key climate pledges to win Manchin's support on a reconciliation package.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told the Post that "we do not negotiate in public but are dealing with lawmakers in good faith to pass legislation that will cut costs like prescription drugs and energy, lower the deficit by having the wealthy pay their fair share, and fight inflation for the long haul."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Gottheimer

'Gleefully Committing Arson': Gottheimer Gang May Derail Manchin Deal

"We must ask ourselves why Rep. Gottheimer is working so hard to sabotage the party when he knows a climate and jobs bill would not only help communities across the country, but would help Democrats win seats this cycle."

Jessica Corbett ·

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks at an event

After Latest Inflation Figures, Fetterman Slams Corporate Execs 'Raising Prices on Us'

"We need bold action NOW to make more shit in America, fix our broken supply chains, and take on corporate greed to bring down the cost of everything, for everyone."

Brett Wilkins ·

protest in austin

'Fighting Back': Austin, Texas Sets Date to Decriminalize Abortion Care

"The Austin City Council refuses to allow our residents to live under the threat of 99 years in prison for the so-called crime of providing basic medical care," said Council Member Chito Vela.

Jessica Corbett ·

Two workers install solar panels on a home in Oak View, California on August 23, 2011.

Progressives Urge Congress to Approve $100 Billion for Biden's Clean Energy Push

"There's no way to ramp up renewable energy production without the money to make it happen," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Justyna Wydrzynska

Advocates Urge Poland to Drop Charges Against Woman in Abortion Pill Case

"Women human rights defenders should be protected by the law, rather than punished by it," one activist said in defense of Justyna Wydrzyńska, who faces up to three years in prison.

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.