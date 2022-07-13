'Gleefully Committing Arson': Gottheimer Gang May Derail Manchin Deal

Progressive campaigners on Wednesday responded with frustration to reporting that Congressman Josh Gottheimer may rally right-wing House Democrats to thwart a potential reconciliation package party leaders are working out with Sen. Joe Manchin.\r\n\r\n\u0022Gottheimer is just being a saboteur, totally captured by his financial sector donors.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Indivisible co-executive director Leah Greenberg put it: \u0022Gottheimer really is gleefully committing arson all on his own right now.\u0022\r\n\r\nAxios reports that Gottheimer (D-N.J.) \u0022is gauging support among House centrists for a counteroffer to the emerging Senate reconciliation package, with one big clause: No new taxes.\u0022\r\n\r\nSpecifically, the outlet details that his counteroffer envisions $520 billion in new spending related to health and climate, and $627 billion generated from improved Internal Revenue Service enforcement and drug pricing reform.\r\n\r\n\u0022Gottheimer\u0026#039;s discussions target a small group that includes Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.), Ed Case (D-Hawaii), Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), Susie Lee (D-Nev.) Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), and Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.),\u0022 according to Axios.\r\n\r\nWhile Manchin (D-W.Va.) played a key role in killing the Build Back Better bill that House Democrats passed last year, that came after Gottheimer spearheaded a successful effort to decouple the package from bipartisan infrastructure legislation that was ultimately signed by President Joe Biden.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGreenberg noted that now, everyone from Manchin to Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) \u0022is ready to cut a deal on reconciliation, and understands the importance of raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations while lowering healthcare and energy costs for families.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Gottheimer is just being a saboteur, totally captured by his financial sector donors, attempting to stop progress by throwing a tantrum,\u0022 she continued. \u0022He takes his cues from wealthy Wall Streeters who happen to have one of their multiple mansions in his New Jersey district. That\u0026#039;s why it makes sense for him to throw sand in the gears of any bill that might make those mansion owners pay their fair share of taxes.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Indivisible leader also argued that \u0022Gottheimer is insulated from the actual political consequences of Democrats having no big legislative wins to run on in November\u0022 because of his wealthy donors, and called out reporters who have treated him \u0022like a vulnerable frontline Democrat who\u0026#039;s tapped into the working man\u0026#039;s needs\u0022 while he \u0022trashes activists and working-class communities who have come together to fight for Biden\u0026#039;s economic agenda.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSunrise Movement executive director Varshini Prakash similarly suggested that Gottheimer and any other right-wing Democrats again obstructing a reconcilation package focused on climate, prescription drug prices, and taxes could endanger their party\u0026#039;s candidates across the country come November.\r\n\r\n\u0022To be clear, corporate \u0026#039;centrists\u0026#039; are ruining the party and threatening Democratic seats in 2022,\u0022 she said. \u0022Sunrise and progressives have been fighting to pass Biden\u0026#039;s agenda, while corporate \u0026#039;centrists\u0026#039; are actively tanking it. We must ask ourselves why Rep. Gottheimer is working so hard to sabotage the party when he knows a climate and jobs bill would not only help communities across the country, but would help Democrats win seats this cycle.\u0022\r\n\r\nPrakash pointed out that \u0022Democrats are heading into November with a president with notably low approval ratings, a Congress that has not passed Build Back Better, and we are losing young and working people. If Democrats don\u0026#039;t take action immediately, Republicans will win.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In October 2021, 12 young volunteers with Sunrise were arrested for protesting Rep. Josh Gottheimer while demanding that he stop obstructing Build Back Better from passing,\u0022 she recalled. \u0022At the time, dozens of young people asked Rep. Gottheimer, \u0026#039;Which side are you on?\u0026#039; We are still demanding answers.\u0022\r\n\r\nJournalist David Roberts tweeted Wednesday that \u0022Gottheimer being a titanic asshole is a good excuse to remind ourselves of the basic shape of Biden\u0026#039;s presidency so far, namely: From the second he entered office, progressives have worked to support his agenda and \u0026#039;moderates\u0026#039; have fucked him over.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAxios\u0026#039; revelations were followed by The Washington Post reporting Wednesday that Biden is considering breaking key climate pledges to win Manchin\u0026#039;s support on a reconciliation package.\r\n\r\nWhite House spokesperson Andrew Bates told the Post that \u0022we do not negotiate in public but are dealing with lawmakers in good faith to pass legislation that will cut costs like prescription drugs and energy, lower the deficit by having the wealthy pay their fair share, and fight inflation for the long haul.\u0022