'I'm Going to Kill You': Congresswoman Jayapal Targeted in Alleged Hate Crime

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal reiterated Tuesday that she and her family are safe after being verbally attacked at their Seattle home by an armed area man who told her to \u0022go back to India\u0022 and threatened to kill her.\r\n\r\nPolice arrested a 48-year-old man—who lives about half a mile from the Washington Democrat and Congressional Progressive Caucus chair—on Saturday night at 11:25 pm, according to The Seattle Times.\r\n\r\nWhen officers arrived at the congresswoman\u0026#039;s home, they encountered the man standing in the street with his hands in the air and a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol holstered on his waist. According to a neighbor, the man told Jayapal to \u0022go back to India\u0022 and \u0022I\u0026#039;m going to kill you.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Congresswoman Jayapal confirms that incidents occurred at her Seattle home on Saturday night when she was present. The congresswoman and her family are safe and appreciate the many calls and good wishes she is receiving from constituents,\u0022 spokesperson Siham Zniber said Monday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022She is very grateful for the swift and professional response from the Seattle Police Department, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the FBI investigators who are working together diligently on the investigation and ensuring that she and her family stay safe,\u0022 Zniber added.\r\n\r\nA judge on Monday ordered the suspect—who could be charged with a hate crime—jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.\r\n\r\nSome progressive observers contrasted conservatives\u0026#039; outrage over abortion rights defenders peacefully protesting U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh while he dined at a swanky steakhouse with their indifference to an actual death threat by an armed interloper at Jayapal\u0026#039;s home.\r\n\r\n\u0022The right-wingers crying over protesters often won\u0026#039;t talk about their deranged supporters threatening to kill lawmakers with an ounce of care or concern,\u0022 tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who has faced numerous death threats.