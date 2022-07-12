Sign up for our newsletter.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) holds a news conference on March 1, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) holds a news conference on March 1, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

'I'm Going to Kill You': Congresswoman Jayapal Targeted in Alleged Hate Crime

"The right-wingers crying over protesters often won't talk about their deranged supporters threatening to kill lawmakers with an ounce of care or concern," said Rep. Ilhan Omar in response to the attack on her colleague.

Brett Wilkins

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal reiterated Tuesday that she and her family are safe after being verbally attacked at their Seattle home by an armed area man who told her to "go back to India" and threatened to kill her.

Police arrested a 48-year-old man—who lives about half a mile from the Washington Democrat and Congressional Progressive Caucus chair—on Saturday night at 11:25 pm, according to The Seattle Times.

When officers arrived at the congresswoman's home, they encountered the man standing in the street with his hands in the air and a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol holstered on his waist. According to a neighbor, the man told Jayapal to "go back to India" and "I'm going to kill you."

"Congresswoman Jayapal confirms that incidents occurred at her Seattle home on Saturday night when she was present. The congresswoman and her family are safe and appreciate the many calls and good wishes she is receiving from constituents," spokesperson Siham Zniber said Monday.

"She is very grateful for the swift and professional response from the Seattle Police Department, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the FBI investigators who are working together diligently on the investigation and ensuring that she and her family stay safe," Zniber added.

A judge on Monday ordered the suspect—who could be charged with a hate crime—jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Some progressive observers contrasted conservatives' outrage over abortion rights defenders peacefully protesting U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh while he dined at a swanky steakhouse with their indifference to an actual death threat by an armed interloper at Jayapal's home.

"The right-wingers crying over protesters often won't talk about their deranged supporters threatening to kill lawmakers with an ounce of care or concern," tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who has faced numerous death threats.

