'Win for Wildlife' as Federal Court Restores Endangered Species Protections Gutted by Trump

Conservation groups applauded a federal district court ruling Tuesday that reinstated protections for endangered species which the Trump administration had severely weakened in 2019, calling the decision \u0022a win for wildlife protection.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California \u0022spoke for species desperately in need of comprehensive federal protections without compromise,\u0022 said Kristen Boyles, an attorney at Earthjustice, which filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump-era rules on behalf of groups including the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife, the Sierra Club, and Wild Earth Guardians.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are all impacted by biodiversity loss and combating it must be a priority.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Trump administration angered environmental justice advocates in 2019 when it finalized a series of sweeping rollbacks to the Endangered Species Act.\r\n\r\nTrump administration officials at that time stipulated that \u0022potential threats to business opportunities\u0022 must be considered and shared with the public before a species is listed as endangered and reduced the number of habitats set aside for vulnerable wildlife, among other rules.\r\n\r\nOnce in office, Biden administration officials including Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the National Marine Fisheries Service filed a remand motion in response to the lawsuit asking the court to allow them to partially rewrite former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s rules while keeping the rest of the order broadly in place.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nIn his Tuesday decision, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar ruled that the regulations should be vacated instead.\r\n\r\nTigar\u0026#039;s ruling will help resolve \u0022an unlawful and irrational mess that undermined critical protections for wildlife,\u0022 said Karimah Schoenhut, an attorney for the Sierra Club.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022In the midst of a global extinction crisis, the court\u0026#039;s decision to vacate the rules will help ensure that imperiled species receive the protections they desperately need,\u0022 Schoenhut added.\r\n\r\nThe Biden administration will now have \u0022a clean slate to safeguard hundreds of species amidst the ongoing extinction crisis\u0022 instead of adhering to \u0022unscientific and illegal Trump rules,\u0022 said Mike Senatore, vice president of conservation law for Defenders of Wildlife.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are all impacted by biodiversity loss and combating it must be a priority,\u0022 he added.