Assange Makes Final Appeal Against US Extradition

In a last-ditch effort to avoid extradition to the United States, lawyers for jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday appealed to the United Kingdom\u0026#039;s High Court to block the transfer.\r\n\r\n\u0022We also urge the Australian government to intervene immediately in the case to end this nightmare.\u0022\r\n\r\nAssange\u0026#039;s brother, Gabriel Shipton, told Reuters that the Australian publisher\u0026#039;s legal team appealed his extradition, which was formally approved by U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel last month.\r\n\r\n\u0022We also urge the Australian government to intervene immediately in the case to end this nightmare,\u0022 Shipton said.\r\n\r\nSupporters of Assange held protests ahead of his 51st birthday on Saturday, including one in an open-top double-decker London tour bus that passed by British government buildings in Westminster on Friday. One of the demonstrators, 79-year-old Gloria Wildman, told Agence France-Presse that Assange has \u0022been in prison for telling the truth.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If Julian Assange is not free, neither are we; none of us is free,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\nMyriad human rights, journalistic, and other groups have condemned Assange\u0026#039;s impending extradition and the U.S. government\u0026#039;s targeting of a journalist who exposed American war crimes. In a Thursday statement, the Australian Journalists Union said that \u0022the charges against Assange are an affront to journalists everywhere and a threat to press freedom.\u0022 \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAssange—who suffers from physical and mental health problems including heart and respiratory issues—faces U.S. charges including Espionage Act violations for which he faces up to 175 years behind bars if fully convicted.\r\n\r\nAmong the classified materials published by WikiLeaks—many provided by whistleblower Chelsea Manning—are the infamous \u0022Collateral Murder\u0022 video showing a U.S. Army helicopter crew killing a group of Iraqi civilians, the Afghan War Diary, and the Iraq War Logs,\u0026nbsp; which revealed American and allied war crimes.\r\n\r\nAccording to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, Assange has been arbitrarily deprived of his freedom since he was arrested on December 7, 2010. Since then he has been held under house arrest, confined for seven years in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London while he was protected by the administration of former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa, and jailed in London\u0026#039;s notorious Belmarsh Prison.\r\n\r\nAdvocates contested Patel\u0026#039;s assurance that the extradition would not be \u0022incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn\u0026nbsp;a video published by WikiLeaks on Friday,\u0026nbsp;Conservative British parliamentarian David Davis said that \u0022the simple truth is, Assange won\u0026#039;t get what we think of as a fair trial in the U.S.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022And in addition to that, there\u0026#039;s a wider issue of imbalance in the U.K.-U.S. extradition treaty,\u0022 he asserted. \u0022When America requests an extradition from Britain, they have to have reasonable suspicion and the home secretary must process the request.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022When Britain requests an extradition to America, we have to demonstrate probable cause, and the American secretary of state may process our request, he\u0026#039;s not forced to process that request,\u0022 Davis noted. \u0022The effect of this shows up in the statistics: Many, many more people are sent to America than are sent to Britain to face criminal trial.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe MP added that extradited Britons \u0022face an alien justice system\u0022 in which \u0022they\u0026#039;re frog-marched in chains, they\u0026#039;re jailed with hardened criminals, they\u0026#039;re denied access to legal papers, they face really coercive plea-bargain systems which essentially say either plead guilty or face a huge length of time in prison.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That sort of thing,\u0022 Davis said, \u0022does not give the sort of justice system that we\u0026#039;re used to in the United Kingdom.\u0022