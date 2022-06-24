UN Chief Warns of Impending 'Unprecedented Global Food Crisis'

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for debt relief for the world\u0026#039;s poorest countries on Friday as he warned that an \u0022unprecedented global food crisis\u0022 that is already ravaging more vulnerable nations will also have severe impacts for the entire world.\r\n\r\nThe U.N. chief said Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine has significantly worsened disruptions to the food supply chain that had already been hard-hit by the droughts and extreme weather triggered by climate crisis as well as the coronavirus pandemic and persistent inequality.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWith farmers across Ukraine unable to harvest wheat due to the war and countries across Europe and Central Asia relying on Russian fertilizer exports, the war has already caused a food access crisis that is \u0022crushing\u0022 hundreds of millions of people in the Global South.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is a real risk that multiple famines will be declared in 2022,\u0022 said Guterres in an address to the U.N. Ministerial Conference. \u0022And 2023 could be even worse.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith fertilizer and energy prices rising, he said, \u0022all harvests will be hit, including rice and corn—affecting billions of people across Asia, Africa, and the Americas.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This year’s food access issues could become next year’s global food shortage,\u0022 Guterres added. \u0022No country will be immune to the social and economic repercussions of such a catastrophe.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe secretary-general\u0026#039;s remarks came one day after UNICEF called for $1.2 billion in humanitarian aid from the G7 countries \u0022to meet the urgent needs of eight million children at risk of death from severe wasting,\u0022 which happens when children are too thin for their height—\u0022the most visible and lethal form of undernutrition.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe crisis is most severe in \u002215 mainly African nations, such as Burkina Faso, Chad, Kenya, Somalia and Sudan, but also Afghanistan and Haiti,\u0022 said the agency.\r\n\r\nAccording to UNICEF, the global food crisis is \u0022pushing one child per minute into severe malnutrition.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.N. chief noted on Friday that international negotiations are currently taking place regarding a deal that would \u0022enable Ukraine to export food, not only by land but through the Black Sea, and... bring Russian food and fertilizer to world markets without restrictions.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition, he said, \u0022developed countries and international financial institutions need to make resources available to help governments support and invest in their people, leaving no one behind.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Developing countries that face debt default must have access to effective debt relief to keep their economies afloat and their people thriving,\u0022 said Guterres.\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot accept mass hunger and starvation in the 21st century,\u0022 he added.