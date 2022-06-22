Demanding Global Ban, UN Chief Calls Nuclear Weapons a 'Recipe for Annihilation'

Warning of the heightened threat of nuclear war in a \u0022world rife with geopolitical tensions and mistrust,\u0022 United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday called upon nuclear nations to join the scores of countries that have adopted a landmark treaty banning atomic weapons.\r\n\r\n\u0022The once-unthinkable prospect of nuclear conflict is now back within the realm of possibility.\u0022\r\n\r\nAddressing the first meeting of state parties to the landmark United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) in Vienna, Guterres called the world\u0026#039;s thermonuclear arsenals \u0022a deadly reminder of countries\u0026#039; inability to solve problems through dialogue and collaboration.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These weapons offer false promises of security and deterrence—while guaranteeing only destruction, death, and endless brinksmanship,\u0022 Guterres said in his video message.\r\n\r\n\u0022Let\u0026#039;s eliminate these weapons,\u0022 he added, \u0022before they eliminate us.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGuterres lamented that the \u0022terrifying lessons\u0022 of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan—the only nuclear war ever waged—are fading from memory. With nine nations now armed with over 13,000 nuclear weapons, the U.N. chief warned that \u0022the once-unthinkable prospect of nuclear conflict is now back within the realm of possibility.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe TPNW was adopted in 2017 and took effect in January 2021 after Honduras became the 50th nation to ratify the accord. To date, 86 countries have signed and 65 have ratified the TPNW. None of the nine nuclear countries—China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—have signed the agreement.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a recipe for annihilation,\u0022 Guterres stressed. \u0022We cannot allow the nuclear weapons wielded by a handful of states to jeopardize all life on our planet. We must stop knocking at doomsday\u0026#039;s door.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGuterres\u0026#039; remarks come amid heightened nuclear tensions during Russia\u0026#039;s invasion and Western powers\u0026#039; arming of Ukraine, and as the world\u0026#039;s nuclear stockpile expands for the first time since the last decade of the Cold War a generation ago.