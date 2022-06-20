Neoliberal Macron Loses Parliamentary Majority as Mélenchon-Led Left Surges in France

France\u0026#039;s new left-wing coalition picked up enough votes during Sunday\u0026#039;s legislative elections to help deny President Emmanuel Macron the absolute majority he needed to ram through his unpopular austerity agenda.\r\n\r\nMacron\u0026#039;s neoliberal alliance Ensemble won the most seats in the National Assembly with 245 but fell well short of the 289 needed to control parliament.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, the New Ecological and Social People\u0026#039;s Union (NUPES)—the recently formed coalition led by leftist MP Jean-Luc Mélenchon—won 131 seats, more than doubling the combined number of representatives that its four parties had in 2017.\r\n\r\nNUPES, which brings together\u0026nbsp;Mélenchon\u0026#039;s France Unbowed, the center-left Socialist Party, French Communist Party, and Greens, campaigned on lowering the retirement age from 62 to 60,\u0026nbsp;hiking the minimum wage, and freezing prices on essential products—in sharp contrast to Macron\u0026#039;s alliance, which is trying to raise the retirement age to 65 and\u0026nbsp;has\u0026nbsp;reduced\u0026nbsp;the corporate tax rate,\u0026nbsp;exacerbating economic inequality and insecurity.\r\n\r\n\u0022The rout of the presidential party is complete and no clear majority is in sight,\u0022 Mélenchon told a cheering crowd of supporters in Paris on Sunday night. \u0022It is the failure of Macronism and the moral failure of those who lecture us.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nClémentine Autain, one of Mélenchon\u0026#039;s top allies, said that the election results vindicate the left\u0026#039;s strategy and reflect \u0022a gathering of the forces for a social and ecological transformation on the basis of a profound change of society.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough the strong showing by NUPES has made it the largest opposition force in parliament, a distinction that enables it to chair the assembly\u0026#039;s key finance committee, the far-right National Rally picked up 89 seats and has also claimed a right to the position as the largest single opposition party.\r\n\r\nNational Rally\u0026#039;s record showing, which its president Jordan Bardella called\u0026nbsp;\u0022a historic breakthrough,\u0022 represents an eleven-fold increase in representation for the xenophobic party of presidential runner-up Marine Le Pen.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nIn addition to pushing a pro-corporate agenda, Macron\u0026#039;s pursuit of\u0026nbsp;anti-immigrant\u0026nbsp;and\u0026nbsp;anti-Muslim\u0026nbsp;policies has legitimized Le Pen\u0026#039;s reactionary ideas, progressive critics\u0026nbsp;say.\r\n\r\nSome of Macron\u0026#039;s allies portrayed National Rally and NUPES as equally extremist. Mélenchon, by contrast,\u0026nbsp;instructed his supporters to \u0022not give a single vote\u0022 to the far-right after he finished just behind Le Pen in the first round of April\u0026#039;s presidential race, thereby helping Macron win the runoff.\r\n\r\nThe conservative\u0026nbsp;Les Républicains, which picked up 61 seats, are \u0022likely to become kingmakers,\u0022 Reuters reported, as Macron\u0026#039;s center-right majority seeks out potential allies to overcome France\u0026#039;s first hung parliament since 1988.\r\n\r\nIf Macron is unable to form a stable alliance with\u0026nbsp;Les Républicains, which has a platform \u0022more compatible with Ensemble than other parties\u0022 and could give the president an outright majority, he will be forced to \u0022run a minority government that will have to negotiate bills with other parties on a case-by-case basis,\u0022 Reuters noted.\r\n\r\nLes Républicains leader Christian Jacob said his party \u0022will remain in the opposition but be \u0026#039;constructive,\u0026#039; suggesting case-by-case deals rather than a coalition pact,\u0022 the news outlet added.\r\n\r\nMacron\u0026#039;s government is not confining its search for possible legislative friends to the right.\r\n\r\nAccording to Agence France Presse, \u0022Senior Macron officials were on Sunday already trying to drive a wedge through the different factions of the NUPES alliance,\u0022 accusing\u0026nbsp;France Unbowed of being too rigidly radical and adversarial in a bid to peel off more moderate Socialists and Greens.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are moderates on the benches, on the right, on the left,\u0022 said government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire. \u0022There are moderate Socialists and there are people on the right who, perhaps, on legislation, will be on our side.\u0022\r\n\r\nIf legislative gridlock persists, Macron could eventually call a snap election.