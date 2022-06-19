As Investigation Continues, Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips Remembered From Brazil to Britain

As police in Brazil revealed Sunday that more suspects have been identified in the murder investigation of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips, they were remembered around the world for their commitment to Indigenous people and the Amazon rainforest.\r\n\r\n\u0022Their work mattered because our planet, the threats to it, and the activities of those who threaten it matter. That work must be continued.\u0022\r\n\r\nPereira, a 41-year-old Brazilian expert on isolated Indigenous communities, and Phillips, a 57-year-old British journalist, were shot to death in Brazil\u0026#039;s Javari Valley. After confirming Friday that Phillips\u0026#039; body had been found, police announced Saturday that Pereira\u0026#039;s remains were also located.\r\n\r\nWhile authorities had already arrested two brothers and a third man turned himself in on Saturday, Brazilian police said Sunday that \u0022five more people have been identified for having participated in the hiding of the bodies,\u0022 according to The Guardian.\r\n\r\nThe pair disappeared earlier this month while Pereira, a former top official at the Brazilian Indigenous affairs agency FUNAI, was accompanying Phillips on a reporting trip for his forthcoming book, How to Save the Amazon.\r\n\r\n\u0022It was to have been a book for everyone: accessible and useful, looking at solutions as well as problems. That was typical of Dom, whose journalism was always aimed at making the world a fairer, more accountable, and enlightened place,\u0022 Jonathan Watts, The Guardian\u0026#039;s global environment editor, wrote Thursday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Dom\u0026#039;s book project was on the cutting edge of environmental reporting in Brazil. It was extremely ambitious, but he had the experience to pull it off,\u0022 The Intercept\u0026#039;s Andrew Fishman, a close friend of Phillips, told The Associated Press. \u0022We cannot let his assassins also kill his vision.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe news agency reported Sunday that Phillips\u0026#039; wife, Alessandra Sampaio, said that \u0022she doesn\u0026#039;t know what will become of her husband\u0026#039;s book, but she and his siblings want it published—whether only the four chapters already written or including others completed with outside help. Phillips\u0026#039; optimistic message—that the Amazon can be preserved, with the right actions—could still reach the world.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an email to the AP, Margaret Stead, the journalist\u0026#039;s publisher at Manilla Press, said that \u0022we would very much like to find a way to honor the important and essential work Dom was doing.\u0022\r\n\r\nWatts similarly wrote earlier this week that \u0022Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira have been killed in an undeclared global war against nature and the people who defend it. Their work mattered because our planet, the threats to it, and the activities of those who threaten it matter. That work must be continued.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAnother friend of Phillips, Robert Muggah—principal of SecDev and co-founder of the Igarapé Institute—noted Friday in a piece for NPR that \u0022Brazil is among the most dangerous countries in the world for environmental defenders and journalists.\u0022\r\n\r\nMuggah continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe relentless violence against environmental defenders and investigative journalists offers a window into the scale of environmental crime and its monumental toll on natural and human ecosystems. The Javari Valley is Brazil\u0026#039;s second-largest Indigenous territory and, like many other parts of the Amazon, ravaged by a combination of illegal logging, gold mining, wildlife trafficking, and poaching.\r\n\r\nInvestigators suspect that the killing of Dom and Bruno could have been connected to illegal fishing and poaching in indigenous territories, according to news reports. Bruno, who had received threats a few weeks before the fateful trip, was regarded as a danger to criminals in the area.\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile Brazilian police said earlier this week that \u0022the investigations indicate that the killers acted alone, with no bosses or criminal organization behind the crime,\u0022 some groups in Brazil pushed back.\r\n\r\n\u0022The cruelty of the crime makes clear that Pereira and Phillips crossed paths with a powerful criminal organization that tried at all costs to cover its tracks during the investigation,\u0022 declared the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (UNIVAJA), which was involved with the search and said it had repeatedly informed police about an organized crime group in the area.\r\n\r\nINA, a union representing workers at FUNAI, separately said that \u0022we all know that violence in the Javari Valley is linked to a wide chain of organized crime.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDuring a June 11 assembly of six regional tribes, Manoel Chorimpa, a Marubo tribesman and organizer for UNIVAJA, said that \u0022Bruno died as our shield, protecting us and our territory.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Reuters reported Sunday:\r\n\r\n\r\nShock at their fate has echoed across Brazil and around the world, highlighting the overhaul of Indigenous agency FUNAI under President Jair Bolsonaro, along with a rising tide of violence and criminal incursions on native lands.\r\n\r\n\u0022Why didn\u0026#039;t the government take action before what happened to our brother Bruno and the journalist?\u0022 Chief Arabonah Kanamari demanded angrily at the UNIVAJA assembly.\r\n\r\n\u0022Now it falls to us to police our own territory. FUNAI has practically abandoned us,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\n\r\nPereira requested a leave of absence from FUNAI in 2020 after he was demoted the previous year within a few weeks of working with Brazilian police on an operation to destroy boats used by illegal miners in the Javari Valley.\r\n\r\n\u0022Until his death, he was working as an adviser\u0022 for UNIVAJA, \u0022training Indigenous people who didn\u0026#039;t speak Portuguese to use satellite technology to map invasions in their territory,\u0022 The Washington Post noted Saturday.\r\n\r\nPereira and Phillips \u0022had been traveling the Itaquai River to interview Indigenous surveillance teams who were mapping criminal activity and defending their land from invaders,\u0022 the newspaper explained, calling it the kind of work to which the expert \u0022had devoted his career, collaborating closely with Indigenous communities and studying the whereabouts of uncontacted peoples threatened by the encroachment of modernity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022A passionate defender of the Amazon, Mr. Pereira gained the trust of Indigenous partners by embedding and investing in their communities,\u0022 the Post reported. \u0022He could understand several languages of the Javari Valley. He could often be heard singing Indigenous songs. He loved to tell stories, friends and colleagues say, and had a witty, universal sense of humor that allowed him to connect with groups that are often skeptical of outsiders.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Beto Marubo, a coordinator with UNIVAJA and member of the Marubo community, put it: \u0022The Indigenous came to respect him as a connoisseur of the jungle... of the dangers and of the knowledge that the jungle offers.\u0022\r\n\r\nEnvironmental, Indigenous rights, and press freedom groups continue to demand justice for Pereira and Phillips—and to call out Bolsonaro, who \u0022has given the green light for this violence,\u0022 as Greenpeace U.K. tweeted earlier this week.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022A brave and respected journalist, along with his courageous expert colleague, were killed for trying to expose the truth,\u0022 said the Freedom of the Press Foundation. \u0022All those responsible for this awful crime must face accountability.\u0022\r\n\r\nNatalie Southwick, the Committee to Protect Journalists\u0026#039; Latin America and the Caribbean program coordinator, urged Brazilian authorities \u0022to thoroughly investigate their deaths and bring all those responsible to justice,\u0022 adding that \u0022their loved ones, colleagues, and the public deserve to know what happened to Dom and Bruno, and why they are not home with their families right now.\u0022