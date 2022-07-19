23 US Lawmakers Demand Impartial Probe Into Murders of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips

Nearly two dozen congressional Democrats on Tuesday pressured the Biden administration to push for an independent investigation into the June murders of Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips in Brazil\u0026#039;s Javari Valley, and to improve U.S. policy related to the region.\r\n\r\n\u0022This human-level tragedy is a symptom of a broader assault on the Amazon rainforest.\u0022\r\n\r\nU.S. Reps. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and Susan Wild (D-Pa.), joined by 21 House colleagues, detailed their demands in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.\r\n\r\n\u0022These two are just the highest profile current cases of innumerable people who have been threatened and killed for their defense of the Amazon rainforest,\u0022 the letter says of Pereira and Phillips.\r\n\r\nOf the 1,540 activist murders worldwide documented by Global Witness between 2012 and 2020, over a fifth occurred in Brazil, the letter notes, \u0022and the killings are only the tip of the iceberg of violence that is committed daily against land and environment defenders.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This human-level tragedy is a symptom of a broader assault on the Amazon rainforest, which is pushing the vast ecosystem to an ecological tipping point,\u0022 the letter continues, highlighting how deforestation in Brazil—home to a majority of the rainforest—and threats against local Indigenous peoples have soared under far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.\r\n\r\n\u0022Impunity is the watchword for killings in the Brazilian Amazon, and for the future of the Amazon this case cannot just fade into memory,\u0022 the letter adds, before outlining lawmakers\u0026#039; demands for the Biden administration:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tPublicly call for prosecutions of all those involved in this crime and an impartial, exhaustive investigation into the circumstances of the killing—focusing not just on the assailants, but also on any other relevant individuals and organizations;\r\n\tMeet with representatives of local indigenous peoples, to hear their concerns and request for support;\r\n\tCommit to a long-term follow-up on the security situation of Indigenous peoples of the Javarí region, and support efforts for collective protection of their territories such as the Indigenous patrols;\r\n\tSend a high-level delegation to Brazil to meet with representatives of local indigenous peoples and formulate a U.S. policy agenda for addressing their concerns; and\r\n\tCoordinate closely with other governments, international experts, and international organizations (including relevant United Nations human rights bodies and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights) to monitor and respond to the ongoing situation.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe letter comes after Eliésio Marubo, an attorney for the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (UNIVAJA), met with members of Congress, the State Department, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the head of the Organization of American States, and journalists in Washington, D.C. \u0022to expose the serious situation in the Javari Valley region.\u0022\r\n\r\nMarubo said Tuesday that \u0022support of U.S. congresspeople through this letter is vital so that we can continue to pressure the Brazilian government to protect the Javari Valley.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They must prevent more of our fellow fighters from being assassinated and the perpetrators from going unpunished,\u0022 he continued. \u0022President Joe Biden said that protecting the Amazon would guide his administration\u0026#039;s environmental policy, so we hope that this letter will lead to concrete measures in defense of the forest and its people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLeaders at other groups also called for action from the Biden administration.\r\n\r\nAmazon Watch advocacy director Andrew Miller said Tuesday that \u0022following up on the killing of Bruno and Dom will be crucial, in addition to diplomatic and political support for the crucial work that UNIVAJA continues under serious threat.\u0022\r\n\r\nDiana Ruiz, head of forests at Greenpeace USA, pointed out that \u0022climate justice depends on swift action to stop human rights abuses and attacks on environmental human rights defenders and the rampant environmental destruction that is taking hold in Brazil.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The murders of Bruno and Dom expose the grave danger that Indigenous peoples and environmental defenders face when they stand up against illegal mining, logging, and powerful interests of criminal networks,\u0022 she added. \u0022The U.S. has a responsibility to act as time is of the essence for Indigenous peoples of Javari Valley and those who work and advocate for their protection.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Marubo told The Guardian, to which Phillips was a regular contributor, last week: \u0022The murder of our friends was not an isolated incident. We know there are many interests in the region who had something to gain from their deaths—and the deaths of all environmental and Indigenous rights defenders, including ourselves.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Indigenous attorney, who helped coordinate the search for Pereira and Phillips, said that Brazilian authorities \u0022did not do due diligence, but we were committed to returning the bodies to their families as a sign of respect.\u0022 Funerals were held last month after the men\u0026#039;s remains were turned over to their relatives.\r\n\r\nMarubo added that \u0022the three men arrested were not acting alone. We need a thorough independent investigation without interference from the government.\u0022\r\n\r\nEduardo Fonte, who is leading the Brazilian federal police\u0026#039;s probe of the murders, acknowledged in late June that the men in custody may not have acted alone.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s possible that there is an intellectual author behind this,\u0022 said Fonte. \u0022The investigation is ongoing. We are looking at everything and we won\u0026#039;t leave any stone unturned. We\u0026#039;ll find out what happened, and what didn\u0026#039;t happen.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMarubo told The Guardian that \u0022the federal police have the technical and logistical capabilities—and the constitutional responsibility—to find out who ordered the killings, why, and what interests were at stake. We have provided them with all the information we have about drug trafficking and other illicit trades in the region.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe\u0026nbsp;UNIVAJA lawyer also urged global leaders to increase pressure on Bolsonaro, who faces a challenging path to reelection later this year, with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva currently leading in the polls.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our right to life is being violated,\u0022 Marubo said. \u0022We want the international community to remind the Bolsonaro government of its obligations and responsibilities to respect the rule of law and our right to live.\u0022