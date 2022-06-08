WATCH: AOC Rips Lax Gun Laws, NRA 'Blood Money' During House Hearing

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday took aim at lax gun control laws in mostly Republican-run states and the firearm industry lobby, which she accused of spending hundreds of millions of dollars in \u0022blood money\u0022 to obstruct reforms supported by most Americans.\r\n\r\n\u0022Let\u0026#039;s talk about one thing more important to lobbyists and the gun industry than children... Let\u0026#039;s talk about profit.\u0022 \r\n\r\nThe New York Democrat, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, spoke during a panel hearing at which people affected by mass shootings including last month\u0026#039;s massacres in New York and Texas gave harrowing testimonies of how the epidemic of U.S. gun violence has forever changed their lives.\r\n\r\n\u0022Let\u0026#039;s talk facts here,\u0022 she said. \u0022There\u0026#039;s no discussion about gun violence in New York City without discussing the \u0026#039;Iron Pipeline,\u0026#039; that is Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and honorable mention to Ohio, where 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns in New York City come from.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s no discussion of gun violence in Chicago without talking about Indiana,\u0022 the Squad member added. \u0022Because the... mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nComparing the 288 U.S. school shootings between 2009 and 2018 with the five such incidents that took place in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom combined during that same period, Ocasio-Cortez contended that \u0022this is not normal.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Not only is it not normal, it is internationally embarrassing and delegitimizing to the United States,\u0022 she said. \u0022For all the billions and trillions that this body authorizes in the name of national security, we can\u0026#039;t even keep our kids safe from their schools being turned into a war zone.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Now let\u0026#039;s talk about why,\u0022 the congresswoman continued. Let\u0026#039;s talk about one thing more important to lobbyists and the gun industry than children... Let\u0026#039;s talk about profit.\u0022 \r\n\r\n\u0022This is about blood money,\u0022 she asserted, later noting that the National Rifle Association (NRA) \u0022spent about $250 million in 2020 alone\u0022 on lobbying against gun control legislation, or more than twice the salary of all 535 members of Congress combined. \r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s also this discussion about anything but a gun, but that [mass shootings] are about violent people,\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez added. \u0022But yet we aren\u0026#039;t doing anything about addressing the actual root cause of misogyny where two-thirds of mass shootings are connected to domestic violence, or the emergence of white supremacy, radicalization, mass incarceration, and poverty.\u0022